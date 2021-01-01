This is one of the posts assessing how it went which I think is about right. What do you think of it?



Speaking personally I'm delighted that we got rid of so many midfielders. I said they were, 'too old, too slow, too injury prone', I don't need to say that anymore. I'm delighted we recruited so, seemingly, well in Mac and Szoboslai. Szoboslai in particular has started in such a way that I've got genuine hope he might become the successor to De Bruyne in terms of general brilliance and goals and assists from the right sided 8 position. I'm delighted we got Gravenberch in given he's clearly been a long term target. I'm pleased we managed to get someone in for DM but I do wish we'd managed to bring in someone further up our list than Endo (although Caicedo's performance yesterday is helping to soften the blow - do go check it out in the chelsea thread if you've not seen it). I'm unimpressed that we failed to bring in anyone at the back.



I agree with the sentiment of both your post and the post you quoted.The midfield looks strong and deep now, though there are obvious worries about balance and Endo remains an unknown. I place my trust in the club to have thought through those issues but theres obviously a chance were occasionally exposed at DM in the short-term especially. That may or may not cost us points whilst the squad and new players adapt to new systems, teammates and positions with regard to whoever is chosen for that defensive role, particularly if its one of the players weve signed who are less defensively minded. Sometimes the market doesnt allow for the perfect player for each role so we have to adapt and I think we have in a practical way, and with Jurgen being the best man to develop the players to suit the roles I think weve done close to the best job the situation would allow for. Its not perfect, but gives us a good chance of competing.I also agree that the defence has the most obvious areas of vulnerability around it, and itll certainly be the area most addressed next season. I think its a lot to ask for the midfield to be revamped to the extent we have done and for the defence to have had likewise done to it, and Id say every side comes out of the transfer market with uncertainty, even City (who seem to be relying on a lot of luck and youth given their squad depth in certain areas). But its understandable to raise it as an area of concern, given our recent traumas in this areas, and its also understandable to have concerns around the new system since Konate and Matip defend in very different ways. Matip and Gomez have had their fair share of injuries but not for a while since theyve moved to the backup roles, but given their histories it is reasonable for supporters to be concerned that such issues might crop up again.This isnt 2020-21 though and our depth is better than then. We have our ready made Phillips and Rhy Williams partnership in place that allowed us to win 8 and draw 2 at the end of the season, as we havent gone into the season with 3 centre backs but 5. I also dont foresee Matip trying to perform in the same way as Konate, which would obviously be a concern due to his different abilities and the strain it could put on him, instead I believe wed adapt as a side to that. Already this season Trent as pushed forward into midfield less than at the end of last season, exposing the right back position left, in part due to the qualities of Szoboszlai, for instance, and he did this to a further degree with Matip in place against Newcastle.The vulnerabilities are a calculated risk in my eyes, not complacency, drawn out of the resources we had available to us and the clubs decision around how best to spread them. Assuming we didnt have any significant budget left over there were always going to be some areas wed have questions over. Its par for the course for a sustainably run club. Of course there can be questions over whether the budget could be higher but thats a larger debate.