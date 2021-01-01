« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1779 1780 1781 1782 1783 [1784]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 2143067 times)

Offline n00bert

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,253
  • Born a Red, die a Red.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71320 on: Today at 07:10:06 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 03:08:39 am
SNIP

Thats it aint it? The moaners are the glass half empty types, and in reality no amount of investment woulda made them happy anyway because theyll just look across over at City or Chelsea and ask why we didnt sign THOSE players. Ive always used the Endo thing as a case in point - everyone wanted a DM, we got a DM but without seeing him play there is a portion of them that say that they dont think hell be good enough because hes too old or too slow or from an inferior league. I mean it could all be true, but we dont know yet, or he might be a useful utility player that helps us achieve our goals in the short term.

Yet, because he isnt the £115m Caicedo or someone of that profile the unsexy signing is not even given a proper opportunity to see if hes good enough.

Dont get me wrong, I think not signing a defender could prove disastrous. But similarly , the club, the manager and all the people who make these decisions have decided that having had a look at what we have, their fitness and what was currently available in the market, that there wasnt a player worth a punt on that was going to make us any better. Not a punt on Reguillon or a Cucurella, or an Evans. Literally, these options were there and we decided, not to pursue them.

I get called a Top Red all the time in my group of mates that are Liverpool fans I always wonder why you would support this team if it makes you this miserable. If you dont want the highs and lows jsut go support City? Or if you want the endless spend without a return, maybe United?
Logged

Online jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 921
  • Stay strong my Ukrainian brothers
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71321 on: Today at 07:39:33 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:06:57 am
yep exactly - it's exciting times for the midfield. not just to see who starts where for the majority of games, but also for how much strength in depth we have there to manage games.

can only imagine how rough it would be for an opposition midfielder having competed with (random examples) szobo and thiago for 70 minutes, being glad to see the back of them, and then we bring on jones and gravenberch to take the game to them even more with fresher legs

I think we have picked up on the five subs rule better than most. We are loaded (maybe even overloaded) in the positions where the subs can make the most difference ie up front and in midfield. I also expect our midfield to become a lot more fluid position wise. It might become difficult to say who's playing where and with what instructions from the boss.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,159
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71322 on: Today at 07:53:53 am »
Quote from: n00bert on Today at 07:10:06 am
Thats it aint it? The moaners are the glass half empty types, and in reality no amount of investment woulda made them happy anyway because theyll just look across over at City or Chelsea and ask why we didnt sign THOSE players. Ive always used the Endo thing as a case in point - everyone wanted a DM, we got a DM but without seeing him play there is a portion of them that say that they dont think hell be good enough because hes too old or too slow or from an inferior league. I mean it could all be true, but we dont know yet, or he might be a useful utility player that helps us achieve our goals in the short term.

Yet, because he isnt the £115m Caicedo or someone of that profile the unsexy signing is not even given a proper opportunity to see if hes good enough.

Dont get me wrong, I think not signing a defender could prove disastrous. But similarly , the club, the manager and all the people who make these decisions have decided that having had a look at what we have, their fitness and what was currently available in the market, that there wasnt a player worth a punt on that was going to make us any better. Not a punt on Reguillon or a Cucurella, or an Evans. Literally, these options were there and we decided, not to pursue them.

I get called a Top Red all the time in my group of mates that are Liverpool fans I always wonder why you would support this team if it makes you this miserable. If you dont want the highs and lows jsut go support City? Or if you want the endless spend without a return, maybe United?

Not just at your n00berts but please, please, please stop posting paragraphs about moaners and allow the rest of us to discuss how the transfer window went. Maybe make a thread about 'The pessimism and negativity from Liverpool fans' and you can merrily discuss it there. You'll have a great time I'm sure.
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,017
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71323 on: Today at 08:13:36 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:53:53 am
Not just at your n00berts but please, please, please stop posting paragraphs about moaners and allow the rest of us to discuss how the transfer window went. Maybe make a thread about 'The pessimism and negativity from Liverpool fans' and you can merrily discuss it there. You'll have a great time I'm sure.

