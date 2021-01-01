« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1758 1759 1760 1761 1762 [1763] 1764   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 2112825 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,758
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70480 on: Today at 07:21:02 pm »
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on Today at 07:19:42 pm
The amount of times i read this about Coutinho in the weeks leading up to him leaving. Probably same was said about Torres. I think everyone knew Suarez was going after he tried to leave for Arsenal the year before.

This is only 3 hours to go though.  ::)
Logged

Online Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,728
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70481 on: Today at 07:21:07 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 07:19:08 pm
I would sell for 200+ for sure. He is 31 and is likely to be on the decline in the next season or two.

Our attack is already great (we have a 60+ million pound striker sitting on the bench), that sort of money would allow us to buy a replacement attacker and redo our defence in January/next summer with world class players

That being said, we need to put in a complaint with FIFA/ the premier league. A state buying players whilst owning a club is clearly a conflict of interest and its no coincidence its only Liverpool players that are being bought up

Wouldve agreed had this been June but its far too late in the day.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,550
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70482 on: Today at 07:21:10 pm »
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on Today at 07:19:42 pm
The amount of times i read this about Coutinho in the weeks leading up to him leaving. Probably same was said about Torres. I think everyone knew Suarez was going after he tried to leave for Arsenal the year before.

I'm pretty sure he means today, rather than some other time. I think most people know Mo will eventually go there.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online MH41

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 780
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70483 on: Today at 07:22:42 pm »
Quote from: Cid on Today at 07:17:23 pm
When you've got an infinitely rich foreign state trying to take away the best player of a club who is a direct competitor to one they own in the same league, and they leave it till the last day...something needs to be done.

If we accepted their Salah money at this point we'd essentially be taking a bribe to be less competition to Newcastle and Chelsea until January.

I don't care if they bid 500m, we should be telling them to jog on.

That's nonsense.
Surely it would be cheaper for them to buy the referees and officials? Oh, wait....... ;D
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,419
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70484 on: Today at 07:23:59 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:20:05 pm
I don't disagree with any of this. It's scandalous that no one in the footballing authorities are even showing any concern about issues like this. This is only the beginning as well, they will start to become even more underhanded in their dealings of this nature.


Just you wait until the loans to Newcastle where they only have to cover 5% of the wages start to happen.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline stevensr123

  • bedwetter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,790
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70485 on: Today at 07:24:20 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 07:21:07 pm
Wouldve agreed had this been June but its far too late in the day.
I personally feel like we would cope without him till January, our attack is probably the best in the league salah or no salah.

Either way I think its up to klopp, I hope the club dont go around him.
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Online Anfield Kopite

  • Will vote for anyone who gives out
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,809
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70486 on: Today at 07:25:25 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:21:02 pm
This is only 3 hours to go though.  ::)
No there isnt. Maynbe in the UK but not in Saudi
Logged

Online Greyfox

  • Silver Fox's less distinguished brother
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,710
  • Liverbird on my chest
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70487 on: Today at 07:26:33 pm »
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on Today at 07:25:25 pm
No there isnt. Maynbe in the UK but not in Saudi

7th September
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,347
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70488 on: Today at 07:26:44 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:20:05 pm
I don't disagree with any of this. It's scandalous that no one in the footballing authorities are even showing any concern about issues like this. This is only the beginning as well, they will start to become even more underhanded in their dealings of this nature.
2 issues here. One is tactically destabilising rivals, the other is the potential for circumventing FFP rules. Weve seen glimpses of this with some of Chelseas sales over the years, but with Newcastle and the up to now unproven Chelsea links, theres huge potential for using connected party transfers to balance the books.

