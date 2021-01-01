« previous next »
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71040 on: Today at 08:13:59 am »
Quote from: Chrisf on Today at 12:41:35 am
I never post here, despite being a long time lurker. Anyway I'll try to post in other bits of the forum so you can all abuse me, seems that's the way it goes! I'm from Liverpool, Speke, used to have the use of a season ticket, no longer do and live in London.

I feel we're all trying to convince ourselves things are fine with our signings. They're not. We've got 2 absolute ballers in Mac and Szob, no doubts there, brilliant, doubt anyone disagrees. We blatantly needed a really good DM and got Endo, seriously do people really think that's good? I definitely don't, he was meant to replace Fab who was a world class DM until last year, he's not at the same level and yet we're relying on someone in that position to give us the defensive cover we need. We're playing a system that means the DM is really responsible for covering for the CD when they go out wide, it needs a really good DM (all those people suggesting Thiago can do this job must be optimistic) and I'm sorry but Endo isn't it. Looking at our new guy Grav, great, he may end up being brilliant but who knows, let's hope he's amazing, but to sign him while the glaring hole of DM is vacant, and while we look massively short in defence, is a bit odd.

Defence is the area I'm most concerned about. Konate is as injury-prone as Thiago who most people accept is that. We effectively only have Virg as a constantly available great CD, the other 3 are either injury-prone or not that good. I mean let's hope Quansah is brilliant but the Bristol guys weren't exactly bowled over were they? So we've left ourselves short in defence again, and I think this will come back to bite us along with the lack of a great DM.

I know this all sounds a bit negative, sorry, a right little ray of sunshine aren't I? I'm very up for the new midfield trying to gel, and the forwards look great, but I'm a big believer that a great team is built on the defence and we don't have that unfortunately. So, I'll hope for this season but I will hope to be pleasantly surprised that our forwards and midfield make our defence seem ok.
Welcome to RAWK. I dont think anyone will abuse you, 95% of regular posters are sound, but ther transfer sectio n is probably the most hostile as wanna be Top Reds try and flex their muscle.

Many share your thoughts on the defence, especially as we go into tomorrows game with the 3rd and 4th choice CBs.

Endo doesn't have the profile of a player where you think, he's top quality, but lets see how it works out, he might surprise you.

Gravenberch will be interesting, presuming he's been bought to play 6,  I understand he needs to be converted into that position, how long that takes could be crucial.

Up the top heavy Reds.
Offline Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71041 on: Today at 08:17:31 am »
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 08:06:00 am
Im happy with the signing! Lets go Gravinho

Not quite the acknowledgement of misplaced cynicism you promised, but I'm pleased to see the positivity  ;D
Online HeartAndSoul

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71042 on: Today at 08:24:42 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 06:52:02 am
You missed Salah and Nunez on your list there mate

:lmao

Get a good laugh out of Peters squad/mins split
Online macca007

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71043 on: Today at 08:28:32 am »
Online JRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71044 on: Today at 08:41:50 am »
Well we certainly got the midfield rebuild. Weve done it on the cheap again with a relatively small net spend, but it looks like a very promising midfield whilst saving money for January  ;)
Weve certainly given Everton a run for their money in the transfer window title, but our lack of a CB and their singing of Beto might just give them the edge.
Offline Doc Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71045 on: Today at 08:42:47 am »
Yup, I get it. DM was a weakness for us last season, seems like it'll be a bigger concern this season. And we also didn't add depth to our defense, which is especially concerning because  Van Dijk is the only CB that isn't consistently picking up niggles and injuries. And he can't play every game. Additionally, we still don't have a backup for Trent. So, there is still work to be done to complete the squad.

However,  we were never going to solve all the issues in one window. That's just not how FSG have us operating. Like it or not, that's our reality. What we have done this summer is completely upgrade our midfield. We've also gone from a squad that was one of the oldest to one of the youngest. We've lowered our overall wages as well. We've got a bunch of young, hungry, talented players that are (with all due respect) an upgrade over the ones that left. Klopp's started his reboot with the types of players he likes.