Too right. Went really well I thought, nothing to complain about. Dont you think?
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,029
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71324 on: Today at 08:16:14 am »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 07:39:33 am
I think we have picked up on the five subs rule better than most. We are loaded (maybe even overloaded) in the positions where the subs can make the most difference ie up front and in midfield. I also expect our midfield to become a lot more fluid position wise. It might become difficult to say who's playing where and with what instructions from the boss.

Yes, I think Klopp and his team have proven they can see the impact of rule changes and exploit them.
I'm sure there was another one a few years back. Might have been VAR, we pushed higher and were more aggressive with our back line than other teams, I think we because we felt VAR would mean more decisions would go our way.  I'm sure there was another too, but have totally forgotten it!

--edit-- we probably wanted that style of football anyway, but I suspect it had an impact on how much we went for it!
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,159
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71325 on: Today at 08:20:15 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 08:13:36 am
Too right. Went really well I thought, nothing to complain about. Dont you think?

This is one of the posts assessing how it went which I think is about right. What do you think of it?

Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 12:12:07 pm
So in summary its a genuinely mad window in all the positive and negative ways
Even those of us that thought we should proactively get rid of Henderson and Fabinho at the start of it didnt think it would happen
Has a big club ever effectively fucked off an entire department of the team and brought in a new one?! I cant remember a comparative example

On the whole you have to be positive about the result
Weve got younger and better in midfield and have a shit ton of talent for the medium term

The obvious in balance in our squad is a bit odd - its a strange approach to not really address our defensive ability at all (Endo not withstanding) given how we performed last season
There isnt really any argument for not re enforcing the back line - weve got one senior right back and our centre back cover is currently a 20 year old with some league 1 experience plus question marks about the group being fit for purpose for the system
Its complacent and short sighted and the kind of false economy that drives us crazy as fans - it does mean weve got an obvious vulnerability this year which didnt need to exist

That said weve got way younger than I thought we would and some of the talent weve brought in is outstanding. Szobozslai looks like a serious coup
Were going to be fun to watch and its very possible weve bought one or two superstars this window
Hopefully it gels and the dm hole (in ability terms) and lack of defensive depth doesnt hurt us too much because top 4/5 is essential this year

Im excited to watch them - way more than at the end of last season - and thats a big positive

Speaking personally I'm delighted that we got rid of so many midfielders. I said they were, 'too old, too slow, too injury prone', I don't need to say that anymore. I'm delighted we recruited so, seemingly, well in Mac and Szoboslai. Szoboslai in particular has started in such a way that I've got genuine hope he might become the successor to De Bruyne in terms of general brilliance and goals and assists from the right sided 8 position. I'm delighted we got Gravenberch in given he's clearly been a long term target. I'm pleased we managed to get someone in for DM but I do wish we'd managed to bring in someone further up our list than Endo (although Caicedo's performance yesterday is helping to soften the blow - do go check it out in the chelsea thread if you've not seen it). I'm unimpressed that we failed to bring in anyone at the back.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:26:02 am by Knight »
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,269
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71326 on: Today at 08:20:37 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:53:53 am
Not just at your n00berts but please, please, please stop posting paragraphs about moaners and allow the rest of us to discuss how the transfer window went. Maybe make a thread about 'The pessimism and negativity from Liverpool fans' and you can merrily discuss it there. You'll have a great time I'm sure.

Stop moaning about people moaning about the moaners, please.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,159
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71327 on: Today at 08:25:35 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 08:20:37 am
Stop moaning about people moaning about the moaners, please.

A mod has already told us to shut up about it, this will get locked if we're not careful.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,269
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71328 on: Today at 08:28:14 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:25:35 am
A mod has already told us to shut up about it, this will get locked if we're not careful.


Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,017
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71329 on: Today at 09:16:16 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:20:15 am
This is one of the posts assessing how it went which I think is about right. What do you think of it?

