In 2025 there are 32 clubs involved, Chelsea and City are in there and I don't think we can qualify (good)





Bit of a side note but there's a fair chance we'll qualify.UEFA has 12 sides competing. Four are the four CL winners, the other 8 are the next highest ranked sides over the four years (so 20/21, 21/22, 22/23 and 23/24). If UEFA use a similar system to the one they use for club coefficients, and I can't see any reason why they wouldn't, we are currently sixth. Chelsea, City and Real are all in the top 8, so as it stands it's likely that the clubs in 11th and probably 12th in the four year rankings will qualify.On the bright side, we'll get fewer points this year, being in the Europa League. On the depressing side, the year that won't count from the current rankings (19/20) is a fairly poor year for us. I CBA to do the maths to adjust for the removal of the 19/20 scores from everyone, and it's all academic anyway as no one has their 23/24 points yet, but I reckon if we had a strong Europa League run we're almost guaranteed to qualify. By comparison, Sevilla won the Europa and got 21 points last year. Confusingly Roma came second and got 22 - not sure if this is because Sevilla qualified by dropping out of the CL and Roma but will assume so. Leverkusen made the semi finals and got 19 points, the same number that we got for making the last 16 of the CL.So yeah, a fairly good Europa League run and we'll be off to Fifa's glitzy World Club Cup in 2025...