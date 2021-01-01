« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1775 1776 1777 1778 1779 [1780]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 2132458 times)

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,370
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71160 on: Today at 12:04:08 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 11:58:55 am
I don't think it would be a problem to overlap the wages of the new central defender we want and Matip for 6 months. We've done it with Diaz and Gakpo ...

and I didnt for 12 months, given that we have lost 5 players and brought in 4,  ;) there is the space.



Logged

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71161 on: Today at 12:06:05 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:54:40 am
As an attacking midfielder off the right like Szbozslai would be. He wouldnt be asked to give width or run into space, just back up the play. Like he did at Blackburn.

So it wouldn't really be a 4-4-2, but a lop sided 4-3-3 as he would be tucked inside...and presumably the left sided winger would push up and support the 2 other forwards?
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,343
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71162 on: Today at 12:09:32 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:06:05 pm
So it wouldn't really be a 4-4-2, but a lop sided 4-3-3 as he would be tucked inside...and presumably the left sided winger would push up and support the 2 other forwards?

Well closer to a 4-2-2-2 almost with Diaz also tucking in on that left side. You could also play Gakpo instead of Diaz and that gives you two attacking midfielders behind two forwards asked to lead the line, with him and Szbozslai supporting.

Width from the full backs and you have a plethora of 8s who have done their best work in a double pivot like Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Thiago and even Jones.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,996
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71163 on: Today at 12:12:07 pm »
So in summary its a genuinely mad window in all the positive and negative ways
Even those of us that thought we should proactively get rid of Henderson and Fabinho at the start of it didnt think it would happen
Has a big club ever effectively fucked off an entire department of the team and brought in a new one?! I cant remember a comparative example

On the whole you have to be positive about the result
Weve got younger and better in midfield and have a shit ton of talent for the medium term

The obvious in balance in our squad is a bit odd - its a strange approach to not really address our defensive ability at all (Endo not withstanding) given how we performed last season
There isnt really any argument for not re enforcing the back line - weve got one senior right back and our centre back cover is currently a 20 year old with some league 1 experience plus question marks about the group being fit for purpose for the system
Its complacent and short sighted and the kind of false economy that drives us crazy as fans - it does mean weve got an obvious vulnerability this year which didnt need to exist

That said weve got way younger than I thought we would and some of the talent weve brought in is outstanding. Szobozslai looks like a serious coup
Were going to be fun to watch and its very possible weve bought one or two superstars this window
Hopefully it gels and the dm hole (in ability terms) and lack of defensive depth doesnt hurt us too much because top 4/5 is essential this year

Im excited to watch them - way more than at the end of last season - and thats a big positive 
« Last Edit: Today at 12:18:24 pm by JackWard33 »
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,145
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71164 on: Today at 12:15:10 pm »
"I really love this team"

Jurgen Klopp
Yesterday.

He didn't claim it was perfect, he acknowledged we were not favorites for everything or even anything, but he did say he was really excited and couldn't wait to see what unfolded.


Its more than good enough for me. I feel exactly the same way. Part of the re building process is the building. Jurgen loves that stuff and he's the very best at it by some distance. I really enjoyed the ride as he built the first great team and for me hes off to a flyer in building the second one, warts and all. Watching him mold the parts into a much greater whole and turning Stewarts and Philip's z into just what we need just when we need it along the way is fascinating and really a joy. The journey and the destination are inextricably linked and you cant have one without the other.

This team will likely need to grow and gain experience in high pressure situations, and yes probably a small handful of further new additions before it can match or hopefully surpass the last one, but thats not anything to rage about in my mind anyway. We are also going to be very good right now as it is.

Just, Enjoy it. breathe.

and chris that was a good first post perfectly valid viewpoints and welcome aboard.   
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,889
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71165 on: Today at 12:26:48 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:04:08 pm
and I didnt for 12 months, given that we have lost 5 players and brought in 4,  ;) there is the space.

So, you think that the central defender we want was available this summer, yet we decided not to make a move?
Logged

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,889
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71166 on: Today at 12:29:36 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:55:57 am
Finishing 3rd wont be enough for Saka to agitate for a move. Either way we have lots of players we can consider for that role rather than fishing for a player we have zero chance of getting.

To be honest, no one really knows this. For all that we know, both us and Man City could make a move for Saka next summer, if Arsenal are not realistic title challengers this season ...
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,027
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71167 on: Today at 12:35:44 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 12:26:48 pm
So, you think that the central defender we want was available this summer, yet we decided not to make a move?
Who (available or not) would be good enough to be a strong backup for us yet happy to play second fiddle. Presumably that pool of players is pretty small. Though I often think players back themselves to be first choice.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,655
  • The first five yards........
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71168 on: Today at 12:41:06 pm »
Jurgen's first big task at Liverpool was the identify the dross and get rid of them. He did this very efficiently.

A similar requirement was needed this summer. Fortunately some of the dross identified themselves - Henderson in particular who might, as captain, have been hard to move on. It was lucky for Jurgen that he unstrapped his famous bootlaces and took the Saudi coin. The mis-functioning midfield has largely followed, scattered by the winds to the four corners of the Earth. Good. They needed replacing.

Their replacements? They look very exciting. And young. I wouldn't be surprised if we do rather well this season. 
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,626
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71169 on: Today at 12:49:30 pm »
We've gotten 4 midfielders for what would've been Bellingham's transfer fee and wages

Good thing we did too. Imagine we'd only gotten him and had 4 midfielders leave (or even if we'd not sold Fabinho and Henderson, they'd have been meh players at best). We'd have been fucked
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,889
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71170 on: Today at 12:51:58 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:35:44 pm
Who (available or not) would be good enough to be a strong backup for us yet happy to play second fiddle. Presumably that pool of players is pretty small. Though I often think players back themselves to be first choice.

