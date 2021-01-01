« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1778 1779 1780 1781 1782 [1783]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 2139917 times)

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,749
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71280 on: Yesterday at 11:22:47 pm »
Very happy with our business but Bellingham scoring in every game isn't half annoying me  ;D  :-\ Absolute superstar
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,507
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71281 on: Yesterday at 11:26:53 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:22:47 pm
Very happy with our business but Bellingham scoring in every game isn't half annoying me  ;D  :-\ Absolute superstar

I've not watched a second of him & don't intend doing, still too raw.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,959
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71282 on: Yesterday at 11:29:05 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:22:47 pm
Very happy with our business but Bellingham scoring in every game isn't half annoying me  ;D  :-\ Absolute superstar

Who cares about Bellingham? He is just another mercenary, playing for the club of the fascist dictator Franco ...
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,054
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71283 on: Yesterday at 11:29:16 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 10:36:43 pm
By the way, this is how many games our senior defensive players have missed due to injury over the last 2 seasons:

Van Dijk - 8
Konate - 15
Gomez - 5
Matip - 6
TAA - 18
Robertson - 4
Tsimikas - 1
Endo - 2

Injury prone my arse ...
Now, contrast these numbers, excluding the games they didn't play, with those of how many games each one played. That will give you the importance of the games missed. For example, Player X is not injured, but is on the bench all the time. Player Y plays all the time and gets injured. X comes to replace him, and gets injured after the first game, then missed the next three games. In this scenario, player X has been injured for only three games, but those were the games where he was needed.

I'm saying this, because a lot more would be asked of Matip in terms of running miles, ground covered, speed, etc. He will have to operate on the edge of his ability, which he can do for a short time, but his risk of injuries will significantly increase.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,998
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71284 on: Yesterday at 11:32:46 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:22:47 pm
Very happy with our business but Bellingham scoring in every game isn't half annoying me  ;D  :-\ Absolute superstar

Its a shame we didnt go harder for him but he made his choice
Just enjoy watching him play - hes phenomenal and is going to be the best player in the game, glad hes not in our league playing for a rival
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,874
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71285 on: Yesterday at 11:33:38 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:19:49 pm
Not like that's been an issue before (i.e. Ronnie Whelan). From what Ferguson has said in the past, if he hadn't gone to Brighton, he'd have likely come to us

Basically since Brexit, UK clubs can't sign Irish players until they are 18, but Brighton were able to exploit a loophole to sign him because his mum is English. His dad was an ex-pro and I get the impression that together they seem to have an idea on developing a long career.

Probably will be a fair bit, if he continues to progress. Brighton's CEO recently said they don't intend to sell him in the foreseeable future, which to be fair seems to work at the moment for the player as well.
This is all fair
Yea Boyhood fan not always going to be an issue as a pro. Yea I dont think Ferguson going anywhere till summer 2025 at the earliest.
Yea I understand Liverpool almost got him as a youth player.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,959
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71286 on: Yesterday at 11:34:53 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:29:16 pm
Now, contrast these numbers, excluding the games they didn't play, with those of how many games each one played. That will give you the importance of the games missed. For example, Player X is not injured, but is on the bench all the time. Player Y plays all the time and gets injured. X comes to replace him, and gets injured after the first game, then missed the next three games. In this scenario, player X has been injured for only three games, but those were the games where he was needed.

I'm saying this, because a lot more would be asked of Matip in terms of running miles, ground covered, speed, etc. He will have to operate on the edge of his ability, which he can do for a short time, but his risk of injuries will significantly increase.

You can try to move the goalposts as much as you like, but the result remains the same: Our senior defenders are not injury prone.

Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 10:36:43 pm
By the way, this is how many games our senior defensive players have missed due to injury over the last 2 seasons:

Van Dijk - 8
Konate - 15
Gomez - 5
Matip - 6
TAA - 18
Robertson - 4
Tsimikas - 1
Endo - 2

Injury prone my arse ...

