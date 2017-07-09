« previous next »
Haaland is what Real Madrid need more. Mbappe will come into direct conflict with Vinicius Jr, both operate best in same spot.

Vini jr has been nowhere near as effective centrally or on the right. And of course Haaland would bring less of a circus with him. Obviously very different to Benzema, he would be more akin to Ronaldo, actually as close as you could get in terms of all round effectiveness/goals.

They spent big on Endrick aswell don't forget.
Jayo10
Haaland is what Real Madrid need more. Mbappe will come into direct conflict with Vinicius Jr, both operate best in same spot.

Vini jr has been nowhere near as effective centrally or on the right. And of course Haaland would bring less of a circus with him. Obviously very different to Benzema, he would be more akin to Ronaldo, actually as close as you could get in terms of all round effectiveness/goals.

They spent big on Endrick aswell don't forget.

Haaland to Real Madrid certainly makes more sense. Which is why Mbappe's camp are introducing LFC in the picture again, to have more leverage in the contract talks with PSG ...
Knight
He wouldnt want so much if he were playing at a proper club.

Real are not a proper club. They're just decades ahead in their sportswashing project (albeit non oil). City will be there too in about 5 years time.

Why would Haaland leave the huge money and the strongest league in the world playing for soon to be regular treble winners?
BigCDump
Real are not a proper club. They're just decades ahead in their sportswashing project (albeit non oil). City will be there too in about 5 years time.

Why would Haaland leave the huge money and the strongest league in the world playing for soon to be regular treble winners?

What are RM trying to wash?

City wont have RMs status in 5  or even 10 years

City won the treble last year, RM didnt even win their league.
BigCDump
Real are not a proper club. They're just decades ahead in their sportswashing project (albeit non oil). City will be there too in about 5 years time.

Why would Haaland leave the huge money and the strongest league in the world playing for soon to be regular treble winners?

Talking about Franco? This is a myth isnt it?  Sid Lowe knows.
Kenny's Jacket
What are RM trying to wash?

City wont have RMs status in 5  or even 10 years

City won the treble last year, RM didnt even win their league.

A bit of cross wires maybe. Real didn't get to be huge without huge influxes of dodgy money and dodgy dealings. All that money has now been washed clean and no cares anymore, ergo they're a 'proper club'.

City becoming a 'proper club' is being ultra fast tracked. Check the media. Five years is my guess.

Finally, Haaland is already at treble winners and City will become multiple treble winners under Pep is what I was trying to say.
Jayo10
L'equipe saying Mbappe open to joining us next summer.

Agent99
Weird one if we were in for him.

https://talksport.com/football/1556833/jesper-lindstrom-rejected-liverpool-transfer-napoli/

Think he was someone we looked at ahead of getting Szoboszlai.
Knight
He wouldnt want so much if he were playing at a proper club.

Why? Hes obviously motivated by money.
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 12:03:18 pm


This guy constantly uses our name when it suits him to do so. Everyone knows hes meant for Madrid so dont get why people buy all this nonsense.
We're due a couple of million on Grabara via a sell on clause according to some on twitter.

Get that in the fucking Mbappe fund  ;D
BigCDump
A bit of cross wires maybe. Real didn't get to be huge without huge influxes of dodgy money and dodgy dealings. All that money has now been washed clean and no cares anymore, ergo they're a 'proper club'.

City becoming a 'proper club' is being ultra fast tracked. Check the media. Five years is my guess.

Finally, Haaland is already at treble winners and City will become multiple treble winners under Pep is what I was trying to say.
Pep isn't signing a new deal, he's done there in 25, he's finally won them cheats a CL, no need to stay beyond his current deal, only reason he kept signing an extension was he didn't have a CL won.

I reckon he'll go International Football and try and win a World Cup, I know he's spoken about Argentina a few times.

Things will be normalised there, I reckon Soriano and Txiki will leave as well.

What Manager out there right now can implement what Guardiola has done. Only Klopp and he's ours.
RedSince86
Pep isn't signing a new deal, he's done there in 25, he's finally won them cheats a CL, no need to stay beyond his current deal, only reason he kept signing an extension was he didn't have a CL won.

I reckon he'll go International Football and try and win a World Cup, I know he's spoken about Argentina a few times.

Wouldn't be surprised if he goes to Saudi.
disgraced cake
We're due a couple of million on Grabara via a sell on clause according to some on twitter.
No idea of the fees involved, but great!