Its fucking rotten, and along with the PGMOL shitshow, I really cant be arsed with it.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,758
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70489 on: Today at 07:27:09 pm »
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on Today at 07:25:25 pm
No there isnt. Maynbe in the UK but not in Saudi

If  we don't sell him by tonight, we ain't selling him tomorrow are we? When we really can't buy anyone.
Logged

Online TheTeflonJohn

  • The proud owner of a moist undercarriage. Full LFC bed time attire wanker. Self-confessed CUNT.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,322
  • Atkinsons Long Leather - Atkinsons Hair Do
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70490 on: Today at 07:27:36 pm »
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,230
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70491 on: Today at 07:28:33 pm »
Announce Gravenberch you shits.
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,322
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70492 on: Today at 07:28:38 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:27:09 pm
If  we don't sell him by tonight, we ain't selling him tomorrow are we? When we really can't buy anyone.
Well, it's too late to snap up the available Andy Carroll, he's gone to France
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online AnfieldRD19

  • Not worried at all about his manbuddy.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 627
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70493 on: Today at 07:29:37 pm »
I despise the way Barcelona does business with transfers, but boy do they pale in comparison to the Saudis
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,924
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70494 on: Today at 07:30:09 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 07:28:33 pm
Announce Gravenberch you shits.

Bit odd this, hes been in Liverpool since approx 8am. 
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,433
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70495 on: Today at 07:30:41 pm »
I reckon Bella Kotchap will probably just stay at Southampton until January and wait for the German clubs.
Logged

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,175
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70496 on: Today at 07:30:55 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 06:57:29 pm
Mo is going nowhere, completely pointless speculation irrespective of the bids.

Nobody is going anywhere until they are gone.

I'm grateful we have rejected their bid but with a week to go until the window closes this won't be the last and i'd like too hear Mo himself come out and say something or at least his agent about not moving this window,
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,394
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70497 on: Today at 07:31:20 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 07:30:09 pm
Bit odd this, hes been in Liverpool since approx 8am.

They've been delayed all summer. Henderson was training with his Saudi team before any announcement was made
Logged

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,040
  • And Could He Play!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70498 on: Today at 07:31:41 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:30:55 pm
i'd like too hear Mo himself come out and say something or at least his agent about not moving this window,

His agent did the other week didn't he
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,419
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70499 on: Today at 07:31:55 pm »
Quote from: shook on Today at 07:31:20 pm
They've been delayed all summer. Henderson was training with his Saudi team before any announcement was made

 That is because the lad is a twat.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,936
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70500 on: Today at 07:32:31 pm »
So are we thinking an announcement around 8pm for Gravenberch, cos it feels prolonged
Logged
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,758
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70501 on: Today at 07:32:51 pm »
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on Today at 07:31:11 pm
Absolute heaven for FSG. No chance of spending that lovely money because the window has shut

You're an idiot!

We've just spent £34m today.  ::)
Logged

Online AnfieldRD19

  • Not worried at all about his manbuddy.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 627
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70502 on: Today at 07:32:59 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 07:31:41 pm
His agent did the other week didn't he

That was before they offered Mo 1.5mil/week wages
Logged

Online Redman78

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70503 on: Today at 07:33:32 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:30:55 pm
Nobody is going anywhere until they are gone.

I'm grateful we have rejected their bid but with a week to go until the window closes this won't be the last and i'd like too hear Mo himself come out and say something or at least his agent about not moving this window,

The agent has already said this though..
Logged

Online DiggerJohn

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 54
  • I'm a believer
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70504 on: Today at 07:33:53 pm »
Quote from: Cid on Today at 07:17:23 pm
When you've got an infinitely rich foreign state trying to take away the best player of a club who is a direct competitor to one they own in the same league, and they leave it till the last day...something needs to be done.

If we accepted their Salah money at this point we'd essentially be taking a bribe to be less competition to Newcastle and Chelsea until January.

I don't care if they bid 500m, we should be telling them to jog on.

I'm with you
Logged

Online Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,377
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70505 on: Today at 07:35:35 pm »
Quote from: Byrnee on Today at 07:13:37 pm
Can't believe I'll be glad of the international break for once with all this Saudi bullshit flying around for a couple weeks. Then we can get back to proper football at last

Arab journos and Saudi agents are going to be all over Salah at the Egypt camp - out of Liverpool's grasp for a week - so I wouldn't be expecting a quiet International week if I were you  ;D
Logged

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,175
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70506 on: Today at 07:36:08 pm »
Quote from: Redman78 on Today at 07:33:32 pm
The agent has already said this though..

Today?

