Haaland is what Real Madrid need more. Mbappe will come into direct conflict with Vinicius Jr, both operate best in same spot.



Vini jr has been nowhere near as effective centrally or on the right. And of course Haaland would bring less of a circus with him. Obviously very different to Benzema, he would be more akin to Ronaldo, actually as close as you could get in terms of all round effectiveness/goals.



They spent big on Endrick aswell don't forget.