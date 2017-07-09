« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

djahern

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71000 on: Today at 12:42:44 am
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:50:36 pm
Henderson nicking a toaster when he's on £700k a week takes the piss. I'm writing to the council.

Hes got a lot of dough to use though
Black Bull Nova

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71001 on: Today at 12:59:07 am
Thank fucking hell that's over, just one more week and we can forget about that crap till christmas
Now
Back to football
tamadic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71002 on: Today at 01:02:25 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 12:37:31 am
Who cares?

Yep, sorry, I fixed that, it should be 63m instead.
Anyway, big summer! Cheers!
the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71003 on: Today at 01:04:20 am
So glad this clown show is over.

Now we can get down to footy!


Thanks to the mods again. You guys are awesome and I do like the fact that you're not heavy-handed, but will tolerate unpleasantness up to a certain point.
No one likes it when the threads are locked, but it gives us a chance to step back a bit and cool off, exploring other parts of the forum and it never stays locked for too long (still fuming the Manc-thread is STILL closed though!)

Anyway, thank you to everyone - the negative and positive posters. You guys are a part of my life.

Oh yeah- fuck off Romano! Hey, "Here we go!" (*middle finger*). Ya prick!
Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71004 on: Today at 01:06:43 am
Quote from: tamadic on Today at 01:02:25 am
Yep, sorry, I fixed that, it should be 63m instead.
Anyway, big summer! Cheers!

Funny how increase in wages was never used before this transfer window, but wages saved is now being deducted, by some, from net spend. No agenda here no?
coolbyrne

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71005 on: Today at 01:07:43 am
Quote from: Jean Girard on Yesterday at 10:42:55 pm
Somebody's going to transfer prison without the possibility of parole.

Law & Order: Transfer Window Unit

harleydanger

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71006 on: Today at 01:07:55 am
I remember when we were signing Alison it seemed like every club in the world  needed a keeper. This window the same goes for dms.

I hope, if were going to sell Salah next year, were doing the replacement planning for that now.

Because with that 150m bid, every right side attacker we want ask about will have 50m added to the price tag
PeterTheRed...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71007 on: Today at 01:09:04 am
Quote from: Chrisf on Today at 12:41:35 am
I never post here, despite being a long time lurker. Anyway I'll try to post in other bits of the forum so you can all abuse me, seems that's the way it goes! I'm from Liverpool, Speke, used to have the use of a season ticket, no longer do and live in London.

I feel we're all trying to convince ourselves things are fine with our signings. They're not. We've got 2 absolute ballers in Mac and Szob, no doubts there, brilliant, doubt anyone disagrees. We blatantly needed a really good DM and got Endo, seriously do people really think that's good? I definitely don't, he was meant to replace Fab who was a world class DM until last year, he's not at the same level and yet we're relying on someone in that position to give us the defensive cover we need. We're playing a system that means the DM is really responsible for covering for the CD when they go out wide, it needs a really good DM (all those people suggesting Thiago can do this job must be optimistic) and I'm sorry but Endo isn't it. Looking at our new guy Grav, great, he may end up being brilliant but who knows, let's hope he's amazing, but to sign him while the glaring hole of DM is vacant, and while we look massively short in defence, is a bit odd.

Defence is the area I'm most concerned about. Konate is as injury-prone as Thiago who most people accept is that. We effectively only have Virg as a constantly available great CD, the other 3 are either injury-prone or not that good. I mean let's hope Quansah is brilliant but the Bristol guys weren't exactly bowled over were they? So we've left ourselves short in defence again, and I think this will come back to bite us along with the lack of a great DM.

I know this all sounds a bit negative, sorry, a right little ray of sunshine aren't I? I'm very up for the new midfield trying to gel, and the forwards look great, but I'm a big believer that a great team is built on the defence and we don't have that unfortunately. So, I'll hope for this season but I will hope to be pleasantly surprised that our forwards and midfield make our defence seem ok.

