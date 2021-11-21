« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70720 on: Today at 09:05:43 pm »
Fabrizio Romano
Ryan Gravenberch has just signed the contract as new Liverpool player
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70721 on: Today at 09:06:13 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 08:34:51 pm
what the fuck is this LOL

Fucking weirdos lol its that Endos dad
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70722 on: Today at 09:07:03 pm »
Quote

Average age of departing Midfielders:  31.4

Average age of new Midfielders:  24.2

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70723 on: Today at 09:07:16 pm »
Cant wait until the window closes. I need my life back again.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70724 on: Today at 09:07:32 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 08:38:14 pm
Jus got folders of em ive collected over the years when i see a good one. Like anything really.

Me too, to be honest. I used to have some dark shit on my hard drive >.>
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70725 on: Today at 09:08:24 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:01:18 pm
Don't mention cucumber with Capon around.   ;D
:lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70726 on: Today at 09:08:29 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:07:03 pm


Reckon the standard deviation of the new midfielders will be quite high given one is 30 and the others are 24 or under.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70727 on: Today at 09:10:20 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:08:29 pm
Reckon the standard deviation of the new midfielders will be quite high given one is 30 and the others are 24 or under.

Endo taken the average up by 3.5.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70728 on: Today at 09:10:46 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 09:04:29 pm
I honestly just Googled 'fleem' then ffs

He means film like cleeng film.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70729 on: Today at 09:12:54 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:07:32 pm
Me too, to be honest. I used to have some dark shit on my hard drive >.>

Sounds like a dietary issue
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70730 on: Today at 09:14:56 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:05:43 pm
Ryan Gravenberch has just signed the contract as new Liverpool player
Suddenly we trust Romano again  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70731 on: Today at 09:15:54 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 09:14:56 pm
Suddenly we trust Romano again  ;D

Not really, but he's the only one tweeting about this.  :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70732 on: Today at 09:16:35 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 09:14:56 pm
Suddenly we trust Romano again  ;D

Thats why they call him tap in right
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70733 on: Today at 09:16:41 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 08:51:58 pm
Especially considering the depths of weird hes already posted tonight
Exactly 😂

I've got a fair few weird gifs saved on my phone and I've always wondered where I saved them from, Capon has posted a few of them on here the last couple of weeks so now I know 😂
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70734 on: Today at 09:18:06 pm »
Jonathan Northcroft
Gravenberch: Liverpool got in early and convinced player. Were working on him since April (as per 👇)
He only wanted to sign for them. Powerful pitch by Klopp and club willing to go 'all in' (big fee, 5y contract) did it.
United went late, were less clear

 ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70735 on: Today at 09:18:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:10:20 pm
Endo taken the average up by 3.5.  ;D

;D Looking forward to seeing what he can do when we have 11 players on pitch.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70736 on: Today at 09:18:58 pm »
Side note, one player Id keep an eye on as a candidate to replace Salah is Julio Enciso. Has the talent to go far, hopefully his knee problem isnt a big problem
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70737 on: Today at 09:19:01 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:01:18 pm
Don't mention cucumber with Capon around.   ;D
1045655864-jpg-1" border="0
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70738 on: Today at 09:19:39 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:18:31 pm
;D Looking forward to seeing what he can do when we have 11 players on pitch.

10 seems to be the sweet spot for us these days.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70739 on: Today at 09:19:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:32:11 pm
Ryan Babel on Ryan Gravenberch:

I dropped him a message yesterday. Hes very excited. I told him youre gonna enjoy the club, city & the fans. The whole atmosphere. He was really excited.

I love how our former players talk about our club and our fans. I can't wait to see Babel in a legends game ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70740 on: Today at 09:20:18 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70741 on: Today at 09:20:42 pm »
Quote from: Barryg21 on Today at 08:40:20 pm
I just dont know why they are doing it today
You seen how hard it was to get Grav over the line- if we sell Mo, we were never spending the money today. Never
So if they are going to bid....why not all of next week - when the Saudis are the only one with an open window
Am not sure why they are rushing it today, with all the other distractions going on
Yeah it's all very "strange" this.
Mad, but there is an underlying method to it.

Almost like they wanted to distract us from signing Bergs...
I wonder who that benefits... AND that after we gazumped them over a certain Hungarian...
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70742 on: Today at 09:20:58 pm »
Haha fuckin ell 😂
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70743 on: Today at 09:21:17 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70744 on: Today at 09:21:37 pm »
