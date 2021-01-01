Well, I am sure that Jurgen and his coaching and medical staff have thought of this. There is absolutely no need for us as fans to fight over an imaginary negative scenario. Yes, shit happens in life, but no matter what you do, or how much money you spend, you can never eliminate risk 100%. Jurgen knows this very well. Some of us fans know it, too. It is time for everyone to learn it, and enjoy the season ahead ...



Of course the club have thought of all that and they took the best available course of action. My work involves a lot of risk evaluation, and the best one can do is to lower risk to reasonably acceptable levels; risk can never be fully eliminated. I agree with you on that too. But the situation I mentioned is not hypothetical. It already happened when Van Dijk was out with the injury. He was ever-present in the team, so the other 3 senior CBs were vying for one place. That's why we allowed Lovren to leave without replacement. I actually agreed with that risk assessment at the time. But hindsight proved us wrong, and then we suffered injury after injury in an avalanche-like development - the shorter we were on players, the more we overplayed those available, the higher was the risk of injury. Konate is now out, Van Dijk is out for one game, we only have Gomez and Matip as senior CBs, and Matip cannot last a full game at that intensity. Of course Klopp knows that, so he substituted him against the Saudi Barcodes, but the outcome is that we are relying on a very young and inexperienced CB in Quansah to play until VVD is out. We are hanging by a threat in that department, and to not recognize that is ignorant.That doesn't and shouldn't stop us from enjoying the ride, and supporting the rising of a new CB star. Those two aspects are completely different, and if try try to separate them in your posts, it would be credit to you.