Speaking personally I'm delighted that we got rid of so many midfielders. I said they were, 'too old, too slow, too injury prone', I don't need to say that anymore. I'm delighted we recruited so, seemingly, well in Mac and Szoboslai. Szoboslai in particular has started in such a way that I've got genuine hope he might become the successor to De Bruyne in terms of general brilliance and goals and assists from the right sided 8 position. I'm delighted we got Gravenberch in given he's clearly been a long term target. I'm pleased we managed to get someone in for DM but I do wish we'd managed to bring in someone further up our list than Endo (although Caicedo's performance yesterday is helping to soften the blow - do go check it out in the chelsea thread if you've not seen it). I'm unimpressed that we failed to bring in anyone at the back.

I agree with the sentiment of both your post and the post you quoted.

The midfield looks strong and deep now, though there are obvious worries about balance and Endo remains an unknown. I place my trust in the club to have thought through those issues but theres obviously a chance were occasionally exposed at DM in the short-term especially. That may or may not cost us points whilst the squad and new players adapt to new systems, teammates and positions with regard to whoever is chosen for that defensive role, particularly if its one of the players weve signed who are less defensively minded. Sometimes the market doesnt allow for the perfect player for each role so we have to adapt and I think we have in a practical way, and with Jurgen being the best man to develop the players to suit the roles I think weve done close to the best job the situation would allow for. Its not perfect, but gives us a good chance of competing.

I also agree that the defence has the most obvious areas of vulnerability around it, and itll certainly be the area most addressed next season. I think its a lot to ask for the midfield to be revamped to the extent we have done and for the defence to have had likewise done to it, and Id say every side comes out of the transfer market with uncertainty, even City (who seem to be relying on a lot of luck and youth given their squad depth in certain areas). But its understandable to raise it as an area of concern, given our recent traumas in this areas, and its also understandable to have concerns around the new system since Konate and Matip defend in very different ways. Matip and Gomez have had their fair share of injuries but not for a while since theyve moved to the backup roles, but given their histories it is reasonable for supporters to be concerned that such issues might crop up again.

This isnt 2020-21 though and our depth is better than then. We have our ready made Phillips and Rhy Williams partnership in place that allowed us to win 8 and draw 2 at the end of the season, as we havent gone into the season with 3 centre backs but 5. I also dont foresee Matip trying to perform in the same way as Konate, which would obviously be a concern due to his different abilities and the strain it could put on him, instead I believe wed adapt as a side to that. Already this season Trent as pushed forward into midfield less than at the end of last season, exposing the right back position left, in part due to the qualities of Szoboszlai, for instance, and he did this to a further degree with Matip in place against Newcastle.

The vulnerabilities are a calculated risk in my eyes, not complacency, drawn out of the resources we had available to us and the clubs decision around how best to spread them. Assuming we didnt have any significant budget left over there were always going to be some areas wed have questions over. Its par for the course for a sustainably run club. Of course there can be questions over whether the budget could be higher but thats a larger debate.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,855
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71330 on: Today at 09:19:36 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 03:08:39 am

as i perceive it anyway.  there's no us and them to me i dont grant an equivalence. There are moaners and people being attacked by moaners for not liking the never ending moaning who dont really do or understand twitter war and they are talking right past each other. it might be generational idk.

People who attack the moaners are just a tedious but generally more supercilious than the moaners. In reality it is just a handful of people on both sides who are as bad as each other who bring it down. If you have a problem with lfc fans moaning on twitter then take it to twitter.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,349
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71331 on: Today at 09:20:34 am »
I know its only been a couple of days but interesting how the Salah noise has died down a bit. They probably will return with their ugly heads of Hydra this week but it does play into the aspect of them trying to use all eyes on deadline day to get publicity.
Logged

Offline Barryg21

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 41
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71332 on: Today at 09:31:03 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:20:34 am
I know its only been a couple of days but interesting how the Salah noise has died down a bit. They probably will return with their ugly heads of Hydra this week but it does play into the aspect of them trying to use all eyes on deadline day to get publicity.