 This is the first official bid and it's not that hard to put out a Tweet or whatever. If he's not going this window just confirm as we've a match before the head choppers window closes and it would be good to know now.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online Crouch Potato

  • Srofa spud!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,001
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70507 on: Today at 07:36:33 pm »
Probably the Bayern deal for Palhinha being called off is responsible for the delay.
Logged

Online TomDcs

  • Cross dressing, pant shitting, clothes thief
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,094
  • Six times...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70508 on: Today at 07:36:53 pm »
I hate the fact Carra and Merson seem to be trying to set the price for our player. Just shut up you pair of clowns.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,550
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70509 on: Today at 07:37:23 pm »
Quote from: Crouch Potato on Today at 07:36:33 pm
Probably the Bayern deal for Palhinha being called off is responsible for the delay.

The two deals are not supposed to be connected though. So, it shouldn't stop us from announcing it officially.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,924
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70510 on: Today at 07:37:30 pm »
Quote from: Crouch Potato on Today at 07:36:33 pm
Probably the Bayern deal for Palhinha being called off is responsible for the delay.

Joyce/Ornstein etc said that isnt the case, possible I guess.
Logged

Online Paul-LFC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,961
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70511 on: Today at 07:37:32 pm »
Do we have a definitive date yet for when the Saudi transfer window closes?

Articles I've seen seem to have no clue, quoting both the 7th and the 20th, and all re-hashing each other.

I just want this tedious "saga" to be over.
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,601
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70512 on: Today at 07:38:19 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 07:26:44 pm
2 issues here. One is tactically destabilising rivals, the other is the potential for circumventing FFP rules. Weve seen glimpses of this with some of Chelseas sales over the years, but with Newcastle and the up to now unproven Chelsea links, theres huge potential for using connected party transfers to balance the books.

Its fucking rotten, and along with the PGMOL shitshow, I really cant be arsed with it.
Remembe the Saudis when they were in a relegation fight bought their relegation rivals striker even through he  was crap. Just to stop Burnley from having a chance.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online LFCTikiTaka

  • Bedwetter
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 977
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70513 on: Today at 07:38:31 pm »
Quote from: Redman78 on Today at 07:33:32 pm
The agent has already said this though..

His agent said he's committed to Liverpool which he absolutely will be until the day he leaves. Which could be in the next few hours or the next few years. He's also not commented on anything since Saudi doubled their contract offer.
Logged

Online naka

  • Lennart Skoglund Ultra
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,547
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70514 on: Today at 07:38:58 pm »
Decent transfer window
Midfield and forward line sorted
André in January and hopefully bakoyoko next year closes it out for years
Next summer we look at the back line

Fancy us to rattle the league
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,550
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70515 on: Today at 07:39:46 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:36:08 pm
Today?

 This is the first official bid and it's not that hard to put out a Tweet or whatever. If he's not going this window just confirm as we've a match before the head choppers window closes and it would be good to know now.

He said it before, just as endless journalists have said the club has turned it down. Are you seriously suggesting he should say it every single time. If you didn't believe him the first time why are going to believe him another time?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,540
  • Believer
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70516 on: Today at 07:40:58 pm »
Quote from: naka on Today at 07:38:58 pm
Decent transfer window
Midfield and forward line sorted
André in January and hopefully bakoyoko next year closes it out for years
Next summer we look at the back line

Fancy us to rattle the league

Fancy it every season under klopp but yeah, a good window for us I think..incredible midfield now
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,393
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70517 on: Today at 07:41:27 pm »
Guys it's a mock-up... will be announced soon though.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,550
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70518 on: Today at 07:42:13 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 07:41:27 pm
Guys it's a mock-up... will be announced soon though.

Bollocks! It got me.  :butt :butt
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Cid

  • Licks cuban heeled shoes but doesn't want anyone to know about it.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,708
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70519 on: Today at 07:42:39 pm »
If you'd let me choose between 1 Bellingham and 3 young, exciting talents to totally remake our midfield at the start of this summer I think I'd have chosen Bellingham.  That's why I'd make a shit football manager.

Really excited to see these talents come in.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1758 1759 1760 1761 1762 [1763] 1764   Go Up
« previous next »
 