LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

keyop

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71240 on: Today at 07:38:08 pm
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 11:01:29 am
Have to say, I'm delighted with our summer. Didn't think it possible to completely upgrade an entire midfield in one go but we've gone and done it. It's the one reason everyone was saying we were so poor last season and we've not got a midfield that only one or two other teams can say they have better. Add that to the one of the best attacking options in world football and the best GK in world football and we should be aiming to win everything

Solid defence as well (just need some luck with injuries) and we won't be flogging these same lads twice a week for a whole season. Bring it on!
Yes - its been better than most of us could've hoped for.

Very few clubs are able to solve all their problems in one window, and although it could be said they are issues we might've addressed in previous windows, at least we've sorted out the key area that was so problematic last season.

As someone said earlier in the thread - we've got Mac Allister, Szboszlai, and Gravenberch for only £15m more than Caicedo's fee. Plus Endo for only £16m.

Our midfield and attack looks set for a few years now, and with defensive additions in January or next summer we are golden  8)
classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71241 on: Today at 07:39:17 pm
Quote from: keyop on Today at 07:29:46 pm
:lmao

Constant shit and insults? I was away in Europe and not on here for over a month, so maybe you're confused and are referring to the thread itself? I've made a few posts since returning to comment on the some of the hyperbole and unnecessary doom mongering, and you judge that with yet more hyperbole like 'constant shit and insults'. As I said - gaslighting at its finest.

If posters can't accept being called out on their constant efforts to find fault in every aspect of the club (and then react by trying to deflect it back to the people raising those concerns), then that's a pretty lame position to find yourself in as a so called 'supporter'. At least you're in good company with some of the other whoppers on here.
I was about to say you don't seem to know what gaslighting was based on this and the previous post, but then I realised you've accidentally demonstrated it quite nicely with your 'who me' act!

just so ruddy bloody positive ;D 'me, dishing out insults? i would never' - then signs off same post with an insult. astounding lack of self-awareness yet again haha

it's "meant to be a sport that brings you enjoyment" Keyop - as someone once ranted
Raaphael

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71242 on: Today at 07:51:36 pm
Quote from: keyop on Today at 07:38:08 pm
Yes - its been better than most of us could've hoped for.

Very few clubs are able to solve all their problems in one window, and although it could be said they are issues we might've addressed in previous windows, at least we've sorted out the key area that was so problematic last season.

As someone said earlier in the thread - we've got Mac Allister, Szboszlai, and Gravenberch for only £15m more than Caicedo's fee. Plus Endo for only £16m.

Our midfield and attack looks set for a few years now, and with defensive additions in January or next summer we are golden  8)

Who are some good defensive alternatives in the coming windows? Opinions?
JP!

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71243 on: Today at 07:52:09 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 07:39:17 pm
I was about to say you don't seem to know what gaslighting was based on this and the previous post, but then I realised you've accidentally demonstrated it quite nicely with your 'who me' act!

just so ruddy bloody positive ;D 'me, dishing out insults? i would never' - then signs off same post with an insult. astounding lack of self-awareness yet again haha

it's "meant to be a sport that brings you enjoyment" Keyop - as someone once ranted

Bahahahahahahahaha
DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71244 on: Today at 07:52:14 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 07:39:17 pm
I was about to say you don't seem to know what gaslighting was based on this and the previous post, but then I realised you've accidentally demonstrated it quite nicely with your 'who me' act!

just so ruddy bloody positive ;D 'me, dishing out insults? i would never' - then signs off same post with an insult. astounding lack of self-awareness yet again haha

it's "meant to be a sport that brings you enjoyment" Keyop - as someone once ranted

Hahah yep, my point was proven.  ;D
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71245 on: Today at 07:54:19 pm
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 07:51:36 pm
Who are some good defensive alternatives in the coming windows? Opinions?

This question is as bad as people asking "who do you want to buy us" crap
Raaphael

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71246 on: Today at 07:56:06 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:54:19 pm
This question is as bad as people asking "who do you want to buy us" crap

Why? I`m interested in decent options.
PeterTheRed...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71247 on: Today at 07:56:19 pm
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 07:51:36 pm
Who are some good defensive alternatives in the coming windows? Opinions?

Antonio Silva from Benfica and Giorgio Scalvini from Atalanta are the two players I expect will attract the most interest next summer ...
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71248 on: Today at 07:57:27 pm
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 07:56:06 pm
Why? I`m interested in decent options.

That's fine, it's just not usually the case.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71249 on: Today at 07:57:39 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 07:39:17 pm
I was about to say you don't seem to know what gaslighting was based on this and the previous post, but then I realised you've accidentally demonstrated it quite nicely with your 'who me' act!

just so ruddy bloody positive ;D 'me, dishing out insults? i would never' - then signs off same post with an insult. astounding lack of self-awareness yet again haha

it's "meant to be a sport that brings you enjoyment" Keyop - as someone once ranted

nicely put.
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71250 on: Today at 08:05:20 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 07:56:19 pm
Antonio Silva from Benfica and Giorgio Scalvini from Atalanta are the two players I expect will attract the most interest next summer ...
I would be surpised at signing another right footer.
Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71251 on: Today at 08:07:47 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:05:20 pm
I would be surpised at signing another right footer.
We need one more than a lefty unless Konate can prove himself to be fit to play 30+ league games
PeterTheRed...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71252 on: Today at 08:08:02 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:05:20 pm
I would be surpised at signing another right footer.

By us? Probably. But I thought the question was who will be the most interesting defenders on the market next summer. We will probably sign some left-footed "tweener", who can play both as a central defender and as a left fullback ...
Logged

PeterTheRed...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71253 on: Today at 08:10:15 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:07:47 pm
We need one more than a lefty unless Konate can prove himself to be fit to play 30+ league games

There is a much stronger chance that the right-sided central defender role will be covered by Konate, Gomez, Quansah and possibly Van den Berg ...
