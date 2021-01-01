SNIP



Thats it aint it? The moaners are the glass half empty types, and in reality no amount of investment woulda made them happy anyway because theyll just look across over at City or Chelsea and ask why we didnt sign THOSE players. Ive always used the Endo thing as a case in point - everyone wanted a DM, we got a DM but without seeing him play there is a portion of them that say that they dont think hell be good enough because hes too old or too slow or from an inferior league. I mean it could all be true, but we dont know yet, or he might be a useful utility player that helps us achieve our goals in the short term.Yet, because he isnt the £115m Caicedo or someone of that profile the unsexy signing is not even given a proper opportunity to see if hes good enough.Dont get me wrong, I think not signing a defender could prove disastrous. But similarly , the club, the manager and all the people who make these decisions have decided that having had a look at what we have, their fitness and what was currently available in the market, that there wasnt a player worth a punt on that was going to make us any better. Not a punt on Reguillon or a Cucurella, or an Evans. Literally, these options were there and we decided, not to pursue them.I get called a Top Red all the time in my group of mates that are Liverpool fans I always wonder why you would support this team if it makes you this miserable. If you dont want the highs and lows jsut go support City? Or if you want the endless spend without a return, maybe United?