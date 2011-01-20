« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1781 1782 1783 1784 1785 [1786]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 2161897 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,637
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71400 on: September 3, 2023, 07:28:55 pm »
Quote from: tubby on September  3, 2023, 04:44:40 pm
Weird that Endo didn't replace Trent at right back today.

 ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,722
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71401 on: September 3, 2023, 07:49:23 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on September  2, 2023, 07:52:14 pm
Hahah yep, my point was proven.  ;D
Youve havent proved anything, merely highlighted how much you misunderstand the point being discussed.

Perhaps you were being deliberately obtuse, so I'll set it out more clearly for you. There is a huge difference between criticising the club, compared to criticising other posters for their negativity. One is aimed at the club, the other is aimed at the poster. The target and the subject are not the same, and to conflate the two is a complete false equivalence  and (ironically) another example of gaslighting.

You're also missing the other key point. There wouldn't even be any concerns raised if the criticisms were realistic, had context, and weren't so repetitive or prevalent on every single thread when things don't go our way. It's really not a difficult concept to grasp, and there's plenty of others on here (and other threads) who've raised concerns in recent years about the increasing (and often misguided) pessimism. I'm hardly an outlier on here by raising it.

The reactions and predictable responses from those living under the same raincloud are always exactly the same - 'its only a discussion forum', or 'calm down', or the classic... 'you're just moaning about the moaners'. Without any hint of irony, they then accuse others of having no self-awareness. All of them are textbook gaslighter responses when someone has had their repeated behaviours highlighted.

To suggest that those of us who get pissed off with all the negativity are somehow no worse than those people generating it, is quite frankly absurd and a complete denial of reality. But we quite clearly follow the club (and react to setbacks) completely differently, so I see little point in perpetuating a discussion that has two such opposing and entrenched viewpoints. But if people want to reserve the right to constantly complain about the club, then they shouldn't be surprised if others want to reserve the right to raise their concerns. If they want to call us 'superfans', 'FSG shills', or 'top reds', then go for it  but that seems a pretty depressing way to 'support' a club, by vehemently defending your right to whinge whilst dismissing others genuine optimism. This post wont change anything, but one thing you definitely cant do (with any degree of credibility) is deflect the blame to us when you get called out for the perpetual cryarsing about all things LFC. Most importantly - don't put us in the same bracket as you, or try to draw a fallacious link between us raising concerns about particular posters, and their repeated criticisms about the club. They are really not the same thing, no matter how much you or others try and convince yourselves otherwise.

Hopefully you can discern the difference, as it's night and day.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,865
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71402 on: September 3, 2023, 08:02:05 pm »
Pleased to see your leave from the front lines was approved, Keyop. Hope you avoided trench foot!
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,945
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71403 on: September 3, 2023, 08:02:05 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on September  3, 2023, 12:39:24 pm
You have missed my point completely. Endo will not be used as a backup central defender. He will be used as a backup for Trent at the right fullback position, pretty much the same as Milner was used. We already have Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Matip and Quansah for the central defensive positions ...
I'd have thought Gomez is backup right back or are you kidding?
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71404 on: September 3, 2023, 08:20:15 pm »
On a transfer note, can we try 110m for Ugarte next summer? 4 tackles in 30 mins, this guy is an absolute machine.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,019
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71405 on: September 3, 2023, 08:22:47 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on September  3, 2023, 08:02:05 pm
I'd have thought Gomez is backup right back or are you kidding?

You might be right, and no other player apart from Gomez is registered with the PL to deputize for Trent ...
Logged

Offline cipher

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 537
  • Southport & Toronto
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71406 on: September 3, 2023, 08:23:19 pm »
At this point, I'd be surprised if we let Salah go whenever the new improved bid comes in this week.  That said, give the interest is now concrete, it is likely that Salah will be sold next summer.  While my heart loves the idea of Salah finishing his career here and breaking many more records for us, my head realizes a large transfer fee will go a long to finalizing Klopp's 2.0 version of Liverpool.

If Salah is sold for 150-200 next summer, and we can add another 50-100 to give us around 250, I'd like to see the following:

1) Replacement forward - 100M (eg Evan Ferguson)
2) Defensive Midfielder - 75M
3) Center Back - 75M

This type of reinvestment could potentially match the impact we had from the Coutinho transfer which effectively allowed us to sign Allison & VVD.
Logged
Raúl barely had a kick. The nearest he got to greatness was when he shook Gerrard by the hand.   Times - Mar 10,2009.

Offline PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,019
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71407 on: September 3, 2023, 08:24:13 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on September  3, 2023, 08:20:15 pm
On a transfer note, can we try 110m for Ugarte next summer? 4 tackles in 30 mins, this guy is an absolute machine.