Welcome. We are certainly not going to abuse you, since you look troubled enough. Just relax and enjoy the ride. It will be a brilliant season ...
Dench57

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71008 on: Today at 01:12:12 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 01:09:04 am
. We are certainly not going to abuse you, since you look troubled enough.

Any need for this sort of shit? Give it a rest Pete.
tamadic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71009 on: Today at 01:15:29 am
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:06:43 am
Funny how increase in wages was never used before this transfer window, but wages saved is now being deducted, by some, from net spend. No agenda here no?

Well, I'm a slow learner. Just learned that recently.
Haven't considered coffee cost was counted by FSG through the balance sheet, to be honest, thanks FSG for teaching me that.
So, of course, salaries is always and forever the main concern by FSG, how you not counting that?
Again, i don't know about other people, imo, that's a BIG factor for LFC recruitment and balance sheet.  :>
Agenda? By whom? You meant FSG? It's quite amazing the accounting can keep that to middle table level and we can be still competitive. That's excellent job!

Anyway, I'm happy with the transfers, just missing a CB, otherwise, it would be a 9/10 window
the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71010 on: Today at 01:15:30 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 01:09:04 am
Welcome. We are certainly not going to abuse you, since you look troubled enough. Just relax and enjoy the ride. It will be a brilliant season ...
Wow! Very warm welcome mate.
Now let's go out and surprise everyone! ;D
Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71011 on: Today at 01:21:45 am
Quote from: tamadic on Today at 01:15:29 am
Well, I'm a slow learner. Just learned that recently.
Haven't considered coffee cost was counted by FSG through the balance sheet, to be honest, thanks FSG for teaching me that.
So, of course, salaries is always and forever the main concern by FSG, how you not counting that?
Again, i don't know about other people, imo, that's a BIG factor for LFC recruitment and balance sheet.  :>
Agenda? By whom? You meant FSG? It's quite amazing the accounting can keep that to middle table level and we can be still competitive. That's excellent job!

Anyway, I'm happy with the transfers, just missing a CB, otherwise, it would be a 9/10 window

Im referring to the people who started including wages saved as some deduction from net spend, which they used as a way of accusing the club of not investing enough.

I obviously got the wrong end of the stick with regards to your stance. Sorry.
Richie69

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71012 on: Today at 02:00:34 am
Decent window but we haven't resolved the defence issue which I think will be our undoing this year.   We'll be entertaining though.
PeterTheRed...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71013 on: Today at 02:24:03 am
It is time for the squad list:

Alisson
Kelleher
Adrian
Van Dijk
Konate
Gomez
Matip
Quansah
TAA
Robertson
Tsimikas
Endo
Bajcetic
Thiago
Gravenberch
Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Jones
Elliott
Salah
Diaz
Nunez
Gakpo
Jota
Doak
Hysterical Fool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71014 on: Today at 02:53:22 am
Big squad. Looks good. Season beckons 
Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71015 on: Today at 02:57:23 am
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:06:43 am
Funny how increase in wages was never used before this transfer window, but wages saved is now being deducted, by some, from net spend. No agenda here no?
Yeah, Nice one Vorderman you abacus loving Tit End
Magix

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71016 on: Today at 03:20:53 am
Not the most ideal of windows with the lack of a defender coming in, but a solid - and intriguing - one in the end with the midfield revamp at a modest cost by today's crazy transfer money standards. Need some luck on our defenders keeping fit - and out of card trouble. Think, like others, that we'll be looking to bring a defender and maybe Andre in during the Jan window. And if we can keep it together and stay in the title race by Jan, well, who knows!
Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71017 on: Today at 03:49:56 am
What a ride that was. I'd like to get off now please.
Number 7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71018 on: Today at 04:34:44 am
Quote from: Chrisf on Today at 12:41:35 am
I never post here, despite being a long time lurker. Anyway I'll try to post in other bits of the forum so you can all abuse me, seems that's the way it goes! I'm from Liverpool, Speke, used to have the use of a season ticket, no longer do and live in London.

