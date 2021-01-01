I never post here, despite being a long time lurker. Anyway I'll try to post in other bits of the forum so you can all abuse me, seems that's the way it goes! I'm from Liverpool, Speke, used to have the use of a season ticket, no longer do and live in London.
I feel we're all trying to convince ourselves things are fine with our signings. They're not. We've got 2 absolute ballers in Mac and Szob, no doubts there, brilliant, doubt anyone disagrees. We blatantly needed a really good DM and got Endo, seriously do people really think that's good? I definitely don't, he was meant to replace Fab who was a world class DM until last year, he's not at the same level and yet we're relying on someone in that position to give us the defensive cover we need. We're playing a system that means the DM is really responsible for covering for the CD when they go out wide, it needs a really good DM (all those people suggesting Thiago can do this job must be optimistic) and I'm sorry but Endo isn't it. Looking at our new guy Grav, great, he may end up being brilliant but who knows, let's hope he's amazing, but to sign him while the glaring hole of DM is vacant, and while we look massively short in defence, is a bit odd.
Defence is the area I'm most concerned about. Konate is as injury-prone as Thiago who most people accept is that. We effectively only have Virg as a constantly available great CD, the other 3 are either injury-prone or not that good. I mean let's hope Quansah is brilliant but the Bristol guys weren't exactly bowled over were they? So we've left ourselves short in defence again, and I think this will come back to bite us along with the lack of a great DM.
I know this all sounds a bit negative, sorry, a right little ray of sunshine aren't I? I'm very up for the new midfield trying to gel, and the forwards look great, but I'm a big believer that a great team is built on the defence and we don't have that unfortunately. So, I'll hope for this season but I will hope to be pleasantly surprised that our forwards and midfield make our defence seem ok.
Yup, I get it. DM was a weakness for us last season, seems like it'll be a bigger concern this season. And we also didn't add depth to our defense, which is especially concerning because Van Dijk is the only CB that isn't consistently picking up niggles and injuries. And he can't play every game. Additionally, we still don't have a backup for Trent. So, there is still work to be done to complete the squad.
However, we were never going to solve all the issues in one window. That's just not how FSG have us operating. Like it or not, that's our reality. What we have done this summer is completely
upgrade our midfield. We've also gone from a squad that was one of the oldest to one of the youngest. We've lowered our overall wages as well. We've got a bunch of young, hungry, talented players that are (with all due respect) an upgrade over the ones that left. Klopp's started his reboot with the types of players he likes.
We've already sorted out our forwards over the prior two windows, the midfield this window, and it looks like the defense and DM spot will be sorted next summer, or Jan if we're bringing in Andre. If given the option of starting the season with Fabinho and Henderson or Endo and Gravenberch, I'd pick the latter. Mostly because I feel Andre is the final piece of the puzzle that would completely replace the former, and I don't believe we would have brought in Andre(if it goes through in Jan) if we'd have kept Henderson or Fabinho.
Additionally, I feel we've got more flexibility in our midfield and our approach to the DM role. It does all hinge on the hope that we've gotten something in the works with Andre, meaning we've got to patch things up until Jan. Compared to where we were at the beginning of last year's summer window, we've really improved our squad. That has to count for something. Hopefully, we don't face a defensive crisis and we work out a way to control or defend the centre of the pitch with the players we have.
It is exciting to think what Klopp will come up with, with all these signings we've made, though. We haven't even gotten into our stride.