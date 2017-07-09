I never post here, despite being a long time lurker. Anyway I'll try to post in other bits of the forum so you can all abuse me, seems that's the way it goes! I'm from Liverpool, Speke, used to have the use of a season ticket, no longer do and live in London.



I feel we're all trying to convince ourselves things are fine with our signings. They're not. We've got 2 absolute ballers in Mac and Szob, no doubts there, brilliant, doubt anyone disagrees. We blatantly needed a really good DM and got Endo, seriously do people really think that's good? I definitely don't, he was meant to replace Fab who was a world class DM until last year, he's not at the same level and yet we're relying on someone in that position to give us the defensive cover we need. We're playing a system that means the DM is really responsible for covering for the CD when they go out wide, it needs a really good DM (all those people suggesting Thiago can do this job must be optimistic) and I'm sorry but Endo isn't it. Looking at our new guy Grav, great, he may end up being brilliant but who knows, let's hope he's amazing, but to sign him while the glaring hole of DM is vacant, and while we look massively short in defence, is a bit odd.



Defence is the area I'm most concerned about. Konate is as injury-prone as Thiago who most people accept is that. We effectively only have Virg as a constantly available great CD, the other 3 are either injury-prone or not that good. I mean let's hope Quansah is brilliant but the Bristol guys weren't exactly bowled over were they? So we've left ourselves short in defence again, and I think this will come back to bite us along with the lack of a great DM.



I know this all sounds a bit negative, sorry, a right little ray of sunshine aren't I? I'm very up for the new midfield trying to gel, and the forwards look great, but I'm a big believer that a great team is built on the defence and we don't have that unfortunately. So, I'll hope for this season but I will hope to be pleasantly surprised that our forwards and midfield make our defence seem ok.



Welcome!I agree the defence was left short. But maybe we wont be playing our best defence in the EL thereby just having them play in the league. At least not in the early stages anyway. As opposed to first teams in the both CL and PL. Lets see. Would have loved another CB but it what it is.With regards to the DM. Maybe were just not going to play with an out and out DM. Although I have a feeling that Gravenberch could be playing there more than we think. His versatility could allow him to play there. He has very good close control, hes physical, he can keep possession in tight areas and is really good playing away from pressure. This is something we really lacked last season when our midfield was non existent in many games. The Brighton 0-3 defeat comes to mind. He can also change direction quickly and progress the ball up the pitch really well. Not all of these are pure defensive instincts but with the way we play they could work. Like I feel like many times we just need to manage the midfield and manage possession and that will help our overall game.At Ajax, he spent time as the single pivot and the main connector between the back line and their midfield so he can definitely play that role and maybe thats the role Klopp has in mind for him. I think we might be pleasantly surprised by him.