People should really find some other agenda to moan about ...
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,810
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71287 on: Yesterday at 11:43:36 pm »
I get the points being made by both sides of this injury prone discussion, but if someone wanted to look at injury prone-ness (is that a word?!) in a scientific manner to settle the argument, the best method would probably be to present the number of minutes played (over how many starts/subs) alongside the number of games missed, along with the number of instances of injuries, split out by season

eg
VVD: season 202x/2y - 240 minutes - 4 games (2starts, 4subs) - 4 games missed (2 injuries) 
Logged

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,959
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71288 on: Yesterday at 11:54:41 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:43:36 pm
I get the points being made by both sides of this injury prone discussion, but if someone wanted to look at injury prone-ness (is that a word?!) in a scientific manner to settle the argument, the best method would probably be to present the number of minutes played (over how many starts/subs) alongside the number of games missed, along with the number of instances of injuries, split out by season

eg
VVD: season 202x/2y - 240 minutes - 4 games (2starts, 4subs) - 4 games missed (2 injuries) 

No mate, the only number that really matters is the number of games when the player was not available for selection, due to an injury. Everything else is just a weak try to prove an agenda.

I understand that all of us are still under the trauma of the 2020/21 season, and the freak injuries to our defenders, but it's been 2 full seasons since, and our senior defenders are not showing any signs of being increasingly injury prone.

Yes, we can improve the quality of our defence, and bring it's age down, but that has nothing to do with our defenders being injury prone above the average.

Anyway, the transfer window is closed, and we have some titles to win. Lets all get behind the team, because as Jurgen says, we have a very good and exciting team ...
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,054
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71289 on: Today at 12:12:37 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 11:34:53 pm
You can try to move the goalposts as much as you like, but the result remains the same: Our senior defenders are not injury prone.

People should really find some other agenda to moan about ...
That second sentence is absolutely unnecessary...

It's not about moaning. I'm concerned that the increased physical demands on the CB, which are inherited from our new system that we don't intend to change, are a bit too much for Matip and Gomez to handle. Perhaps the new MF signings will help by providing the running in front of them, but we are in a need of an athletic CB, or a left-sided player that can fill in at RB and LCB, as you have said before. We didn't get that player this window, but we had to fill bigger holes, which we did. That does not diminish the need.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,959
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71290 on: Today at 12:18:07 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:12:37 am
That second sentence is absolutely unnecessary...

It's not about moaning. I'm concerned that the increased physical demands on the CB, which are inherited from our new system that we don't intend to change, are a bit too much for Matip and Gomez to handle. Perhaps the new MF signings will help by providing the running in front of them, but we are in a need of an athletic CB, or a left-sided player that can fill in at RB and LCB, as you have said before. We didn't get that player this window, but we had to fill bigger holes, which we did. That does not diminish the need.

Well, I am sure that Jurgen and his coaching and medical staff have thought of this. There is absolutely no need for us as fans to fight over an imaginary negative scenario. Yes, shit happens in life, but no matter what you do, or how much money you spend, you can never eliminate risk 100%. Jurgen knows this very well. Some of us fans know it, too. It is time for everyone to learn it, and enjoy the season ahead ...
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,261
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71291 on: Today at 12:20:42 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 12:18:07 am
Well, I am sure that Jurgen and his coaching and medical staff have thought of this. There is absolutely no need for us as fans to fight over an imaginary negative scenario. Yes, shit happens in life, but no matter what you do, or how much money you spend, you can never eliminate risk 100%. Jurgen knows this very well. Some of us fans know it, too. It is time for everyone to learn it, and enjoy the season ahead ...

Its nearly the 8th anniversary of when Klopp said we have to change from doubters to believers.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,146
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71292 on: Today at 12:25:37 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 11:00:43 pm
Yeah, I interpret the complete lack of imvestment in defenders as a great faith from Klopp in the young ones, as well as Bajcetic. Maybe hes less confident in Harvey and Curtis, since we stocked 8s?
But Klopp always liked to have a lot of midfielders, and Thiago is so fragile
Would have been interesting to see how far Ramsey would be to being a able back up if he'd been injury free last year and it's a shame Bradley has had the same kind of start to this season, hopefully the latter will be back before there's any major injuries to any of the CB's. Youd imagine Gomez will play as CB in the Europa so not sure who will play RB for otho se games as surely Trent will get rested.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,507
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71293 on: Today at 12:29:43 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:20:42 am
Its nearly the 8th anniversary of when Klopp said we have to change from doubters to believers.