Maybe, just maybe, we are not interested in signing a destroyer for the No.6 spot ...
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,500
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71408 on: September 3, 2023, 08:26:16 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/sep/03/jurgen-klopp-adamant-no-amount-of-money-will-tempt-liverpool-to-sell-mohamed-salah-to-saudi-pro-league

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai said Salah has told the dressing room: He wants to stay, he wants to be here and be with us. We are really happy  we need people in the team like him.

The Liverpool manager said: He didnt tell me but he didnt have to. He speaks with his training and performances and behaviour. We had meetings this week, and the meetings were not about what we did in the past, it was about what we will do in the future. Mo was with the players [leadership] committee and had his moments where he was talking and it was nothing like by the way, this is only until next week or whatever. He is completely here and if Dom said that, fine. Mo doesnt have to come into my office and tell me by the way, boss  [Im not going]. For me it wasnt a subject for one second, to be honest, besides the questions.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Shankly998

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,072
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71409 on: September 3, 2023, 08:30:44 pm »
Who would we replace Salah with next summer? It seems like there's a real shortage of left footed players who play on the right of a front 3 outide of Saka who we won't be signing struggling to see who's good enough quality for us.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71410 on: September 3, 2023, 08:36:45 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on September  3, 2023, 08:20:15 pm
On a transfer note, can we try 110m for Ugarte next summer? 4 tackles in 30 mins, this guy is an absolute machine.

Not signing him is one of life's great mysteries.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,256
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71411 on: September 3, 2023, 08:39:19 pm »
Quote from: Knight on September  3, 2023, 08:36:45 pm
Not signing him is one of life's great mysteries.

The money being thrown at that deal by Chelsea and PSG suggest it wasn't that mysterious.
Logged

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,841
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71412 on: September 3, 2023, 08:54:37 pm »
Quote from: keyop on September  3, 2023, 07:49:23 pm
Youve havent proved anything, merely highlighted how much you misunderstand the point being discussed.

Perhaps you were being deliberately obtuse, so I'll set it out more clearly for you.

Quote from: PeterTheRed... on September  3, 2023, 04:48:44 pm
Well, the people who know nothing about football probably won't get it

The thread is locked because of posts like these. It is not the content of the posts. It is the tone and the attitude of them.

You both make fair points about lots of things but if you continue to express your opinions like you have done repeatedly in this thread, then firstly, the thread will remain locked and secondly, you will be unable to post for extended periods of time.

The two posts highlighted above are not the only examples of this so let this be a general warning. People are allowed to have different opinions. This place would be very boring if everyone agreed on everything. So please try to discuss things respectfully and without trying to belittle other posters. It does you no favours and it does not add to the quality of debate on RAWK.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,502
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71413 on: Yesterday at 10:36:55 pm »
Thread appears to be open again? Thank you.

Might be an interesting couple of days with the Salah situation. Hopefully we hold the line and dont sell. I expect a sale eventually, but probably summer 2024, when we have time to recruit other player/s.

Right now we would disadvantage ourselves, even with a silly sum of money being offered, like £200M+.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,019
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71414 on: Yesterday at 10:56:47 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 10:36:55 pm
Thread appears to be open again? Thank you.

Might be an interesting couple of days with the Salah situation. Hopefully we hold the line and dont sell. I expect a sale eventually, but probably summer 2024, when we have time to recruit other player/s.

Right now we would disadvantage ourselves, even with a silly sum of money being offered, like £200M+.

People should have realised by now that Salah is going nowhere. If there was ever a real intention by the Saudis to get him this summer, and if there was ever a desire from Salah to go there, and if we were ever willing to sell him this summer, it would have happened much earlier, allowing us to replace him ...
Logged

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,374
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71415 on: Yesterday at 11:03:40 pm »
It would be nice if we could compile a fairly sizeable list of potential CB targets for next summer so we can pay attention as this season goes along. Interestingly, Schlotterbeck (6'3, 23) got in a heated shouting match with the Dortmund manager this past week. They've since made up, but could be one to watch. Two more are Antonio Silva at Benfica and Giorgio Scalvini at Atalanta. We could look at who is available in Europe, in South America, and in England at younger ages (to become homegrown later).
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,140
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71416 on: Yesterday at 11:37:54 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on September  3, 2023, 08:54:37 pm
The thread is locked because of posts like these. It is not the content of the posts. It is the tone and the attitude of them.

You both make fair points about lots of things but if you continue to express your opinions like you have done repeatedly in this thread, then firstly, the thread will remain locked and secondly, you will be unable to post for extended periods of time.

The two posts highlighted above are not the only examples of this so let this be a general warning. People are allowed to have different opinions. This place would be very boring if everyone agreed on everything. So please try to discuss things respectfully and without trying to belittle other posters. It does you no favours and it does not add to the quality of debate on RAWK.

