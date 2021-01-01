Kind of interested to see what we settle on midfield wise. It already feels like Thiago has been replaced really, Jones, Mac Allister, Gravenberch and even Bajcetic can all play his position/role now and we know we can be good without him. I'm guessing when fit he still gets rotated in a bit, but I'd want us to be giving away minutes to those 4 over him this year. We've got plenty options, but Klopp has always tended to settle on what he sees as a best combination and try and get it on the pitch as much as possible whether that's been with our forwards, midfielders or defenders.



Overall i think we missed a trick by not just getting the best young ball winning midfielder we could, but we got 4 who Klopp seemed to want so happy enough to see how he gets it to work. Looks like we'll just run the defence out again this year and do the work next, not how I'd have split it, but again we'll see how it goes and who we recruit then. Has to be at least 3 in then though. Probably a first choice left back, centre back and another who he can trust to rotate in to a full back position, although ideally two of those if Gomez can't regain form or say Bradley can't step up. Also guess we might have to replace Salah, but we should a year to plan for that so hopefully Klopp/recruitment team are putting the work in there. Hopefully an obvious goal scoring, left footed forward type breaks though am no one else wants one... Or Nunez scores loads and we can settle a bit more on them being a secondary scorer/more of a creative type which may be easier to find.



I wasn't as optimistic as some that we only needed a few of the right type to go back to challenging, like that could happen if everything (tactics, new players, old players returning to form) went perfect but realistically think we needed about 8 first team level signings to take us back up to that level. We've done half of that and maybe need another if Salah goes still, so I'm not expecting a title challenge and didn't think we'd be able to do it all in one window so that's fine. Should be aiming to win the Europa though and a good draw in either domestic cup and we have the quality to win one of those. I get a lot of focus will be on top 4 still but it'd still be nice to win something alongside that and it s a squad that could do that when looking at the other teams. City look clear again, Arsenal probably next best still and then after that it's a bit up in the air with questions over everyone to some degree.