We've already sorted out our forwards over the prior two windows, the midfield this window, and it looks like the defense and DM spot will be sorted next summer, or Jan if we're bringing in Andre. If given the option of starting the season with Fabinho and Henderson or Endo and Gravenberch,  I'd pick the latter. Mostly because I feel Andre is the final piece of the puzzle that would completely replace the former, and I don't believe we would have brought in Andre(if it goes through in Jan) if we'd have kept Henderson or Fabinho.

Additionally,  I feel we've got more flexibility in our midfield and our approach to the DM role. It does all hinge on the hope that we've gotten something in the works with Andre, meaning we've got to patch things up until Jan. Compared to where we were at the beginning of last year's summer window, we've really improved our squad. That has to count for something. Hopefully, we don't face a defensive crisis and we work out a way to control or defend the centre of the pitch with the players we have.

 It is exciting to think what Klopp will come up with, with all these signings we've made, though. We haven't even gotten into our stride.
Online Eeyore

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71046 on: Today at 08:43:50 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:21:45 am
Im referring to the people who started including wages saved as some deduction from net spend, which they used as a way of accusing the club of not investing enough.

I obviously got the wrong end of the stick with regards to your stance. Sorry.

Maybe because certain posters have spent years telling us we couldn't refresh the squad because all our money went on wages.

This window has illustrated that you can. You just have to be prepared to spend money first and then the savings inevitably follow.
Offline zamagiure

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71047 on: Today at 08:47:46 am »
A quick look in here and a goodbye to this thread
.It certainly has been entertaining.
Online DangerScouse

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71048 on: Today at 08:52:57 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:43:50 am
Maybe because certain posters have spent years telling us we couldn't refresh the squad because all our money went on wages.


Yep, frequently used rhetoric to try and justify our lack of ambition/spending.
Offline WillG.LFC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71049 on: Today at 08:53:43 am »
Ah football fans thinking they know how to manage multi million pound deals and businesses :D

Online TheTeflonJohn

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71050 on: Today at 08:53:58 am »
Chris, fuck all that defence bollocks because we will mainly score more than the oppo 🙂

I get what youre saying but this season is going to be a ride mate, its a rebuild and Jurgens excited, hop on board kid 😂
Online Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71051 on: Today at 08:56:06 am »
Defense blah blah blah.

Klopp is fucking stoked, we're going to have some fun this season and score some beautiful goals.

Title challenge and Europa winners is on like Donkey Kong baby.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71052 on: Today at 08:56:56 am »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Today at 08:53:43 am
Ah football fans thinking they know how to manage multi million pound deals and businesses :D

ah the Caicedo saga showing us that often the experts dont either.  ;)
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71053 on: Today at 09:06:35 am »
Quote from: HystrixCristata on Today at 08:04:23 am
Van Dijk past his peak
Konate getting better but seems to pick up knocks quite easily
Gomez not good enough
Matip way past his peak, can't cover Trent being out of position anymore
Quansah don't know yet
TAA great in attack but leaves massive gaps because of it
Robertson can get caught out when he bombs forward as well
Tsimikas not as good as Robbo
Endo maybe in an emergency
Bajcetic really?


When one of the main 4 of VVD, Konate, Trent and Robbo are out we should be ok.
When 2 of them are out we are shaky. 3+ out and we are pretty fucked.

We could have done with a couple of solid replacements that haven't peaked yet that can replace people in a year or two.

Any team that has three first choice defenders out should be pretty fucked. That's how it should be. Almost as if any team that isn't must have cheated in some way to get into such a position.

Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:43:50 am
Maybe because certain posters have spent years telling us we couldn't refresh the squad because all our money went on wages.

