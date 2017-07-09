Funny how increase in wages was never used before this transfer window, but wages saved is now being deducted, by some, from net spend. No agenda here
no?
Well, I'm a slow learner. Just learned that recently.
Haven't considered coffee cost was counted by FSG through the balance sheet, to be honest, thanks FSG for teaching me that.
So, of course, salaries is always and forever the main concern by FSG, how you not counting that?
Again, i don't know about other people, imo, that's a BIG factor for LFC recruitment and balance sheet. :>
Agenda? By whom? You meant FSG? It's quite amazing the accounting can keep that to middle table level and we can be still competitive. That's excellent job!
Anyway, I'm happy with the transfers, just missing a CB, otherwise, it would be a 9/10 window