I feel we're all trying to convince ourselves things are fine with our signings. They're not. We've got 2 absolute ballers in Mac and Szob, no doubts there, brilliant, doubt anyone disagrees. We blatantly needed a really good DM and got Endo, seriously do people really think that's good? I definitely don't, he was meant to replace Fab who was a world class DM until last year, he's not at the same level and yet we're relying on someone in that position to give us the defensive cover we need. We're playing a system that means the DM is really responsible for covering for the CD when they go out wide, it needs a really good DM (all those people suggesting Thiago can do this job must be optimistic) and I'm sorry but Endo isn't it. Looking at our new guy Grav, great, he may end up being brilliant but who knows, let's hope he's amazing, but to sign him while the glaring hole of DM is vacant, and while we look massively short in defence, is a bit odd.

Defence is the area I'm most concerned about. Konate is as injury-prone as Thiago who most people accept is that. We effectively only have Virg as a constantly available great CD, the other 3 are either injury-prone or not that good. I mean let's hope Quansah is brilliant but the Bristol guys weren't exactly bowled over were they? So we've left ourselves short in defence again, and I think this will come back to bite us along with the lack of a great DM.

I know this all sounds a bit negative, sorry, a right little ray of sunshine aren't I? I'm very up for the new midfield trying to gel, and the forwards look great, but I'm a big believer that a great team is built on the defence and we don't have that unfortunately. So, I'll hope for this season but I will hope to be pleasantly surprised that our forwards and midfield make our defence seem ok.

Welcome!

I agree the defence was left short. But maybe we wont be playing our best defence in the EL thereby just having them play in the league. At least not in the early stages anyway. As opposed to first teams in the both CL and PL. Lets see. Would have loved another CB but it what it is.

With regards to the DM. Maybe were just not going to play with an out and out DM. Although I have a feeling that Gravenberch could be playing there more than we think. His versatility could allow him to play there. He has very good close control, hes physical, he can keep possession in tight areas and is really good playing away from pressure. This is something we really lacked last season when our midfield was non existent in many games. The Brighton 0-3 defeat comes to mind. He can also change direction quickly and progress the ball up the pitch really well. Not all of these are pure defensive instincts but with the way we play they could work. Like I feel like many times we just need to manage the midfield and manage possession and that will help our overall game.

At Ajax, he spent time as the single pivot and the main connector between the back line and their midfield so he can definitely play that role and maybe thats the role Klopp has in mind for him. I think we might be pleasantly surprised by him.
BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71019 on: Today at 04:48:15 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 02:24:03 am
It is time for the squad list:

Alisson
Kelleher
Adrian
Van Dijk
Konate
Gomez
Matip
Quansah
TAA
Robertson
Tsimikas
Endo
Bajcetic
Thiago
Gravenberch
Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Jones
Elliott
Salah
Diaz
Nunez
Gakpo
Jota
Doak

What's the average age now?
PeterTheRed...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71020 on: Today at 05:45:26 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 04:48:15 am
What's the average age now?

Under 26, I think ...
Persephone

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71021 on: Today at 05:53:23 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 02:24:03 am
It is time for the squad list:

Alisson
Kelleher
Adrian
Van Dijk
Konate
Gomez
Matip
Quansah
TAA
Robertson
Tsimikas
Endo
Bajcetic
Thiago
Gravenberch
Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Jones
Elliott
Salah
Diaz
Nunez
Gakpo
Jota
Doak
Clearly our new formation is 253. Fuck it, let's play all the midfielders, who needs to defend?
PeterTheRed...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71022 on: Today at 06:06:49 am
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 05:53:23 am
Clearly our new formation is 253. Fuck it, let's play all the midfielders, who needs to defend?

There are more than enough defenders on the squad ...