Was a great day, never been so excited watching a little plane move across the screen.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,054
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71294 on: Today at 12:34:16 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 12:18:07 am
Well, I am sure that Jurgen and his coaching and medical staff have thought of this. There is absolutely no need for us as fans to fight over an imaginary negative scenario. Yes, shit happens in life, but no matter what you do, or how much money you spend, you can never eliminate risk 100%. Jurgen knows this very well. Some of us fans know it, too. It is time for everyone to learn it, and enjoy the season ahead ...
Of course the club have thought of all that and they took the best available course of action. My work involves a lot of risk evaluation, and the best one can do is to lower risk to reasonably acceptable levels; risk can never be fully eliminated. I agree with you on that too. But the situation I mentioned is not hypothetical. It already happened when Van Dijk was out with the injury. He was ever-present in the team, so the other 3 senior CBs were vying for one place. That's why we allowed Lovren to leave without replacement. I actually agreed with that risk assessment at the time. But hindsight proved us wrong, and then we suffered injury after injury in an avalanche-like development - the shorter we were on players, the more we overplayed those available, the higher was the risk of injury. Konate is now out, Van Dijk is out for one game, we only have Gomez and Matip as senior CBs, and Matip cannot last a full game at that intensity. Of course Klopp knows that, so he substituted him against the Saudi Barcodes, but the outcome is that we are relying on a very young and inexperienced CB in Quansah to play until VVD is out. We are hanging by a threat in that department, and to not recognize that is ignorant.

That doesn't and shouldn't stop us from enjoying the ride, and supporting the rising of a new CB star. Those two aspects are completely different, and if try try to separate them in your posts, it would be credit to you.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:36:00 am by farawayred »
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,959
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71295 on: Today at 12:36:02 am »
And for good night, the latest depth chart:

Diaz - Nunez - Salah
Jota - Gakpo - Doak

Mac Allister - Thiago - Szoboszlai
Jones - Gravenberch - Bajcetic - Elliott

Robertson - Van Dijk - Konate - TAA
Tsimikas - Matip - Quansah - Gomez - Endo

Alisson
Kelleher - Adrian

Logged

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,959
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71296 on: Today at 12:38:33 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:34:16 am
Of course the club have thought of all that and they took the best available course of action. My work involves a lot of risk evaluation, and the best one can do is to lower risk to reasonably acceptable levels; risk can never be fully eliminated. I agree with you on that too. But the situation I mentioned is not hypothetical. It already happened when Van Dijk was out with the injury. He was ever-present in the team, so the other 3 senior CBs were vying for one place. That's why we allowed Lovren to leave without replacement. I actually agreed with that risk assessment at the time. But hindsight proved us wrong, and then we suffered injury after injury in an avalanche-like development - the shorter we were on players, the more we overplayed those available, the higher was the risk of injury. Konate is now out, Van Dijk is out for one game, we only have Gomez and Matip as senior CBs, and Matip cannot last a full game at that intensity. Of course Klopp knows that, so he substituted him against the Saudi Barcodes, but the outcome is that we are relying on a very young and inexperienced CB in Quansah to play until VVD is out. We are hanging by a threat in that department, and to not recognize that is ignorant.

That doesn't and shouldn't stop us from enjoying the ride, and supporting the rising of a new CB star. Those two aspects are completely different, and if try try to separate them in your posts, it would be credit to you.

Only one question: For how long are Konate and Van Dijk out?
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,054
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71297 on: Today at 12:43:18 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 12:38:33 am
Only one question: For how long are Konate and Van Dijk out?
I'm aware of that. But the risk of injury in the match tomorrow is not negligible...

Plus, we don't know if Konate will play for France and aggravate the injury, and if the PGMOL will hand another game ban to VVD. (They shouldn't, if properly handled it should be a warning to future conduct at best, but...)
« Last Edit: Today at 12:47:40 am by farawayred »
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,261
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71298 on: Today at 12:45:16 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:29:43 am
Was a great day, never been so excited watching a little plane move across the screen.

Yeah. Amazing day.  :)
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,959
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71299 on: Today at 12:53:26 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:43:18 am
I'm aware of that. But the risk of injury in the match tomorrow is not negligible...

Plus, we don't know if Konate will play for France and aggravate the injury, and if the PGMOL will hand another game ban to VVD. (They shouldn't, if properly handled it should be a warning to future conduct at best, but...)

