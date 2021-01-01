SNIP
Thats it aint it? The moaners are the glass half empty types, and in reality no amount of investment woulda made them happy anyway because theyll just look across over at City or Chelsea and ask why we didnt sign THOSE players. Ive always used the Endo thing as a case in point - everyone wanted a DM, we got a DM but without seeing him play there is a portion of them that say that they dont think hell be good enough because hes too old or too slow or from an inferior league. I mean it could all be true, but we dont know yet, or he might be a useful utility player that helps us achieve our goals in the short term.
Yet, because he isnt the £115m Caicedo or someone of that profile the unsexy signing is not even given a proper opportunity to see if hes good enough.
Dont get me wrong, I think not signing a defender could prove disastrous. But similarly , the club, the manager and all the people who make these decisions have decided that having had a look at what we have, their fitness and what was currently available in the market, that there wasnt a player worth a punt on that was going to make us any better. Not a punt on Reguillon or a Cucurella, or an Evans. Literally, these options were there and we decided, not to pursue them.
I get called a Top Red all the time in my group of mates that are Liverpool fans I always wonder why you would support this team if it makes you this miserable. If you dont want the highs and lows jsut go support City? Or if you want the endless spend without a return, maybe United?