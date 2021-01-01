« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #70880 on: Today at 10:34:07 pm
Quote from: Bread on Today at 10:28:00 pm
Some midfield rebuild that. 4 midfielders in, with the average age profile reduced significantly. All versatile and workmanlike. One more in January to replace the inevitably departing Thiago (Andre perhaps?) and we might be sorted for a fair while.

Still some concerns over the defence. Matip's legs, as far as I'm concerned, are gone. Van Dijk is 32 and Konate is class yet injury prone. I daresay we need a big year from Gomez; prove to us that he can get back to the level he was at when he was Virgil's primary partner the year we won the league. A lot of people don't back him, but the opportunity is here for him to prove a lot of doubters wrong.
Thing we keep on ignoring is the fact that the new boys are not injury-prone.
Why does this matter beyond the obvious?

A smaller squad isn't a problem anymore. Where in the past, we had to have 2 or 3 more players to be backup since those first choices were injury-prone, now the risk has been significantly reduced- so much so, that I don't think we need to worry about numbers in midfield for now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #70881 on: Today at 10:35:40 pm
Quote from: LiverBirdKop on Today at 10:34:00 pm
lol  Cool story bro

He said it himself didn't he ?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #70882 on: Today at 10:35:42 pm
Quote from: 6BigCups on Today at 10:25:52 pm
Great news.. criminally negligent with the defence though. Were already down to 2 CB.. (or 1 if Gomez has to play RB) and a youth player. 3 out of 4 senior cbs are injury prone. The decision could really fuck up our season.

Criminally negligent...  ::)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #70883 on: Today at 10:37:07 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 10:17:21 pm
what a great pic.
i think it might be photoshopped
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #70884 on: Today at 10:38:41 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:37:07 pm
i think it might be photoshopped

Can't even trust our own eyes any more.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #70885 on: Today at 10:38:57 pm
Quote from: 6BigCups on Today at 10:25:52 pm
criminally negligent with the defence though.

:lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #70886 on: Today at 10:40:26 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 10:35:42 pm
Criminally negligent...  ::)

Well if one of our defenders gets badly hurt from being overplayed because of it then it is. Fsg have a lot to answer for. To make matters worse, there were generational talents available
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #70887 on: Today at 10:40:26 pm
Quote from: 6BigCups on Today at 10:25:52 pm
Great news.. criminally negligent with the defence though. Were already down to 2 CB.. (or 1 if Gomez has to play RB) and a youth player. 3 out of 4 senior cbs are injury prone. The decision could really fuck up our season.
Call the bizzies
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #70888 on: Today at 10:41:12 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:29:19 pm
Now that the transfer window is all but done Id just like to say that my favourite moment has been Ivan Schawckoff kicking off on Romano, finishing the tweet with I expect a response and getting one, twice.

Fucking killed me.

This was reposted to a random FB group that came up on my feed (really hate how FB 'suggests stuff now) and they took it really serious. I even told them it was a wind up account and I knew the origin and they wouldn't believe me.

Hilarious.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #70889 on: Today at 10:41:52 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:37:07 pm
i think it might be photoshopped
I highly doubt that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #70890 on: Today at 10:42:38 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #70891 on: Today at 10:42:55 pm
Quote from: 6BigCups on Today at 10:25:52 pm
Great news.. criminally negligent with the defence though. Were already down to 2 CB.. (or 1 if Gomez has to play RB) and a youth player. 3 out of 4 senior cbs are injury prone. The decision could really fuck up our season.

Somebody's going to transfer prison without the possibility of parole.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #70892 on: Today at 10:44:37 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 10:41:52 pm
I highly doubt that.
;D

speaking of pictures, you can see Grav is chuffed to bits. Don't believe I'd ever seen him smile before today, but he's loving life. Exciting times!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #70893 on: Today at 10:45:31 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 10:31:24 pm
Criminally negligent?