So basically, Konate and Van Dijk are only out for tomorrow. Then why are we talking about the increased load on Matip, when it is only one game? Don't you think that you are worrying too much? I understand your motives, but if I learned one thing in life, is that worrying too much kills all the joy from the beautiful things in life. Anyway, have a good night, and lets enjoy the game tomorrow ...
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,507
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71300 on: Today at 01:00:18 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 12:53:26 am
So basically, Konate and Van Dijk are only out for tomorrow. Then why are we talking about the increased load on Matip, when it is only one game? Don't you think that you are worrying too much? I understand your motives, but if I learned one thing in life, is that worrying too much kills all the joy from the beautiful things in life. Anyway, have a good night, and lets enjoy the game tomorrow ...

Do you agree that it's a gamble ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,959
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71301 on: Today at 01:10:31 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:00:18 am
Do you agree that it's a gamble ?

Every time you get into a car, it's a gamble. Every time you board a plane, it's a gamble. Do you avoid driving a car, or flying with a plane, because it's a gamble?
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,507
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71302 on: Today at 01:12:58 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 01:10:31 am
Every time you get into a car, it's a gamble. Every time you board a plane, it's a gamble. Do you avoid driving a car, or flying with a plane, because it's a gamble?

Is that a yes ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,724
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71303 on: Today at 01:22:38 am »
I get what Mac is saying and I agree.
He's trying to show that the level of concern isn't needed.

Of course, there is a gamble. Just as there is a gamble with not really having a replacement for Salah or at DM etc.. but the degree of concern at CB does not make sense if you look at some of the facts(as he presents it).
That's all.

Although we should be more concerned about DM, I still have a concern at CB- just not as much. I think this is what is driving the wedge between the 2 camps.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:27:25 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,054
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71304 on: Today at 01:27:14 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:00:18 am
Do you agree that it's a gamble ?
It's a gamble, I think we all agree on that. The difference amongst us is the perception of risk. For Peter, the risk =is very small. For me, it's small, but significant to require mitigation. I don't know exactly how you see it, but it doesn't seem very low risk from your perspective.

One thing I learned from work, believe it or not, is that you can quantify risk, you can do all kinds of assessments, but in the end the decision regarding that risk is based on managers perceptions, not numbers and facts. We'd have 20 people in the room hearing the same evidence, everyone perceiving it differently. No one can argue that either of those people are right or wrong, it's just perception.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,724
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71305 on: Today at 01:30:16 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 01:27:14 am
It's a gamble, I think we all agree on that. The difference amongst us is the perception of risk. For Peter, the risk =is very small. For me, it's small, but significant to require mitigation. I don't know exactly how you see it, but it doesn't seem very low risk from your perspective.

One thing I learned from work, believe it or not, is that you can quantify risk, you can do all kinds of assessments, but in the end the decision regarding that risk is based on managers perceptions, not numbers and facts. We'd have 20 people in the room hearing the same evidence, everyone perceiving it differently. No one can argue that either of those people are right or wrong, it's just perception.
Yep. That's what I think is the issue between the so-called "moaners" and the so-called "super fans" - as each one namecalls the other..
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,054
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71306 on: Today at 01:32:00 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 01:30:16 am
Yep. That's what I think is the issue between the so-called "moaners" and the so-called "super fans" - as each one namecalls the other..
Agreed. And I wish the name calling would stop, but that's the interwebs these days...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,959
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71307 on: Today at 01:36:18 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 01:22:38 am
I get what Mac is saying and I agree.
He's trying to show that the level of concern isn't needed.

Of course, there is a gamble. Just as there is a gamble with not really having a replacement for Salah or at DM etc.. but the degree of concern at CB does not make sense if you look at some of the facts(as he presents it).
That's all.

Although we should be more concerned about DM, I still have a concern at CB- just not as much. I think this is what is driving the wedge between the 2 camps.

To be honest, I am even less concerned about the defensive midfield spot. Even though it is still not clear yet, I am starting to see the outlines of Jurgen's plan. Thiago, Endo, Gravenberch, Bajcetic. Four options for the position, and they can all play it in a different way. My guess would be that Gravenberch will eventually be the winner of the audition, but we will see over the course of the season ...
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,874
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71308 on: Today at 01:43:18 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 01:27:14 am
It's a gamble, I think we all agree on that. The difference amongst us is the perception of risk. For Peter, the risk =is very small. For me, it's small, but significant to require mitigation. I don't know exactly how you see it, but it doesn't seem very low risk from your perspective.

