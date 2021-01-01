good window 7/10 really needed that centreback would make a world of difference to us, should we sell Salah then goes down to a 6/10 or a 5/10 as we would need a CB and a RW however our midfield is looking good maybe need a CDM unless klopp teaches Gravenberch to play as a 6, or Endo settles proper.For the future though we have the looks of a cracking team, Forwards and Mids sorted(ish) then just sort the defence and we back in the hunt for the quad again