This window has illustrated that you can. You just have to be prepared to spend money first and then the savings inevitably follow.

Not sure a window in which we've freed up a shit ton of wages really illustrates what you think (or more likely want).
Online Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71054 on: Today at 09:11:45 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:06:35 am
Any team that has three first choice defenders out should be pretty fucked. That's how it should be. Almost as if any team that isn't must have cheated in some way to get into such a position.

Not sure a window in which we've freed up a shit ton of wages really illustrates what you think (or more likely want).

Numbers aren't an issue with defence, it's durability. Just like the midfield last season where we were told going into the season we had 8 and didn't need any more.
Online Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71055 on: Today at 09:13:46 am »
Kind of interested to see what we settle on midfield wise. It already feels like Thiago has been replaced really, Jones, Mac Allister, Gravenberch and even Bajcetic can all play his position/role now and we know we can be good without him. I'm guessing when fit he still gets rotated in a bit, but I'd want us to be giving away minutes to those 4 over him this year. We've got plenty options, but Klopp has always tended to settle on what he sees as a best combination and try and get it on the pitch as much as possible whether that's been with our forwards, midfielders or defenders.

Overall i think we missed a trick by not just getting the best young ball winning midfielder we could, but we got 4 who Klopp seemed to want so happy enough to see how he gets it to work. Looks like we'll just run the defence out again this year and do the work next, not how I'd have split it, but again we'll see how it goes and who we recruit then. Has to be at least 3 in then though. Probably a first choice left back, centre back and another who he can trust to rotate in to a full back position, although ideally two of those if Gomez can't regain form or say Bradley can't step up. Also guess we might have to replace Salah, but we should a year to plan for that so hopefully Klopp/recruitment team are putting the work in there. Hopefully an obvious goal scoring, left footed forward type breaks though am no one else wants one... Or Nunez scores loads and we can settle a bit more on them being a secondary scorer/more of a creative type which may be easier to find.

I wasn't as optimistic as some that we only needed a few of the right type to go back to challenging, like that could happen if everything (tactics, new players, old players returning to form) went perfect but realistically think we needed about 8 first team level signings to take us back up to that level. We've done half of that and maybe need another if Salah goes still, so I'm not expecting a title challenge and didn't think we'd be able to do it all in one window so that's fine. Should be aiming to win the Europa though and a good draw in either domestic cup and we have the quality to win one of those. I get a lot of focus will be on top 4 still but it'd still be nice to win something alongside that and it s a squad that could do that when looking at the other teams. City look clear again, Arsenal probably next best still and then after that it's a bit up in the air with questions over everyone to some degree.
Online vivabobbygraham

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71056 on: Today at 09:21:18 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:05:20 pm
Just absolutely shut the colossal fuck up, you raving idiot.

It's always the same with this lot - focus on what we haven't done rather than what we have done. Fuck me senselsss and call me Debbie.

Whip me, beat me, call me Barbara, he is a dolt
Online Cid

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71057 on: Today at 09:22:11 am »
Our defence is worrying considering how often they get injured..we are one bad injury away from having a makeshift back four for an entire season.

I do think in terms of quality people underestimate them though.  These players formed one of the best defenses in the world not so very long ago and they only looked so bad last season because of a total failure in midfield.  Our systems relies on willing runners and high energy and our players weren't capable of doing that.

I think we might be a very effective team this season.
Online Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71058 on: Today at 09:23:15 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 09:13:46 am
Kind of interested to see what we settle on midfield wise. It already feels like Thiago has been replaced really, Jones, Mac Allister, Gravenberch and even Bajcetic can all play his position/role now and we know we can be good without him. I'm guessing when fit he still gets rotated in a bit, but I'd want us to be giving away minutes to those 4 over him this year. We've got plenty options, but Klopp has always tended to settle on what he sees as a best combination and try and get it on the pitch as much as possible whether that's been with our forwards, midfielders or defenders.