Van Dijk
Konate
Gomez
Matip
Quansah
TAA
Robertson
Tsimikas
Endo
Bajcetic
Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71023 on: Today at 06:36:33 am
We ride once more red army.

Thank you for the memories, till January.
HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71024 on: Today at 06:43:20 am
No way can I give the window anything more than a 7 out of 10 when we have left ourselves short once again. At the start of the summer, I would go as far as saying, virtually every Liverpool fan would have expected this to be an area we were going to improve along with midfield. Unforunately, it hasn't happened despite having all summer to sign a CB. Looks like we banked on getting Colwill and it backfired. There were no other strong links to CB's from Ornstein or reliable LFC based journos after that.

In terms of the midfield revamp, you have to say it is definitely a really impressive rebuild and I will repeat what I said the other day, our young pool of talented CM's is only bettered by Madrid imo.

I still think long term we will look to sign a DM when Thiago leaves, as reading in between the lines of Klopp's comments (on the back of Tuchel's comments on Gravenberch), the plan isn't to mould him into a DM.
alonsoisared

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71025 on: Today at 06:52:02 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 06:06:49 am
There are more than enough defenders on the squad ...

Van Dijk
Konate
Gomez
Matip
Quansah
TAA
Robertson
Tsimikas
Endo
Bajcetic
You missed Salah and Nunez on your list there mate
redwillow

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71026 on: Today at 06:58:29 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 06:06:49 am
There are more than enough defenders on the squad ...

Van Dijk
Konate
Gomez
Matip
Quansah
TAA
Robertson
Tsimikas
Endo
Bajcetic

1 right back
2 left backs
4 centre backs
1 youth player

If you added a back up right back to that it would look a solid list on paper however when you take into account we have three massively injury prone centre backs with one of them having to be the back up right back too you realise its probably not ideal
jepovic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71027 on: Today at 07:39:44 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 06:06:49 am
There are more than enough defenders on the squad ...

Van Dijk
Konate
Gomez
Matip
Quansah
TAA
Robertson
Tsimikas
Endo
Bajcetic
Endo at CB is a stubborn myth that should die. He hasnt really played there outside of Japan
Bajcetic? Maybe in 2 years after gaining 10 kg, but not now
redbyrdz

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71028 on: Today at 07:41:13 am
Defence rebuild is next summer's project.
zero zero

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71029 on: Today at 07:58:35 am
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:09:50 am
September's criminally negligent will become January's crime against humanity.
;D
jacobs chains

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71030 on: Today at 07:59:12 am
I'm pretty happy with that window. Yes we look a bit thin in defence, with Gomez having to cover two positions and, by extension, Matip also. The current combination of injury and suspension shining a torch on this and possibly turning a fucking huge molehill into a not particularly impressive mountain. Speaking of mountains, Quansah looks a proper unit, I just hope his introduction to the team is by choice and not necessity. Endo provides further cover which many seem to be discounting. I get the feeling some people have a problem with Endo.

Endo will be covering the classic DMC role, but I think this will be the last hurrah for this position. The signing of Gravenberch leads me to think that we will be moving on to a more dynamic DMC moving the ball forward from deep with all the midfielders being position fluid and expected to defend.  Mac Allister and Szoboszlai are two excellent signings and I think over the next few months we will end up with the best and most exciting midfield in the league.

Good times ahead.
QC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71031 on: Today at 07:59:39 am
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 06:52:02 am
You missed Salah and Nunez on your list there mate

 :lmao surprised Allison didnt make it either
Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71032 on: Today at 08:01:02 am
Quote from: redwillow on August 31, 2023, 08:48:44 am
I will, but sadly i am not holding my breath

What do you reckon then?
Offline Zlen

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71033 on: Today at 08:01:30 am »
Thin in the defence, but with little luck it could be enough. Its a gamble though. Midfield buys are great.

Solid window in the end, barely enough but of high quality.
