Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71240 on: Today at 07:38:08 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 11:01:29 am
Have to say, I'm delighted with our summer. Didn't think it possible to completely upgrade an entire midfield in one go but we've gone and done it. It's the one reason everyone was saying we were so poor last season and we've not got a midfield that only one or two other teams can say they have better. Add that to the one of the best attacking options in world football and the best GK in world football and we should be aiming to win everything

Solid defence as well (just need some luck with injuries) and we won't be flogging these same lads twice a week for a whole season. Bring it on!
Yes - its been better than most of us could've hoped for.

Very few clubs are able to solve all their problems in one window, and although it could be said they are issues we might've addressed in previous windows, at least we've sorted out the key area that was so problematic last season.

As someone said earlier in the thread - we've got Mac Allister, Szboszlai, and Gravenberch for only £15m more than Caicedo's fee. Plus Endo for only £16m.

Our midfield and attack looks set for a few years now, and with defensive additions in January or next summer we are golden  8)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71241 on: Today at 07:39:17 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 07:29:46 pm
:lmao

Constant shit and insults? I was away in Europe and not on here for over a month, so maybe you're confused and are referring to the thread itself? I've made a few posts since returning to comment on the some of the hyperbole and unnecessary doom mongering, and you judge that with yet more hyperbole like 'constant shit and insults'. As I said - gaslighting at its finest.

If posters can't accept being called out on their constant efforts to find fault in every aspect of the club (and then react by trying to deflect it back to the people raising those concerns), then that's a pretty lame position to find yourself in as a so called 'supporter'. At least you're in good company with some of the other whoppers on here.
I was about to say you don't seem to know what gaslighting was based on this and the previous post, but then I realised you've accidentally demonstrated it quite nicely with your 'who me' act!

just so ruddy bloody positive ;D 'me, dishing out insults? i would never' - then signs off same post with an insult. astounding lack of self-awareness yet again haha

it's "meant to be a sport that brings you enjoyment" Keyop - as someone once ranted
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71242 on: Today at 07:51:36 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 07:38:08 pm
Yes - its been better than most of us could've hoped for.

Very few clubs are able to solve all their problems in one window, and although it could be said they are issues we might've addressed in previous windows, at least we've sorted out the key area that was so problematic last season.

As someone said earlier in the thread - we've got Mac Allister, Szboszlai, and Gravenberch for only £15m more than Caicedo's fee. Plus Endo for only £16m.

Our midfield and attack looks set for a few years now, and with defensive additions in January or next summer we are golden  8)

Who are some good defensive alternatives in the coming windows? Opinions?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71243 on: Today at 07:52:09 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 07:39:17 pm
I was about to say you don't seem to know what gaslighting was based on this and the previous post, but then I realised you've accidentally demonstrated it quite nicely with your 'who me' act!

just so ruddy bloody positive ;D 'me, dishing out insults? i would never' - then signs off same post with an insult. astounding lack of self-awareness yet again haha

it's "meant to be a sport that brings you enjoyment" Keyop - as someone once ranted

Bahahahahahahahaha
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71244 on: Today at 07:52:14 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 07:39:17 pm
I was about to say you don't seem to know what gaslighting was based on this and the previous post, but then I realised you've accidentally demonstrated it quite nicely with your 'who me' act!

just so ruddy bloody positive ;D 'me, dishing out insults? i would never' - then signs off same post with an insult. astounding lack of self-awareness yet again haha

it's "meant to be a sport that brings you enjoyment" Keyop - as someone once ranted

Hahah yep, my point was proven.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71245 on: Today at 07:54:19 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 07:51:36 pm
Who are some good defensive alternatives in the coming windows? Opinions?

This question is as bad as people asking "who do you want to buy us" crap
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71246 on: Today at 07:56:06 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:54:19 pm
This question is as bad as people asking "who do you want to buy us" crap

Why? I`m interested in decent options.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71247 on: Today at 07:56:19 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 07:51:36 pm
Who are some good defensive alternatives in the coming windows? Opinions?

Antonio Silva from Benfica and Giorgio Scalvini from Atalanta are the two players I expect will attract the most interest next summer ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71248 on: Today at 07:57:27 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 07:56:06 pm
Why? I`m interested in decent options.

