So in summary its a genuinely mad window in all the positive and negative ways

Even those of us that thought we should proactively get rid of Henderson and Fabinho at the start of it didnt think it would happen

Has a big club ever effectively fucked off an entire department of the team and brought in a new one?! I cant remember a comparative example



On the whole you have to be positive about the result

Weve got younger and better in midfield and have a shit ton of talent for the medium term



The obvious in balance in our squad is a bit odd - its a strange approach to not really address our defensive ability at all (Endo not withstanding) given how we performed last season

There isnt really any argument for not re enforcing the back line - weve got one senior right back and our centre back cover is currently a 20 year old with some league 1 experience plus question marks about the group being fit for purpose for the system

Its complacent and short sighted and the kind of false economy that drives us crazy as fans - it does mean weve got an obvious vulnerability this year which didnt need to exist



That said weve got way younger than I thought we would and some of the talent weve brought in is outstanding. Szobozslai looks like a serious coup

Were going to be fun to watch and its very possible weve bought one or two superstars this window

Hopefully it gels and the dm hole (in ability terms) and lack of defensive depth doesnt hurt us too much because top 4/5 is essential this year



Im excited to watch them - way more than at the end of last season - and thats a big positive