The Atlantic wrote exact same thing - the PR was the win...not the player
I said something in a post as well -why not bid on Sat, when our Execs had not incomings to deal with. Friday was an artificial deadline
Logged

Online DiggerJohn

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 61
  • I'm a believer
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71333 on: Today at 09:41:04 am »
Quote from: n00bert on Today at 07:10:06 am
Thats it aint it? The moaners are the glass half empty types, and in reality no amount of investment woulda made them happy anyway because theyll just look across over at City or Chelsea and ask why we didnt sign THOSE players. Ive always used the Endo thing as a case in point - everyone wanted a DM, we got a DM but without seeing him play there is a portion of them that say that they dont think hell be good enough because hes too old or too slow or from an inferior league. I mean it could all be true, but we dont know yet, or he might be a useful utility player that helps us achieve our goals in the short term.

Yet, because he isnt the £115m Caicedo or someone of that profile the unsexy signing is not even given a proper opportunity to see if hes good enough.

Dont get me wrong, I think not signing a defender could prove disastrous. But similarly , the club, the manager and all the people who make these decisions have decided that having had a look at what we have, their fitness and what was currently available in the market, that there wasnt a player worth a punt on that was going to make us any better. Not a punt on Reguillon or a Cucurella, or an Evans. Literally, these options were there and we decided, not to pursue them.

I get called a Top Red all the time in my group of mates that are Liverpool fans I always wonder why you would support this team if it makes you this miserable. If you dont want the highs and lows jsut go support City? Or if you want the endless spend without a return, maybe United?

I thought the whole thing about a transfer forum was to have a debate about players you would like the club to get. I find it fun. I can like some players more than others plus enjoy watching liverpool play which I have been doing since the 1980s
Logged

Online Redric1970

  • Absolutely comical dog shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,861
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71334 on: Today at 09:50:38 am »
Quote from: n00bert on Today at 07:10:06 am
Thats it aint it? The moaners are the glass half empty types, and in reality no amount of investment woulda made them happy anyway because theyll just look across over at City or Chelsea and ask why we didnt sign THOSE players. Ive always used the Endo thing as a case in point - everyone wanted a DM, we got a DM but without seeing him play there is a portion of them that say that they dont think hell be good enough because hes too old or too slow or from an inferior league. I mean it could all be true, but we dont know yet, or he might be a useful utility player that helps us achieve our goals in the short term.

Yet, because he isnt the £115m Caicedo or someone of that profile the unsexy signing is not even given a proper opportunity to see if hes good enough.

Dont get me wrong, I think not signing a defender could prove disastrous. But similarly , the club, the manager and all the people who make these decisions have decided that having had a look at what we have, their fitness and what was currently available in the market, that there wasnt a player worth a punt on that was going to make us any better. Not a punt on Reguillon or a Cucurella, or an Evans. Literally, these options were there and we decided, not to pursue them.

I get called a Top Red all the time in my group of mates that are Liverpool fans I always wonder why you would support this team if it makes you this miserable. If you dont want the highs and lows jsut go support City? Or if you want the endless spend without a return, maybe United?


Such a condescending post its unreal, the mods have warned umpteen times just leave it alone please.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,387
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71335 on: Today at 09:55:00 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 03:08:39 am

"We should have all the best players now and never lose again and it should have already happened"

Someone postings keyops snap earlier to prove that keyops very insulting all the time as part of a team attack on keyop without actually taking on board a word of it or understanding why he was enraged at that time being a good example of the fucking idiocy of these people depth of misunderstanding between the two camps.  (that was a little joke relax moaners. your not actually fucking idiots in any way. Just kinda  non stop moaners.)

