I just dont know why they are doing it today
You seen how hard it was to get Grav over the line- if we sell Mo, we were never spending the money today. Never
So if they are going to bid....why not all of next week - when the Saudis are the only one with an open window
Am not sure why they are rushing it today, with all the other distractions going on
Yeah it's all very "strange" this.
Mad, but there is an underlying method to it.
Almost like they wanted to distract us from signing Bergs...
I wonder who that benefits... AND that after we gazumped them over a certain Hungarian...