Criminally hyperbolic more like.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #70894 on: Today at 10:48:18 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 10:40:26 pm
Well if one of our defenders gets badly hurt from being overplayed because of it then it is. Fsg have a lot to answer for. To make matters worse, there were generational talents available

:lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #70895 on: Today at 10:48:25 pm
good window 7/10  really needed that centreback would make a world of difference to us, should we sell Salah then goes down to a 6/10 or a 5/10 as we would need a CB and a RW  however our midfield is looking good maybe need a CDM unless klopp teaches Gravenberch to play as a 6, or Endo settles proper.

For the future though  we have the looks of a cracking team,  Forwards and Mids sorted(ish) then just sort the defence and we back in the hunt for the quad again :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #70896 on: Today at 10:49:18 pm
Delighted with the signing of Ryan Gravenberch.

Absolute snip for a flexible player with a world class ceiling. The way he plays doesnt half remind me of Gini
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #70897 on: Today at 10:49:18 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:44:37 pm
;D

speaking of pictures, you can see Grav is chuffed to bits. Don't believe I'd ever seen him smile before today, but he's loving life. Exciting times!

Yeah, it seems like his whole family are reds from his interview.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #70898 on: Today at 10:49:29 pm
Not replacing those toasters is going to cost us Mona and there's no coming back from that. Truly ashamed. You watch come November people will be walking about eating crisps straight from the bag and looking like Charlie Adam. Its nailed on and its diabolical. worst part is you could see it coming and they did nothing. Its unacceptable.  right out the front door wth.

WHERES THE TOASTER MONEY JOHN!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #70899 on: Today at 10:49:44 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 10:40:26 pm
Well if one of our defenders gets badly hurt from being overplayed because of it then it is. Fsg have a lot to answer for.

:lmao

Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 10:40:26 pm
To make matters worse, there were generational talents available

:lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #70900 on: Today at 10:49:54 pm
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 10:48:25 pm
good window 7/10  really needed that centreback would make a world of difference to us, should we sell Salah then goes down to a 6/10 or a 5/10 as we would need a CB and a RW  however our midfield is looking good maybe need a CDM unless klopp teaches Gravenberch to play as a 6, or Endo settles proper.

For the future though  we have the looks of a cracking team,  Forwards and Mids sorted(ish) then just sort the defence and we back in the hunt for the quad again :)

Klopp sees Quansah as the new CB it seems.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #70901 on: Today at 10:50:06 pm
Quote from: 6BigCups on Today at 10:25:52 pm
Great news.. criminally negligent with the defence though. Were already down to 2 CB.. (or 1 if Gomez has to play RB) and a youth player. 3 out of 4 senior cbs are injury prone. The decision could really fuck up our season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #70902 on: Today at 10:50:19 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #70903 on: Today at 10:50:36 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 10:49:29 pm
Not replacing those toasters is going to cost us Mona and there's no coming back from that. Truly ashamed. You watch come November people will be walking about eating crisps straight from the bag and looking like Charlie Adam. Its nailed on and its diabolical. worst part is you could see it coming and they did nothing. Its unacceptable.  right out the front door wth.

WHERES THE TOASTER MONEY JOHN!

Henderson nicking a toaster when he's on £700k a week takes the piss. I'm writing to the council.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #70904 on: Today at 10:51:04 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #70905 on: Today at 10:51:48 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 10:49:54 pm
Klopp sees Quansah as the new CB it seems.

Yeah he must do, Quansah looks good from the little I have seem of him, but then I really liked Scanlon too in preseason will be interesting to see how he progresses
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #70906 on: Today at 10:52:34 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:44:37 pm
;D

speaking of pictures, you can see Grav is chuffed to bits. Don't believe I'd ever seen him smile before today, but he's loving life. Exciting times!
was thinking the same.  I'm a bit concerned he'll end up with a facial muscle injury.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #70907 on: Today at 10:53:26 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 10:49:18 pm
Delighted with the signing of Ryan Gravenberch.

Absolute snip for a flexible player with a world class ceiling. The way he plays doesnt half remind me of Gini
watch some YT of him last night and that was the first thought I had.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #70908 on: Today at 10:55:00 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 10:50:36 pm
Henderson nicking a toaster when he's on £700k a week takes the piss. I'm writing to the council.
it's always the rich people who are tightest
