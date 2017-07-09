A bit of cross wires maybe. Real didn't get to be huge without huge influxes of dodgy money and dodgy dealings. All that money has now been washed clean and no cares anymore, ergo they're a 'proper club'.
City becoming a 'proper club' is being ultra fast tracked. Check the media. Five years is my guess.
Finally, Haaland is already at treble winners and City will become multiple treble winners under Pep is what I was trying to say.
Pep isn't signing a new deal, he's done there in 25, he's finally won them cheats a CL, no need to stay beyond his current deal, only reason he kept signing an extension was he didn't have a CL won.
I reckon he'll go International Football and try and win a World Cup, I know he's spoken about Argentina a few times.
Things will be normalised there, I reckon Soriano and Txiki will leave as well.
What Manager out there right now can implement what Guardiola has done. Only Klopp and he's ours.