That's fine, it's just not usually the case.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71249 on: Today at 07:57:39 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 07:39:17 pm
I was about to say you don't seem to know what gaslighting was based on this and the previous post, but then I realised you've accidentally demonstrated it quite nicely with your 'who me' act!

just so ruddy bloody positive ;D 'me, dishing out insults? i would never' - then signs off same post with an insult. astounding lack of self-awareness yet again haha

it's "meant to be a sport that brings you enjoyment" Keyop - as someone once ranted

nicely put.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71250 on: Today at 08:05:20 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 07:56:19 pm
Antonio Silva from Benfica and Giorgio Scalvini from Atalanta are the two players I expect will attract the most interest next summer ...
I would be surpised at signing another right footer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71251 on: Today at 08:07:47 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:05:20 pm
I would be surpised at signing another right footer.
We need one more than a lefty unless Konate can prove himself to be fit to play 30+ league games
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71252 on: Today at 08:08:02 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:05:20 pm
I would be surpised at signing another right footer.

By us? You are probably right. But I thought the question was who will be the most interesting defenders on the market next summer. We will probably sign some left-footed "tweener", who can play both as a central defender and as a left fullback ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71253 on: Today at 08:10:15 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:07:47 pm
We need one more than a lefty unless Konate can prove himself to be fit to play 30+ league games

There is a much stronger chance that the right-sided central defender role will be covered by Konate, Gomez, Quansah and possibly Van den Berg ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71254 on: Today at 08:41:27 pm »
Overall a decent window. Our cohort of midfielders is looking healthy after signing Gravenberch, and I like him as a signing. We've clearly wanted him for ages and the fact that we persisted with him gives me the impression that we have a lot of belief that we'll turn him into a star. I do think we could and should have signed a centre-back, but it seems our midfield situation took priority.

I reckon it will be Andre in January, then a focus on a CB and inevitably a Salah replacement next summer.

Priority has to be a DoF next. I'm sure Jorg's contract ends in a few days...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71255 on: Today at 09:16:51 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:07:47 pm
We need one more than a lefty unless Konate can prove himself to be fit to play 30+ league games
Quansah, Gomez, Konate, and Even Virgil is enough cover for the right side

Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 08:08:02 pm
By us? You are probably right. But I thought the question was who will be the most interesting defenders on the market next summer. We will probably sign some left-footed "tweener", who can play both as a central defender and as a left fullback ...
Yea Ideally Virgil replacement is a lefty. I think much more idea to just get guys who can invert from one side then switching with Tsimikas. I would like Andre too he would help with that.
I wonder if cant be the 6'4 lefty who good at passing, it more of a tweener(Left footed Gomez type then). Nallo turns 17 in nov not that I think he going be first team ready next season but his progression for the youth team should be monitored. Obv signing closer to prime age time is ideal.
Lefted footed CB, LB are the 2 most obv signing next summer, another midfield possible(Could be andre in jan), Left footed winger depending on salah is probably the main idea.
This window rebuilt the Midfield very well
Yea I do those guys could be on the market next summer, I just expect Liverpool to go for a left footer, Ideally for CB rotation it best for 3 right footers and 1 left footer. Virgil normally just been on the left and was not moving him before this when it easier to find righties
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71256 on: Today at 09:24:06 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:16:51 pm
Quansah, Gomez, Konate, and Even Virgil is enough cover for the right side

None of the first 3 have shown they're good enough over a full season of games (fair enough Gomez did 3/4 years ago now). If you're looking to upgrade the first 11 it's one of the positions we should look at, unless we move Van Dijk across then yeah a lefty makes sense as first choice
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71257 on: Today at 09:29:57 pm »
I'm wondering if we see how Salah pans out before buying a CD. Obviously we have to 'replace' Salah if it seems he's off but the options for CB probably look quite different with an extra £100m available.
Note. Not suggesting we should sell him but it might explain why we've avoided plugging such an obvious gap.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71258 on: Today at 09:43:31 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 09:24:06 pm
None of the first 3 have shown they're good enough over a full season of games (fair enough Gomez did 3/4 years ago now). If you're looking to upgrade the first 11 it's one of the positions we should look at, unless we move Van Dijk across then yeah a lefty makes sense as first choice
Konate I understand the injury concerns. Gomez lets see this year, he come back from a pretty big injury sometimes it mental with the physical start, he looked good last week(I like a lot as 3/4 type cb). Quansah the staff clearly likes him but he needs some experience. It basically going be impossible to find a starter upgrade over virgil right away, you need basically somebody who probably ready in a year or so(from next summer). Virgil issue probably going be not able to do 4k plus minutes over a campaign or would be ideal to manage him more given age.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71259 on: Today at 09:45:46 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:29:57 pm
I'm wondering if we see how Salah pans out before buying a CD. Obviously we have to 'replace' Salah if it seems he's off but the options for CB probably look quite different with an extra £100m available.
Note. Not suggesting we should sell him but it might explain why we've avoided plugging such an obvious gap.