This disconnect is the issue between the moaners and the super fans. Not levels of risk management. Its the levels of moaning management and the truly foul twitter rules of engagement previuosly unseen here on RAWK. the idea of sifting through somebody's posts to find a contradiction they may have posted years earlier is not something im ever going to do in my lifetime and it strikes me as just plain bizzare but i guess its useful in the what is it again people are winning oh yeah positive reinforcement in the form of likes.

as i perceive it anyway.  there's no us and them to me i dont grant an equivalence. There are moaners and people being attacked by moaners for not liking the never ending moaning who dont really do or understand twitter war and they are talking right past each other. it might be generational idk.


Quote

 the truth is generally speaking the super fans are just actual normal fans that are being attacked for not moaning or liking or supporting incessant over the top twitter warfare style moaning and the moaners are actually big time moaners that never say a positive thing for dozens or hundreds of posts in a row until the normal fans cant take it and snap and then get called super fans in the team response from the moaners in an attempt to discredit them for daring to disagree with all the non stop moaning, again in the classic twitter warfare style, which discards eliminates ignores or distorts any adherence to truth or decency in a win at all costs approach, although fuck knows what it is they are winning. Basically its having the most likes which is easy if you appeal to peoples most basic self gratifying instincts.

Fucking hell that was a hard read and not just because it contains no full stops.  :)
Please explain how the super fans are normal fans as opposed to the moaners.

Please dont tell me you believe that shite that moaners dont go the match, that was posted by someone who should know better, but was hell bent on being antagonistic.  Its blatantly not true.

You mention the super fans get provoked until they "snap". I guess you ignore the posts who reply to noone and basically accuse fans of being spolit children.   Thats actual provocation as they are not making a post about transfers or The club, they are just cryarsing about fellow reds. 

For balance - there was an over the top post who said it was criminally negligent a daft phrase to use, and a bit provocative. 

aside from Formola can you give examples of 100s or dozens of posts in a row that are all negative?

Quote
"We should have all the best players now and never lose again and it should have already happened"
  Any relevant examples?


Quote
Its the levels of moaning management and the truly foul twitter rules of engagement previously unseen here on RAWK

Again the most twitter -esque stuff on RAWK comes from the condescending attacks from fans that are designed to annoy people, but dont quote or target specific people , so to escape attention from the mods.

Quote
as i perceive it anyway.  there's no us and them to me i dont grant an equivalence. There are moaners and people being attacked by moaners for not liking the never ending moaning who dont really d or understand twitter war and they are talking right past each other. it might be generational idk.

 :duh

I think youve jumped the shark with the last paragraph, with some casual ageism to boot.

Id  like to add some thought of my own
Someone mentioned a work meeting where everyone has access to the same data and draw different conclusions.
Endo might prove to be a great player and in over 4 hours ill be at Anfield cheering him on.
He has reached the age of 30 and never achieved anything in club football, as a profile he is below what you would expect from a Liverpool player.  If someone has a better take on the situation Id like to hear it.
It is therefore undestandable on a discussion forum that people would show concern if he was to be our new first choice DM.

Liverpool have had frequent windows of insufficient transfer activity, so when fans thought this window would be the same, it was based on the evidence of previous windows

Quite often "moaning" is backed by evidence and positivity isnt and is just a hope.



Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,600
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71336 on: Today at 10:01:51 am »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 07:39:33 am
I think we have picked up on the five subs rule better than most. We are loaded (maybe even overloaded) in the positions where the subs can make the most difference ie up front and in midfield. I also expect our midfield to become a lot more fluid position wise. It might become difficult to say who's playing where and with what instructions from the boss.

I think your point about the five subs to influence games is interesting and we seem to have the options to take advantage of tiring oppositions, whether its Harvey, Nunez or even Doak.

I think the concern is if we have sufficient defensive depth to replace injured or tiring defenders.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,387
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71337 on: Today at 10:04:08 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:01:51 am
I think your point about the five subs to influence games is interesting and we seem to have the options to take advantage of tiring oppositions, whether its Harvey, Nunez or even Doak.

I think the concern is if we have sufficient defensive depth to replace injured or tiring defenders.