Overall i think we missed a trick by not just getting the best young ball winning midfielder we could, but we got 4 who Klopp seemed to want so happy enough to see how he gets it to work. Looks like we'll just run the defence out again this year and do the work next, not how I'd have split it, but again we'll see how it goes and who we recruit then. Has to be at least 3 in then though. Probably a first choice left back, centre back and another who he can trust to rotate in to a full back position, although ideally two of those if Gomez can't regain form or say Bradley can't step up. Also guess we might have to replace Salah, but we should a year to plan for that so hopefully Klopp/recruitment team are putting the work in there. Hopefully an obvious goal scoring, left footed forward type breaks though am no one else wants one... Or Nunez scores loads and we can settle a bit more on them being a secondary scorer/more of a creative type which may be easier to find.

I wasn't as optimistic as some that we only needed a few of the right type to go back to challenging, like that could happen if everything (tactics, new players, old players returning to form) went perfect but realistically think we needed about 8 first team level signings to take us back up to that level. We've done half of that and maybe need another if Salah goes still, so I'm not expecting a title challenge and didn't think we'd be able to do it all in one window so that's fine. Should be aiming to win the Europa though and a good draw in either domestic cup and we have the quality to win one of those. I get a lot of focus will be on top 4 still but it'd still be nice to win something alongside that and it s a squad that could do that when looking at the other teams. City look clear again, Arsenal probably next best still and then after that it's a bit up in the air with questions over everyone to some degree.

Good point, I didn't think when Klopp said he needed an experienced player to do the "Milner" come on and finish off games role it would be Thiago, but that shows how well we've recruited.
Online Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71059 on: Today at 09:24:28 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 02:57:23 am
Yeah, Nice one Vorderman you abacus loving Tit End

 ;D ;D
Online Redric1970

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71060 on: Today at 09:27:18 am »
Welcome buddy, most posters on here are good as gold, every now and then things get warm but its only because its so emotive to us all but its all forgotten with hugs and well wishes lol.
Online JRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71061 on: Today at 09:27:58 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:06:35 am
Any team that has three first choice defenders out should be pretty fucked. That's how it should be. Almost as if any team that isn't must have cheated in some way to get into such a position.

Not sure a window in which we've freed up a shit ton of wages really illustrates what you think (or more likely want).
This bit is true. The prob is we have CBs that we know will definitely get injured. That is the problem.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71062 on: Today at 09:29:07 am »
I think with a fair wind this team could challenge. Disappointed we did nothing in defence, think there were obvious areas to strengthen. At the same time, I dont think there was a perfect target maybe apart from Colwill. Dont think that should have stopped us but hopefully weve a shortlist were looking closely at with a view to a move in one of the next windows.
Online Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71063 on: Today at 09:31:28 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:29:07 am
I think with a fair wind this team could challenge. Disappointed we did nothing in defence, think there were obvious areas to strengthen. At the same time, I dont think there was a perfect target maybe apart from Colwill. Dont think that should have stopped us but hopefully weve a shortlist were looking closely at with a view to a move in one of the next windows.

I don't know why but I reckon we will test Chelsea's resolve for Colwill next summer when they are scrambling to sell the kitchen sink, can see him losing his place in the 1st team as their other defenders come back etc.
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71064 on: Today at 09:33:26 am »
Suppose another DM comes in when Thiago leaves. Feel like we will rue not getting another cb in. I feel that will be what cost us this season. As 3 out of 4 main CB injury prone is a major issue we've ignored because of having enough numbers on paper.
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71065 on: Today at 09:34:36 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:31:28 am
I don't know why but I reckon we will test Chelsea's resolve for Colwill next summer when they are scrambling to sell the kitchen sink, can see him losing his place in the 1st team as their other defenders come back etc.

Yeah they may need to sell more. But I think they will still refuse to sell him unless almost forced to. Klopp clearly wants a certain profile that wasn't available this summer
