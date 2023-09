The great thing about our criminal negligence at the back is that we have done absolutely nothing to get in the way of signing our future back there. So if we want to make a huge play for Scalvini, we can. It does seem like we'll need a homegrown CB in the mix (beyond Joe). I wonder who are the best ones aged 18-22 we could target.



Great midfield rebuild, Jorg and Jurg. Just don't forget about Dre in Jan, please and thank you.