Elliot has proved to be a great sub so far this season, really loving his work.
Logged

Offline djschembri

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,572
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71338 on: Today at 10:20:33 am »
I think we did more business than the club expected and more business than any fan realistically expected at the start of the window.

The way forward, unless something drastic happens, is pretty clear as well.

It is highly likely that in 12 months' time, Salah, Matip and Thiago will not be here. The club have ample time to plan replacements for the first two, with Thiago's replacement highly dependent on how the rest of our current crop fare over the upcoming season.

If we get into the CL next season then presumably the money from Salah's fee and wages saved will hopefully go towards 2-3 players who can be immediate game changers for us, similar to Van Dijk and Alisson when they arrived.

Identifying and getting business done early will be key
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,080
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71339 on: Today at 10:28:18 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:04:08 am
Elliot has proved to be a great sub so far this season, really loving his work.

It doesn't look like to me that he is an ideal fit for us as a regular starter, but does seem like a great option off the bench, enabling the side to adjust depending on the current state of the game and whether he replaces a midfielder or attacker when he comes on.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,958
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71340 on: Today at 10:29:21 am »
Diaz - Nunez - Salah
Jota - Gakpo - Doak

Mac Allister - Thiago - Szoboszlai
Jones - Gravenberch - Bajcetic - Elliott

Robertson - Van Dijk - Konate - TAA
Tsimikas - Matip - Quansah - Gomez - Endo

Alisson
Kelleher - Adrian

If we look at our depth chart, it is obvious that we not short on options. Yes, we can improve on the quality of the defence, but to claim that a couple of injuries will lead to a disaster is simply not true.

I have deliberately put Endo in the defence on the depth chart, because that is what he is: a defender turned midfielder, pretty much like Fabinho was. Bajcetic also belongs in the same category, but I suspect that we won't be seeing him much in defence in the future, even though he has all the qualities to deputize for Trent in his new role.

The bottom line is, we have a very deep squad, filled with quality and talent. It is not perfect, but no club in the World that is not financed by a state can have such a perfect squad. We are in good financial position, and we can realistically expect that the depth quality in defence will be addressed in the coming transfer windows, maybe as soon as January.

The question of Salah's future is interesting. I think we can safely assume that he will leave for the Saudi league next summer, and that we will still get at least £100 million for him. His profile in the Arab world is huge, and he is the main prize for the Saudis, so they will have to pay.

I think that we should be following the development and the situation of all the top wide attackers this season, and not only the left footed attackers who play on the right. Also, it is not a given that Salah will be replaced by a young player. We can very easily go for a player  who is at the age of 24-28, a ready made player who will go straight into our starting XI ...
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,637
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71341 on: Today at 10:32:05 am »
Adeyemi's looked pretty decent last season
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,958
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71342 on: Today at 10:37:39 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 10:32:05 am
Adeyemi's looked pretty decent last season

Yes, he is a top talent, and we have been linked with him before. Certainly a player that I will be following this season ...
Logged

Online DiggerJohn

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 61
  • I'm a believer
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71343 on: Today at 10:41:16 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:55:00 am

Fucking hell that was a hard read and not just because it contains no full stops.  :)
Please explain how the super fans are normal fans as opposed to the moaners.

Please dont tell me you believe that shite that moaners dont go the match, that was posted by someone who should know better, but was hell bent on being antagonistic.  Its blatantly not true.

You mention the super fans get provoked until they "snap". I guess you ignore the posts who reply to noone and basically accuse fans of being spolit children.   Thats actual provocation as they are not making a post about transfers or The club, they are just cryarsing about fellow reds. 

For balance - there was an over the top post who said it was criminally negligent a daft phrase to use, and a bit provocative. 

aside from Formola can you give examples of 100s or dozens of posts in a row that are all negative?
  Any relevant examples?


Again the most twitter -esque stuff on RAWK comes from the condescending attacks from fans that are designed to annoy people, but dont quote or target specific people , so to escape attention from the mods.

