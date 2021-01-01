I get the points being made by both sides of this injury prone discussion, but if someone wanted to look at injury prone-ness (is that a word?!) in a scientific manner to settle the argument, the best method would probably be to present the number of minutes played (over how many starts/subs) alongside the number of games missed, along with the number of instances of injuries, split out by season
eg
VVD: season 202x/2y - 240 minutes - 4 games (2starts, 4subs) - 4 games missed (2 injuries)
No mate, the only number that really matters is the number of games when the player was not available for selection, due to an injury. Everything else is just a weak try to prove an agenda.
I understand that all of us are still under the trauma of the 2020/21 season, and the freak injuries to our defenders, but it's been 2 full seasons since, and our senior defenders are not showing any signs of being increasingly injury prone.
Yes, we can improve the quality of our defence, and bring it's age down, but that has nothing to do with our defenders being injury prone above the average.
Anyway, the transfer window is closed, and we have some titles to win. Lets all get behind the team, because as Jurgen says, we have a very good and exciting team ...