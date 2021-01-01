That's a problem if they're injured all the time. Having Milner, or say Ox, who Klopp trusts and are playing enough still so they aren't coming in cold after weeks like say Tsimikas is better for us. Having 22+ players where some don't play for weeks and then we need them to come in and perform at a high level has its own issues



Did he go to Hull?



I'm not suggesting we need 22 players, just that relying on utility players in areas with a high chance of injury is a big risk. Milner worked so well because he was robust, and was often rotated with Gini, Henderson and Trent who were all pretty robust too (Henderson debatable). The likelihood of Gomez needing to come in at centre back for an extended period is pretty high, and he has a weird injury history where he seems susceptible to long term injuries but isn't injury prone in the usual sense.I was being facetious.