 :duh

I think youve jumped the shark with the last paragraph, with some casual ageism to boot.

Id  like to add some thought of my own
Someone mentioned a work meeting where everyone has access to the same data and draw different conclusions.
Endo might prove to be a great player and in over 4 hours ill be at Anfield cheering him on.
He has reached the age of 30 and never achieved anything in club football, as a profile he is below what you would expect from a Liverpool player.  If someone has a better take on the situation Id like to hear it.
It is therefore undestandable on a discussion forum that people would show concern if he was to be our new first choice DM.

Liverpool have had frequent windows of insufficient transfer activity, so when fans thought this window would be the same, it was based on the evidence of previous windows

Quite often "moaning" is backed by evidence and positivity isnt and is just a hope.

 :wellin :wellin
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,080
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71344 on: Today at 10:48:03 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 10:29:21 am

If we look at our depth chart, it is obvious that we not short on options. Yes, we can improve on the quality of the defence, but to claim that a couple of injuries will lead to a disaster is simply not true.

I have deliberately put Endo in the defence on the depth chart, because that is what he is: a defender turned midfielder, pretty much like Fabinho was. Bajcetic also belongs in the same category, but I suspect that we won't be seeing him much in defence in the future, even though he has all the qualities to deputize for Trent in his new role.


The issue with a depth chart is that it doesn't show the true balance of the squad, an issue you magnify by that strange insistence that Endo is a squad defender rather than our starting DM.

Attack - we can have no real complaints with 5 of the 6 being starter-level and the youngster being very promising, not to mention Elliott is also at least partially in this group too.

Midfield - great depth at 8 and a number of backup options at 6, but we saw all too well last season how wide open our midfield becomes without a clear DM when even mediocre opposition were able to waltz through the middle and put our defence under unnecessary pressure. While we obviously hope that the "defender"  ::) Endo can address that issue, it does point to a valid depth concern.

Defence - potentially good depth, questions marks over the backups if they are expected to play more regularly as you need them to be available when the starters go out, regardless of your numbers in another post, if a player only misses half a dozen games in a season, if they are a backup those were the ones when they were actually most needed.

Keeper - great group with the only negative being that Adrian takes up a non-HG spot for us.

Logged

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,958
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71345 on: Today at 11:16:30 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 10:48:03 am
The issue with a depth chart is that it doesn't show the true balance of the squad, an issue you magnify by that strange insistence that Endo is a squad defender rather than our starting DM.

Attack - we can have no real complaints with 5 of the 6 being starter-level and the youngster being very promising, not to mention Elliott is also at least partially in this group too.

Midfield - great depth at 8 and a number of backup options at 6, but we saw all too well last season how wide open our midfield becomes without a clear DM when even mediocre opposition were able to waltz through the middle and put our defence under unnecessary pressure. While we obviously hope that the "defender"  ::) Endo can address that issue, it does point to a valid depth concern.

Defence - potentially good depth, questions marks over the backups if they are expected to play more regularly as you need them to be available when the starters go out, regardless of your numbers in another post, if a player only misses half a dozen games in a season, if they are a backup those were the ones when they were actually most needed.

Keeper - great group with the only negative being that Adrian takes up a non-HG spot for us.

The season ahead of us will prove that there is nothing strange about it. It took only a few months for people to forget Milner's role with us. He was an utility midfielder, but he was also a backup right fullback when Trent was not available. Endo has all the qualities to perform the very same role with us, while being much younger than Milner.

As for Endo being our undisputed starting defensive midfielder, I think that it is simply not accurate. Yes, he will start games at the position, but we haven't spent £35 million on Gravenberch to just play him in the Europa League and the domestic cups. Also, we have Thiago, who when fit is still one of the best deep lying playmakers in the World. And of course, we also have Bajcetic, who despite still being 18, has already proved that he is a massive talent ...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1779 1780 1781 1782 1783 [1784]   Go Up
« previous next »
 