Have to say, I'm delighted with our summer. Didn't think it possible to completely upgrade an entire midfield in one go but we've gone and done it. It's the one reason everyone was saying we were so poor last season and we've not got a midfield that only one or two other teams can say they have better. Add that to the one of the best attacking options in world football and the best GK in world football and we should be aiming to win everything



Solid defence as well (just need some luck with injuries) and we won't be flogging these same lads twice a week for a whole season. Bring it on!



Yes - its been better than most of us could've hoped for.Very few clubs are able to solve all their problems in one window, and although it could be said they are issues we might've addressed in previous windows, at least we've sorted out the key area that was so problematic last season.As someone said earlier in the thread - we've got Mac Allister, Szboszlai, and Gravenberch for only £15m more than Caicedo's fee. Plus Endo for only £16m.Our midfield and attack looks set for a few years now, and with defensive additions in January or next summer we are golden