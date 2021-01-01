"We should have all the best players now and never lose again and it should have already happened"
Someone postings keyops snap earlier to prove that keyops very insulting all the time as part of a team attack on keyop without actually taking on board a word of it or understanding why he was enraged at that time being a good example of the
fucking idiocy of these people depth of misunderstanding between the two camps. (that was a little joke relax moaners. your not actually fucking idiots in any way. Just kinda non stop moaners.)
This disconnect is the issue between the moaners and the super fans. Not levels of risk management. Its the levels of moaning management and the truly foul twitter rules of engagement previuosly unseen here on RAWK. the idea of sifting through somebody's posts to find a contradiction they may have posted years earlier is not something im ever going to do in my lifetime and it strikes me as just plain bizzare but i guess its useful in the what is it again people are winning oh yeah positive reinforcement in the form of likes.
as i perceive it anyway. there's no us and them to me i dont grant an equivalence. There are moaners and people being attacked by moaners for not liking the never ending moaning who dont really do or understand twitter war and they are talking right past each other. it might be generational idk.
the truth is generally speaking the super fans are just actual normal fans that are being attacked for not moaning or liking or supporting incessant over the top twitter warfare style moaning and the moaners are actually big time moaners that never say a positive thing for dozens or hundreds of posts in a row until the normal fans cant take it and snap and then get called super fans in the team response from the moaners in an attempt to discredit them for daring to disagree with all the non stop moaning, again in the classic twitter warfare style, which discards eliminates ignores or distorts any adherence to truth or decency in a win at all costs approach, although fuck knows what it is they are winning. Basically its having the most likes which is easy if you appeal to peoples most basic self gratifying instincts.
Fucking hell that was a hard read and not just because it contains no full stops.
Please explain how the super fans are normal fans as opposed to the moaners.
Please dont tell me you believe that shite that moaners dont go the match, that was posted by someone who should know better, but was hell bent on being antagonistic. Its blatantly not true.
You mention the super fans get provoked until they "snap". I guess you ignore the posts who reply to noone and basically accuse fans of being spolit children. Thats actual provocation as they are not making a post about transfers or The club, they are just cryarsing about fellow reds.
For balance - there was an over the top post who said it was criminally negligent a daft phrase to use, and a bit provocative.
aside from Formola can you give examples of 100s or dozens of posts in a row that are all negative?
Any relevant examples?
Its the levels of moaning management and the truly foul twitter rules of engagement previously unseen here on RAWK
Again the most twitter -esque stuff on RAWK comes from the condescending attacks from fans that are designed to annoy people, but dont quote or target specific people , so to escape attention from the mods.
I think youve jumped the shark with the last paragraph, with some casual ageism to boot.
Id like to add some thought of my own
Someone mentioned a work meeting where everyone has access to the same data and draw different conclusions.
Endo might prove to be a great player and in over 4 hours ill be at Anfield cheering him on.
He has reached the age of 30 and never achieved anything in club football, as a profile he is below what you would expect from a Liverpool player. If someone has a better take on the situation Id like to hear it.
It is therefore undestandable on a discussion forum
that people would show concern if he was to be our new first choice DM.
Liverpool have had frequent windows of insufficient transfer activity, so when fans thought this window would be the same, it was based on the evidence of previous windows
Quite often "moaning" is backed by evidence and positivity isnt and is just a hope.