Good move for him to Wolfsburg next year - pleased to see him developing well. Always looked to have amazing reflexes but not seen much of him away from lower level
interesting tweets on Ugarte
https://twitter.com/FootballReprt/status/1699270119237492846

https://twitter.com/Juanin1Oi/status/1698766753273135456

He has been excellent overall at PSG vut he does have some limitations in building up the play probably why he suits a 4-2-3-1 more son than a -4-3-3
MD1990
interesting tweets on Ugarte
https://twitter.com/FootballReprt/status/1699270119237492846

https://twitter.com/Juanin1Oi/status/1698766753273135456

He has been excellent overall at PSG vut he does have some limitations in building up the play probably why he suits a 4-2-3-1 more son than a -4-3-3

To be fair id argue most of our midfielders suit 4-2-3-1.
https://twitter.com/RichJolly/status/1699406224750514188

Merseyside club accept offer from Saudi Arabian club for winger. Sorry lads...

 ::) ;D
killer-heels
To be fair id argue most of our midfielders suit 4-2-3-1.

Double pivot ultras!!!

I am one of them.  ;D
The double pivot ultras are super, super wrong unless you want one of them to be Trent. Whixh I still think is wrong but I could get on board with as an expirement.
Knight
The double pivot ultras are super, super wrong unless you want one of them to be Trent. Whixh I still think is wrong but I could get on board with as an expirement.

I liked a double pivot if its a ball winner and deep lying playmaker. like Mash and Alonso.

but we dont have a Mascherano


classycarra
No idea of the fees involved, but great!

Good move for him to Wolfsburg next year - pleased to see him developing well. Always looked to have amazing reflexes but not seen much of him away from lower level

15m Euros with Liverpool due to 20% (source: Viaplay)
In the Name of Klopp
15m Euros with Liverpool due to 20% (source: Viaplay)
A bit short sighted by our management, we should have held on to him and sold* him to Southampton or Burnley for £40m*.
Kenny's Jacket
but we dont have a Mascherano
Yeah, Bajčetić is more like Leiva. (I mean Lucas)
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2023/09/06/liverpool-transfer-news-mohamed-salah-saudi-arabia-staying/

Quote
Sources close to Al Ittihad believe it is now too late to agree a deal to sign Mo Salah from Liverpool this summer. [@mcgrathmike]

Quote
Al Ittihad are prepared to offer £200m but Liverpool are showing no appetite to sell, Al Ittihad's interest in Mo Salah will be revisited in future transfer windows if they fail to land him this summer.
Proper rocket scientists there working for Al Ittihad... :lmao
Al Shittihad, more like it.
Nexy summer bidding war with PIF owned clubs and maybe ARAMCO owned too.  :D
Cauã Tinoco@cauatinocoTLe
🎙️ | Mário Bittencourt on Liverpool's interest in André:

"The Executive Director of Liverpool contacted me directly. And I replied to him: 'My friend, I don't sell a player now and I don't deliver now. If you want to buy now to take in January, we can start talking, or if you want to wait until December and we talk about December."
Big Jorg in Rio! What a sight the big man on the Copacabana.
The Final Third
Cauã Tinoco@cauatinocoTLe
🎙️ | Mário Bittencourt on Liverpool's interest in André:

"The Executive Director of Liverpool contacted me directly. And I replied to him: 'My friend, I don't sell a player now and I don't deliver now. If you want to buy now to take in January, we can start talking, or if you want to wait until December and we talk about December."

Hard to gauge how real the Andre stuff is/was. Be excited if we went for him in January but I struggle to see it having already added Endo and Gravenberch.
classycarra
No idea of the fees involved, but great!

Good move for him to Wolfsburg next year - pleased to see him developing well. Always looked to have amazing reflexes but not seen much of him away from lower level

I live in Denmark, so have seen him a lot the past few years - he's a good keeper, probably lower half PL level. Arguably a better shot stopper than Kelleher, but not as good with his feet. In terms of ability, he would have been good enough to be our second choice keeper.

He's an absolute bellend though. Extremely arrogant and condescending. I mean, to be fair, some of it is entertaining and I sort of admire him for not giving a shit what people think, but he wouldn't last five minutes in a Klopp team for interpersonal reasons.
Kenny's Jacket
I liked a double pivot if its a ball winner and deep lying playmaker. like Mash and Alonso.

but we dont have a Mascherano

Indeed, no idea why anyone would think that our current group of midfielders would be ideal for 4-2-3-1.
MD1990
interesting tweets on Ugarte
https://twitter.com/FootballReprt/status/1699270119237492846

https://twitter.com/Juanin1Oi/status/1698766753273135456

He has been excellent overall at PSG vut he does have some limitations in building up the play probably why he suits a 4-2-3-1 more son than a -4-3-3

Thanks dad