Or maybe Jurgen and the club simply don't see it as a gap, no matter what some fans think ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71260 on: Today at 09:58:12 pm »
Kicking off 2024, 2025 and 2026 transfer threads all at once  ;D, Ive told you guys about Evan Ferguson before, he is the business.  I hope his next club is Liverpool. 

To add to his goals, he has a great work rate, tracks back, wins the ball, decent pace and hes just 18.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71261 on: Today at 10:03:12 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 07:52:09 pm
Bahahahahahahahaha

Quote from: keyop on August 24, 2023, 10:27:44 am
Well said.

The whining and misery on this site is tedious as fuck, and its the usual doom mongers trying to piss all over anyone's optimism. One poster said he thinks we'll challenge for the title and maybe the cups, and someone tells him to 'keep smoking the weed'. True reds don't speak to fellow fans like that.

This site has some of the most miserable, entitled, impatient cryarses I've read on the internet (and it's a pretty low bar...!). They love nothing more than yelling into their keyboards to rant yet another stream of sarcastic misery, which seems to be peddled on more and more threads with increasing regularity. It's no wonder so many of the decent posters have gone - anything positive is shouted down by the dickheads who live under a permanent raincloud.

Some of us are optimistic and think we have a decent squad. Of course, we'd still like to have more players, spend more, and win more, like fans of any club. But we don't cry into our keyboards when it doesn't happen. Everyone's entitled to their own opinion, but surely some of the best things about supporting a football club are hope, optimism and enjoyment? I'm all for free speech, but I just can't relate to anyone who just constantly moans and complains all the time, or microanalyses every aspect of the club to find fault. It's joyless, divisive, and toxic, and it certainly isn't the way I was brought up as a fan.

As I said on here in 2020/21 (when our injury crisis wrecked our season) - supporting a football club is like a good marriage. To get the most out if it, you have to fully commit - to have and to hold, in sickness and in health, for richer for poorer, to love and to cherish, till death do us part. Some on here wouldn't even make it down the aisle, as they don't have the stomach for the commitment, challenges, heartaches, disappointments, and roller-coaster ride that's part of being a supporter.

There seems to be an entire generation of fans (plus some old enough to know better...), who don't understand the meaning of true support, or the Liverpool way. Those types of fans seem to be obsessed by money, net spend, or desperate to say 'I told you so', or endlessly picking over the minutiae of previous transfer windows, or finding fault with anything and everything, or criticising signings before they've even kicked a ball, or constantly comparing us to other clubs (with zero context), and ranting on multiple threads like angry teenagers. Then mysteriously disappearing when things are going well, or saying things like 'I'm glad to be proven wrong', as if that somehow makes them less of a dickhead.

I don't relate to any of you that think or post in this way, and nor do I consider you a fellow red, or someone I'd ever want to be in the trenches with. You're part of the growing army of bellends that represent the modern football fan, and a world apart from fans I grew up with in the 80's and 90's and the people I speak to in real life. Its genuinely embarrassing to think some of you are actually Liverpool fans.

I think we'll challenge for the title this season, and can go deep in the cups (maybe win one). I have the same outlook every season, ever since my dad took to me to my first game in 1981. That's not because I'm a superfan, or smoking weed, or delusional (as many decent reds on here have been accused of). It's because personally I choose to follow the club with optimism - always hope for the best, but also prepare for the worst (and dont throw my toys out the pram when there's a setback). We've had far worse periods and squads than this before and still won trophies. We've also seen more (in the last 7 years under Jurgen alone...) than most fans of other clubs will see in their entire lifetimes.

Cheer up. There's far worse things to complain about in the world, and it's meant to be a sport that brings you enjoyment you miserable fuckers  :wave
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71262 on: Today at 10:07:53 pm »
Kind of interesting that we went for Colwill early on, more seemingly in hope than expectation, then never really seemed to show interest in the same type of player again. It seems to suggest we're happy for our left backs to continue providing the width. Presumably we're relying on pressing solving a lot of problems, hence the number of athletic midfielders we have now, a far cry from last season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71263 on: Today at 10:11:20 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:07:53 pm
Kind of interesting that we went for Colwill early on, more seemingly in hope than expectation, then never really seemed to show interest in the same type of player again. It seems to suggest we're happy for our left backs to continue providing the width. Presumably we're relying on pressing solving a lot of problems, hence the number of athletic midfielders we have now, a far cry from last season.
I've yet to see a mention by any source that we actually made a bid for Colwill.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71264 on: Today at 10:11:55 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:07:53 pm
Kind of interesting that we went for Colwill early on, more seemingly in hope than expectation, then never really seemed to show interest in the same type of player again. It seems to suggest we're happy for our left backs to continue providing the width. Presumably we're relying on pressing solving a lot of problems, hence the number of athletic midfielders we have now, a far cry from last season.
Not just pressing... bullying as well.
I noticed a lot of fans saying we've become an "agricultural" side! ;D

