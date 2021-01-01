« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1779 1780 1781 1782 1783 [1784]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 2141608 times)

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,931
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71320 on: Today at 07:02:54 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:02:39 am
So funny. The tracking site will never get traffic like that again & didn't they also put out a press release talking about it ?

Since been eclipsed quite a few times. The Queens coffin being transferred from Scotland got a few million views, and before that I was watching Nancy Pelosi land in Taipei, which held the previous record.
Logged

Offline n00bert

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,253
  • Born a Red, die a Red.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71321 on: Today at 07:10:06 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 03:08:39 am
SNIP

Thats it aint it? The moaners are the glass half empty types, and in reality no amount of investment woulda made them happy anyway because theyll just look across over at City or Chelsea and ask why we didnt sign THOSE players. Ive always used the Endo thing as a case in point - everyone wanted a DM, we got a DM but without seeing him play there is a portion of them that say that they dont think hell be good enough because hes too old or too slow or from an inferior league. I mean it could all be true, but we dont know yet, or he might be a useful utility player that helps us achieve our goals in the short term.

Yet, because he isnt the £115m Caicedo or someone of that profile the unsexy signing is not even given a proper opportunity to see if hes good enough.

Dont get me wrong, I think not signing a defender could prove disastrous. But similarly , the club, the manager and all the people who make these decisions have decided that having had a look at what we have, their fitness and what was currently available in the market, that there wasnt a player worth a punt on that was going to make us any better. Not a punt on Reguillon or a Cucurella, or an Evans. Literally, these options were there and we decided, not to pursue them.

I get called a Top Red all the time in my group of mates that are Liverpool fans I always wonder why you would support this team if it makes you this miserable. If you dont want the highs and lows jsut go support City? Or if you want the endless spend without a return, maybe United?
Logged

Online jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 920
  • Stay strong my Ukrainian brothers
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71322 on: Today at 07:39:33 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:06:57 am
yep exactly - it's exciting times for the midfield. not just to see who starts where for the majority of games, but also for how much strength in depth we have there to manage games.

can only imagine how rough it would be for an opposition midfielder having competed with (random examples) szobo and thiago for 70 minutes, being glad to see the back of them, and then we bring on jones and gravenberch to take the game to them even more with fresher legs

I think we have picked up on the five subs rule better than most. We are loaded (maybe even overloaded) in the positions where the subs can make the most difference ie up front and in midfield. I also expect our midfield to become a lot more fluid position wise. It might become difficult to say who's playing where and with what instructions from the boss.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,157
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71323 on: Today at 07:53:53 am »
Quote from: n00bert on Today at 07:10:06 am
Thats it aint it? The moaners are the glass half empty types, and in reality no amount of investment woulda made them happy anyway because theyll just look across over at City or Chelsea and ask why we didnt sign THOSE players. Ive always used the Endo thing as a case in point - everyone wanted a DM, we got a DM but without seeing him play there is a portion of them that say that they dont think hell be good enough because hes too old or too slow or from an inferior league. I mean it could all be true, but we dont know yet, or he might be a useful utility player that helps us achieve our goals in the short term.

Yet, because he isnt the £115m Caicedo or someone of that profile the unsexy signing is not even given a proper opportunity to see if hes good enough.

Dont get me wrong, I think not signing a defender could prove disastrous. But similarly , the club, the manager and all the people who make these decisions have decided that having had a look at what we have, their fitness and what was currently available in the market, that there wasnt a player worth a punt on that was going to make us any better. Not a punt on Reguillon or a Cucurella, or an Evans. Literally, these options were there and we decided, not to pursue them.

I get called a Top Red all the time in my group of mates that are Liverpool fans I always wonder why you would support this team if it makes you this miserable. If you dont want the highs and lows jsut go support City? Or if you want the endless spend without a return, maybe United?

Not just at your n00berts but please, please, please stop posting paragraphs about moaners and allow the rest of us to discuss how the transfer window went. Maybe make a thread about 'The pessimism and negativity from Liverpool fans' and you can merrily discuss it there. You'll have a great time I'm sure.
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,016
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71324 on: Today at 08:13:36 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:53:53 am
Not just at your n00berts but please, please, please stop posting paragraphs about moaners and allow the rest of us to discuss how the transfer window went. Maybe make a thread about 'The pessimism and negativity from Liverpool fans' and you can merrily discuss it there. You'll have a great time I'm sure.

Too right. Went really well I thought, nothing to complain about. Dont you think?
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,029
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71325 on: Today at 08:16:14 am »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 07:39:33 am
I think we have picked up on the five subs rule better than most. We are loaded (maybe even overloaded) in the positions where the subs can make the most difference ie up front and in midfield. I also expect our midfield to become a lot more fluid position wise. It might become difficult to say who's playing where and with what instructions from the boss.

Yes, I think Klopp and his team have proven they can see the impact of rule changes and exploit them.
I'm sure there was another one a few years back. Might have been VAR, we pushed higher and were more aggressive with our back line than other teams, I think we because we felt VAR would mean more decisions would go our way.  I'm sure there was another too, but have totally forgotten it!

--edit-- we probably wanted that style of football anyway, but I suspect it had an impact on how much we went for it!
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 ... 1779 1780 1781 1782 1783 [1784]   Go Up
« previous next »
 