I think we all appreciate that,Rhi. Cheers. Let's get the ball not the player
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,894
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71417 on: Today at 12:11:26 am »
Old man, you'd two foot everyone at knee height here given the chance.  ;D
Logged

Offline Jayo10

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 816
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71418 on: Today at 12:21:04 am »
L'equipe saying Mbappe open to joining us next summer.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,894
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71419 on: Today at 12:23:32 am »
Inside The Mind of Samie saying Scarlett Johansson is open to becoming Samie's wife.
Logged

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,392
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71420 on: Today at 12:27:18 am »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 12:21:04 am
L'equipe saying Mbappe open to joining us next summer.
Mbappe can fuck off. The ninja turtle-looking twat
Logged

Offline SP

  • Thor ain't got shit on this dude! Alpheus. SPoogle. The Equusfluminis Of RAWK. Straight in at the deep end with a tube of Vagisil. Needs to get a half-life. Needs a damned good de-frag.
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,954
  • .
  • Super Title: Southern Pansy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71421 on: Today at 12:35:45 am »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 12:21:04 am
L'equipe saying Mbappe open to joining us next summer.

Lequipe have to fill a paper with the transfer window shut and an imminent international break.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,019
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71422 on: Today at 12:41:33 am »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 12:21:04 am
L'equipe saying Mbappe open to joining us next summer.

I think that ship has sailed last year, but who knows? Salah will most likely be going to Saudi Arabia next summer, and we do know that Mbappe's mom loves LFC ...
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,643
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71423 on: Today at 12:43:14 am »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 12:21:04 am
L'equipe saying Mbappe open to joining us next summer.
we have at least 12 months to look forward to of "Mo is leaving so Mbappe is arriving".

wonderful .... not.
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,140
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71424 on: Today at 01:27:52 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:11:26 am
Old man, you'd two foot everyone at knee height here given the chance.  ;D

Not everyone, Samie, lad. I mean, you'd be an early casualty, like
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,526
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71425 on: Today at 01:32:11 am »
Caicedo's Agent: " hur hur hur I used Liverpool to make myself mind-bendingly, monumentally, indescribably, filthy rich. I'm the king of all agents"

Mbappe's agent/family member: "Hold my beer"
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,087
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71426 on: Today at 02:24:06 am »
Quote from: Shankly998 on September  3, 2023, 08:30:44 pm
Who would we replace Salah with next summer? It seems like there's a real shortage of left footed players who play on the right of a front 3 outide of Saka who we won't be signing struggling to see who's good enough quality for us.

Why won't we be signing Saka, especially if we go for him after winning the lot this season? ;)
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 09:39:51 am
Mark my words. Top 8 will be a massive struggle.

Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

Offline PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,019
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71427 on: Today at 02:50:32 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:32:11 am
Caicedo's Agent: " hur hur hur I used Liverpool to make myself mind-bendingly, monumentally, indescribably, filthy rich. I'm the king of all agents"

Mbappe's agent/family member: "Hold my beer"

Mbappe actually has no agent. He is represented by his family. I think there is a 95% chance that he will go to Real Madrid. The other 5%? Haaland's release clause kicks in next summer ...
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,787
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71428 on: Today at 05:29:54 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 12:41:33 am
I think that ship has sailed last year, but who knows? Salah will most likely be going to Saudi Arabia next summer, and we do know that Mbappe's mom loves LFC ...
I can't with someone who don't really want to be here mate.
I hope we don't go for this guy again.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,048
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71429 on: Today at 06:12:12 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:23:32 am
Inside The Mind of Samie saying Scarlett Johansson is open to becoming Samie's wife.
Scarlett might not be ruling you out if you were to make her mega rich .
I can see the interview after the wedding now. "So Scarlett, tell me, what first attracted you to multi millionaire Paul Daniels?"
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,432
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71430 on: Today at 06:12:18 am »
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 11:03:40 pm
It would be nice if we could compile a fairly sizeable list of potential CB targets for next summer so we can pay attention as this season goes along. Interestingly, Schlotterbeck (6'3, 23) got in a heated shouting match with the Dortmund manager this past week. They've since made up, but could be one to watch. Two more are Antonio Silva at Benfica and Giorgio Scalvini at Atalanta. We could look at who is available in Europe, in South America, and in England at younger ages (to become homegrown later).

L or R? I'm guessing we'll be looking out for natural left footers. as we already have a bunch of right footers who can play on the left (Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez).
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,526
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71431 on: Today at 06:18:06 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 06:12:18 am
L or R? I'm guessing we'll be looking out for natural left footers.
I really don't think we consider a player's religion when recruiting...
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D
Pages: 1 ... 1781 1782 1783 1784 1785 [1786]   Go Up
« previous next »
 