Banter and bitterness I presume, and I can't see it myself, but I do hope it's partly true - if I'm blinded.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71265 on: Today at 10:16:09 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 09:45:46 pm
Or maybe Jurgen and the club simply don't see it as a gap, no matter what some fans think ...


https://youtu.be/Oj-xjDzghz4
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71266 on: Today at 10:17:44 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71267 on: Today at 10:33:22 pm »
Who are we buying in January then?

Surely a Mario and a Thiago replacement should be boxed and ready to go by Jan 1st.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71268 on: Today at 10:35:34 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:33:22 pm
Who are we buying in January then?

Surely a Mario and a Thiago replacement should be boxed and ready to go by Jan 1st.

Mario replacement
https://www.transfermarkt.com/luigi-sepe/profil/spieler/99254
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71269 on: Today at 10:36:43 pm »
By the way, this is how many games our senior defensive players have missed due to injury over the last 2 seasons:

Van Dijk - 8
Konate - 15
Gomez - 5
Matip - 6
TAA - 18
Robertson - 4
Tsimikas - 1
Endo - 2

Injury prone my arse ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71270 on: Today at 10:40:43 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 07:38:08 pm
Yes - its been better than most of us could've hoped for.

Very few clubs are able to solve all their problems in one window



Yep, it's a shame we continue to be one of those clubs.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71271 on: Today at 10:43:14 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71272 on: Today at 10:57:53 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 10:36:43 pm
By the way, this is how many games our senior defensive players have missed due to injury over the last 2 seasons:

Van Dijk - 8
Konate - 15
Gomez - 5
Matip - 6
TAA - 18
Robertson - 4
Tsimikas - 1
Endo - 2

Injury prone my arse ...
Are you sure that's right? Matip seems like too few and Trent seems like way too many there.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71273 on: Today at 10:57:59 pm »
Quote from: LifelongRed, Sussex on Today at 09:58:12 pm
Kicking off 2024, 2025 and 2026 transfer threads all at once  ;D, Ive told you guys about Evan Ferguson before, he is the business.  I hope his next club is Liverpool. 

To add to his goals, he has a great work rate, tracks back, wins the ball, decent pace and hes just 18.
I know he a boyhood Manchester United fan...
How much is Brighton going sell for him in like 2 or 3 years. 150ish?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71274 on: Today at 11:00:43 pm »
Quote from: Shady Craig on Today at 04:52:37 pm
Perfect window for me would have been Caicedo instead of Endo and some defensive cover but I'm really excited for what we've ended up getting as I think each and every one will add something great this season and was much needed after last seasons shitshow.

Honestly think Klopp likes Quansah and Bradley as defensive cover so explains the lack of links to any defenders whatsoever, whether that's the right approach we will see next May. As much as we want more signed incase Matip and Gomez get injured I doubt Klopp sees it that way, he has his players backs and he will believe the best case scenario with them so unless one leaves then I doubt he was going to sign another one.

Fully expect to be challenging on all fronts this season 👊🏻👊🏻👊🏻
Yeah, I interpret the complete lack of imvestment in defenders as a great faith from Klopp in the young ones, as well as Bajcetic. Maybe hes less confident in Harvey and Curtis, since we stocked 8s?
But Klopp always liked to have a lot of midfielders, and Thiago is so fragile
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71275 on: Today at 11:00:50 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 10:57:59 pm
I know he a boyhood Manchester United fan...
How much is Brighton going sell for him in like 2 or 3 years. 150ish?

Its only going to go up.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71276 on: Today at 11:03:04 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 10:57:59 pm
I know he a boyhood Manchester United fan...
How much is Brighton going sell for him in like 2 or 3 years. 150ish?

If he keeps it up he'll be gone in January.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71277 on: Today at 11:09:30 pm »
Quote from: LifelongRed, Sussex on Today at 11:00:50 pm
Its only going to go up.
I would it unlikely if he broke the World Transfer record but it going be high. He looked very impressive