We must be looking for a very specific player, who can also share playing time with Robertson, because I can't see Van Dijk becoming a squad player any time soon. As for signing a right-footed central defender, who will be an upgrade to Gomez, Matip and Quansah, I think it would be a massive waste of resources. It is better to concentrate the available funds on the left-footed central defender mentioned above ...
« Last Edit: Today at 01:08:53 pm by PeterTheRed... »
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,370
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71171 on: Today at 12:59:30 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 12:26:48 pm
So, you think that the central defender we want was available this summer, yet we decided not to make a move?

Do you think we would have signed him if available?
Logged

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,889
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71172 on: Today at 01:08:19 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:59:30 pm
Do you think we would have signed him if available?

Definitely. We have the money to spend, if the player Jurgen wants is available ...
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,916
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71173 on: Today at 01:11:58 pm »
Ooh this thread is still open. Outstanding.

The march to 2,000 pages goes on. Salah speculation can take us there.

Perr Schurrs liked Ryan Gravenberchs instagram post about joining us. He gave flame emojis 🔥

Schurrs is 21, plays at Torino, ex teammate at Ajax. I can see people putting 2 and 2 together and speculating like little tarts.

I also hear he likes pears.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,370
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71174 on: Today at 01:14:02 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 01:08:19 pm
Definitely. We have the money to spend, if the player Jurgen wants is available ...

but its not a computer game Peter

Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 09:49:09 am
Unless you are state funded, no club can afford 5-6 central defenders of top quality. This is how real life works. I suppose it is different on computer games ...
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,284
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71175 on: Today at 01:16:08 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:14:02 pm
but its not a computer game Peter

 ;D ;D
Logged

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,889
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71176 on: Today at 01:21:55 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:14:02 pm
but its not a computer game Peter

No, it is not. Had we signed a central defender of the required quality this summer, someone would have been sold. We will never keep 5-6 central defenders of top quality. I suppose you have missed Jurgen's direct quote on this very issue ...
Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 765
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71177 on: Today at 01:30:13 pm »
I think Gvardiol would have been the ideal signing in defence.  We must be looking at someone of that standard for next summer, no idea who, but Im sure someone will emerge in the next 12 months.  We will then need a Matip replacement too, so 2 big CB signings next year, which, if we finish in the CL, you would assume our budget could handle, along with Andre to replace Thiago if the mooted £20m fee is true. 

IF Mo is gone next year, we can ensure the money brought in goes to a RW replacement, plus a world class DM. 
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,370
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71178 on: Today at 01:31:38 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 01:21:55 pm
No, it is not. Had we signed a central defender of the required quality this summer, someone would have been sold.

How, by creating another player and have him bid on the  centre back of your choosing, then when the deal is done deleting the player from the game.

oh sorry, its not a computer game is it. We cant make clubs buy our players.





Logged

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,889
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71179 on: Today at 01:38:15 pm »
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 01:30:13 pm
I think Gvardiol would have been the ideal signing in defence.  We must be looking at someone of that standard for next summer, no idea who, but Im sure someone will emerge in the next 12 months.  We will then need a Matip replacement too, so 2 big CB signings next year, which, if we finish in the CL, you would assume our budget could handle, along with Andre to replace Thiago if the mooted £20m fee is true. 

IF Mo is gone next year, we can ensure the money brought in goes to a RW replacement, plus a world class DM. 

Why? We have Gomez and Quansah to deputize for Konate ...
Logged

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,889
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71180 on: Today at 01:40:51 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:31:38 pm
How, by creating another player and have him bid on the  centre back of your choosing, then when the deal is done deleting the player from the game.

oh sorry, its not a computer game is it. We cant make clubs buy our players.

You really don't understand how real football functions, including our club. You ignore direct quotes from Klopp. Do you really think I will waste more of my time with you?
Logged

Offline Raaphael

  • A fucking embarrassment. Hot 4 Andrew Tate. Works out so beware wokies
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,442
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71181 on: Today at 01:53:28 pm »
If we keep Salah I`m quite satisfied with this window. Like many others I`d like some defensive reinforcements, but I hope we can get through at least until January.

If Salah goes on the other hand....not good.
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,634
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71182 on: Today at 01:57:02 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 01:40:51 pm
You really don't understand how real football functions, including our club. You ignore direct quotes from Klopp. Do you really think I will waste more of my time with you?

Christ, you come across incredibly arrogant and patronising alot of the time. Is it intentional?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,616
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71183 on: Today at 02:01:53 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:31:38 pm
How, by creating another player and have him bid on the  centre back of your choosing, then when the deal is done deleting the player from the game.

oh sorry, its not a computer game is it. We cant make clubs buy our players.







The Saudis take all our retirees now, so dead easy
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,446
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71184 on: Today at 02:02:03 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 01:57:02 pm
Christ, you come across incredibly arrogant and patronising alot of the time. Is it intentional?

He has earned the right by watching more football than any other human in existence.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,794
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71185 on: Today at 02:05:11 pm »
Just listening to the radio in the car this morning and they're all fuckin' desperate for Mo to leave us and the next minute claiming that the Premier League is the best in the world.  You stupid fuckers it's because of the likes of Mo Salah it is the "Best"...Oh I forgot it's good unless the plalyer play's for Liverpool.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1775 1776 1777 1778 1779 [1780]   Go Up
« previous next »
 