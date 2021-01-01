« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71400 on: Today at 07:28:55 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:44:40 pm
Weird that Endo didn't replace Trent at right back today.

 ;D



keyop

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71401 on: Today at 07:49:23 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 07:52:14 pm
Hahah yep, my point was proven.  ;D
Youve havent proved anything, merely highlighted how much you misunderstand the point being discussed.

Perhaps you were being deliberately obtuse, so I'll set it out more clearly for you. There is a huge difference between criticising the club, compared to criticising other posters for their negativity. One is aimed at the club, the other is aimed at the poster. The target and the subject are not the same, and to conflate the two is a complete false equivalence  and (ironically) another example of gaslighting.

You're also missing the other key point. There wouldn't even be any concerns raised if the criticisms were realistic, had context, and weren't so repetitive or prevalent on every single thread when things don't go our way. It's really not a difficult concept to grasp, and there's plenty of others on here (and other threads) who've raised concerns in recent years about the increasing (and often misguided) pessimism. I'm hardly an outlier on here by raising it.

The reactions and predictable responses from those living under the same raincloud are always exactly the same - 'its only a discussion forum', or 'calm down', or the classic... 'you're just moaning about the moaners'. Without any hint of irony, they then accuse others of having no self-awareness. All of them are textbook gaslighter responses when someone has had their repeated behaviours highlighted.

To suggest that those of us who get pissed off with all the negativity are somehow no worse than those people generating it, is quite frankly absurd and a complete denial of reality. But we quite clearly follow the club (and react to setbacks) completely differently, so I see little point in perpetuating a discussion that has two such opposing and entrenched viewpoints. But if people want to reserve the right to constantly complain about the club, then they shouldn't be surprised if others want to reserve the right to raise their concerns. If they want to call us 'superfans', 'FSG shills', or 'top reds', then go for it  but that seems a pretty depressing way to 'support' a club, by vehemently defending your right to whinge whilst dismissing others genuine optimism. This post wont change anything, but one thing you definitely cant do (with any degree of credibility) is deflect the blame to us when you get called out for the perpetual cryarsing about all things LFC. Most importantly - don't put us in the same bracket as you, or try to draw a fallacious link between us raising concerns about particular posters, and their repeated criticisms about the club. They are really not the same thing, no matter how much you or others try and convince yourselves otherwise.

Hopefully you can discern the difference, as it's night and day.



classycarra

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71402 on: Today at 08:02:05 pm
Pleased to see your leave from the front lines was approved, Keyop. Hope you avoided trench foot!


The G in Gerrard

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71403 on: Today at 08:02:05 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 12:39:24 pm
You have missed my point completely. Endo will not be used as a backup central defender. He will be used as a backup for Trent at the right fullback position, pretty much the same as Milner was used. We already have Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Matip and Quansah for the central defensive positions ...
I'd have thought Gomez is backup right back or are you kidding?


DelTrotter

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71404 on: Today at 08:11:11 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 08:02:05 pm
Pleased to see your leave from the front lines was approved, Keyop. Hope you avoided trench foot!

 ;D Frightening to think this is the happy, positive version of him. Let's hope we never see the unhappy side! The whole forum absolutely buzzing, won 3-0, Mancs lose in the last minute and he still can't resist his usual shit, just shows you the whole "I'm fighting against negativity" excuse for abusing people is complete bollocks but we knew that anyway.


DelTrotter

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71405 on: Today at 08:20:15 pm
On a transfer note, can we try 110m for Ugarte next summer? 4 tackles in 30 mins, this guy is an absolute machine.


PeterTheRed...

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71406 on: Today at 08:22:47 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:02:05 pm
I'd have thought Gomez is backup right back or are you kidding?

You might be right, and no other player apart from Gomez is registered with the PL to deputize for Trent ...


cipher

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71407 on: Today at 08:23:19 pm
At this point, I'd be surprised if we let Salah go whenever the new improved bid comes in this week.  That said, give the interest is now concrete, it is likely that Salah will be sold next summer.  While my heart loves the idea of Salah finishing his career here and breaking many more records for us, my head realizes a large transfer fee will go a long to finalizing Klopp's 2.0 version of Liverpool.

If Salah is sold for 150-200 next summer, and we can add another 50-100 to give us around 250, I'd like to see the following:

1) Replacement forward - 100M (eg Evan Ferguson)
2) Defensive Midfielder - 75M
3) Center Back - 75M

This type of reinvestment could potentially match the impact we had from the Coutinho transfer which effectively allowed us to sign Allison & VVD.



PeterTheRed...

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71408 on: Today at 08:24:13 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:20:15 pm
On a transfer note, can we try 110m for Ugarte next summer? 4 tackles in 30 mins, this guy is an absolute machine.

Maybe, just maybe, we are not interested in signing a destroyer for the No.6 spot ...


Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71409 on: Today at 08:26:16 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/sep/03/jurgen-klopp-adamant-no-amount-of-money-will-tempt-liverpool-to-sell-mohamed-salah-to-saudi-pro-league

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai said Salah has told the dressing room: He wants to stay, he wants to be here and be with us. We are really happy  we need people in the team like him.

The Liverpool manager said: He didnt tell me but he didnt have to. He speaks with his training and performances and behaviour. We had meetings this week, and the meetings were not about what we did in the past, it was about what we will do in the future. Mo was with the players [leadership] committee and had his moments where he was talking and it was nothing like by the way, this is only until next week or whatever. He is completely here and if Dom said that, fine. Mo doesnt have to come into my office and tell me by the way, boss  [Im not going]. For me it wasnt a subject for one second, to be honest, besides the questions.



Shankly998

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71410 on: Today at 08:30:44 pm
Who would we replace Salah with next summer? It seems like there's a real shortage of left footed players who play on the right of a front 3 outide of Saka who we won't be signing struggling to see who's good enough quality for us.


Knight

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71411 on: Today at 08:36:45 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:20:15 pm
On a transfer note, can we try 110m for Ugarte next summer? 4 tackles in 30 mins, this guy is an absolute machine.

Not signing him is one of life's great mysteries.

