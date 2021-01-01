I don't disagree with any of this. It's scandalous that no one in the footballing authorities are even showing any concern about issues like this. This is only the beginning as well, they will start to become even more underhanded in their dealings of this nature.
2 issues here. One is tactically destabilising rivals, the other is the potential for circumventing FFP rules. Weve seen glimpses of this with some of Chelseas sales over the years, but with Newcastle and the up to now unproven Chelsea links, theres huge potential for using connected party transfers to balance the books.
Its fucking rotten, and along with the PGMOL shitshow, I really cant be arsed with it.