Some midfield rebuild that. 4 midfielders in, with the average age profile reduced significantly. All versatile and workmanlike. One more in January to replace the inevitably departing Thiago (Andre perhaps?) and we might be sorted for a fair while.
Still some concerns over the defence. Matip's legs, as far as I'm concerned, are gone. Van Dijk is 32 and Konate is class yet injury prone. I daresay we need a big year from Gomez; prove to us that he can get back to the level he was at when he was Virgil's primary partner the year we won the league. A lot of people don't back him, but the opportunity is here for him to prove a lot of doubters wrong.
Thing we keep on ignoring is the fact that the new boys are not injury-prone.
Why does this matter beyond the obvious?
A smaller squad isn't a problem anymore. Where in the past, we had to have 2 or 3 more players to be backup since those first choices were injury-prone, now the risk has been significantly reduced- so much so, that I don't think we need to worry about numbers in midfield for now.