One thing I learned from work, believe it or not, is that you can quantify risk, you can do all kinds of assessments, but in the end the decision regarding that risk is based on managers perceptions, not numbers and facts. We'd have 20 people in the room hearing the same evidence, everyone perceiving it differently. No one can argue that either of those people are right or wrong, it's just perception.
I feel would worse about the defense if Quansah hasnt looked like pretty ready(He probably going mess up because of Experience, it totally worth playing him though)
Honestly the Cb most concern I have about is Matip bc of his Aerial duel drop off last year, Quansah looking pretty close to ready makes me feel better about that.
I know Virgil probably got overworked last year but feel better about having to rotate him.
I think everybody wanted a CB but also like Quansah. I would only swap out Matip for another CB, that didnt look it was happening so fine with it
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,881
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71309 on: Today at 01:46:43 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 01:43:18 am
I feel would worse about the defense if Quansah hasnt looked like pretty ready(He probably going mess up because of Experience, it totally worth playing him though)
Honestly the Cb most concern I have about is Matip bc of his Aerial duel drop off last year, Quansah looking pretty close to ready makes me feel better about that.
I know Virgil probably got overworked last year but feel better about having to rotate him.
I think everybody wanted a CB but also like Quansah. I would only swap out Matip for another CB, that didnt look it was happening so fine with it

You aren't worried that Konate - possibly the best of the CBs at this point - is a high injury risk? We probably will play the same number of games (or more) than last season. I think a CB is in the works in January.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,810
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71310 on: Today at 01:50:01 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 01:36:18 am
Thiago, Endo, Gravenberch, Bajcetic. Four options for the position, and they can all play it in a different way. My guess would be that Gravenberch will eventually be the winner of the audition, but we will see over the course of the season ...
will be interesting to see. hopefully thiago is fit after the international break (and gets to play behind a closed doors match). my guess is that mac allister would be ahead of thiago for the number 6 role (if it remains as we've seen so far this season).

eg if there's a game where thiago mac and szobo are starting, i think mac would play deepest and thiago on the left (like previous seasons)
Logged

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,959
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71311 on: Today at 01:58:25 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:50:01 am
will be interesting to see. hopefully thiago is fit after the international break (and gets to play behind a closed doors match). my guess is that mac allister would be ahead of thiago for the number 6 role (if it remains as we've seen so far this season).

eg if there's a game where thiago mac and szobo are starting, i think mac would play deepest and thiago on the left (like previous seasons)

Like I said, I can only see the outlines of Jurgen's plan. Maybe you are right, maybe Mac Allister will be the deep lying playmaker, and Thiago will be the left sided midfielder, even though Thiago has the experience of playing as the deep lying playmaker with Bayern. Or maybe Gravenberch will make the position his own, since he has played the role in his early years with Ajax.

In any case, we have an exciting group of quality and versatile players. And without any desire to underestimate anyone's opinion, I have full confidence in Jurgen's plan. The man is a footballing genius, and I am looking forward with excitement to see his next big design ...
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,810
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71312 on: Today at 02:06:57 am »
yep exactly - it's exciting times for the midfield. not just to see who starts where for the majority of games, but also for how much strength in depth we have there to manage games.

can only imagine how rough it would be for an opposition midfielder having competed with (random examples) szobo and thiago for 70 minutes, being glad to see the back of them, and then we bring on jones and gravenberch to take the game to them even more with fresher legs
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,874
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71313 on: Today at 02:07:16 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:46:43 am
You aren't worried that Konate - possibly the best of the CBs at this point - is a high injury risk? We probably will play the same number of games (or more) than last season. I think a CB is in the works in January.
Virgil side has more concerning depth per say, Matip really only plays one side, Same with Konate(Im sure they play left but not normally what they do). I feel fine with 4 guys next to Virgil. Not sure I feel the same about other next too Konate right now.
If it Gomez, Matip, Quansah over Koante with Virgil not really worried. Not having Virgil concerns me more but Gomez looked actually good last game doing it want see more consistently
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1778 1779 1780 1781 1782 [1783]   Go Up
« previous next »
 