Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70320 on: Today at 05:47:16 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 05:27:07 pm
"He's a box-to-box midfielder for me, an attacking player. The main problem for him is that we don't really play with a #8 in our 4-2-3-1 system. And we're spoilt for choice up front, with really experienced players. Ryan is a very nice, hard-working, committed player. He wasn't happy with his situation. He sees the chance in Liverpool to fight for a place at #8 in a 4-3-3. He's wanted to go for a while. An offer came in and we discussed it. It's not done yet, but the outcome is clear."

Interesting comment by Tuchel. Perhaps the plan isn't to convert Gravenberch into a DM if the comment by Tuchel is true

Tuchel is a pretender & a twat.
Online Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70321 on: Today at 05:47:38 pm »
Any chance we can get Bella Kotchap on loan now his Bayern loan move has fallen through?
Online Bobinhood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70322 on: Today at 05:48:01 pm »
Pretty sure we will sit tight because they want him so bad they will pay next year as well, maybe just as or nearly as much. at 32 going 33 and one year left and a years preparation done before hand, its actually kind of ideal. As by far the best and most famous Muslim player as well as a legit stand alone superstar hes a one off for the KSA. They aren't going to switch to Fred instead or something (example for illustrative purposes only).

Also we should rinse them because they are meddlesome pricks and very rich.

Mo seems in a great mood in training fwiw.
Online plura

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70323 on: Today at 05:48:32 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:31:36 pm

I wonder if Klopp is already preparing for life after Salah and he means to push Dom into an attacking position with Gravenberch as an 8. Baj becomes the project in the 6 position.

Good. Then we can save the Salah and Caicedo money for the owners in case they need some after the tough challenges theyve faced with the soaring inflation.
Online disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70324 on: Today at 05:48:43 pm »
Divock to Forrest! Shame it hasn't worked out for him in Milan but if he'd have been used better who knows. He's going to another club with a successful European history and seeing him back at Anfield will be delightful.
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70325 on: Today at 05:49:35 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 05:40:25 pm
Saint-Maximin?

Dont think Howe was too sad to let him go.
Online the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70326 on: Today at 05:50:11 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:47:16 pm
Tuchel is a pretender & a twat.
Can see why he wasn't convinced by Grav. Jurgen's an attacking coach and Tuchel is defensive.
We've faced him a few times with Klopp and he's the typical defensive coach- always playing on our weaknesses. He also never really seems to get the best out of his strikers, unless they are truly world class like Kane.
Online mikey_LFC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70327 on: Today at 05:51:01 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 05:48:43 pm
Divock to Forrest! Shame it hasn't worked out for him in Milan but if he'd have been used better who knows. He's going to another club with a successful European history and seeing him back at Anfield will be delightful.

Itll be eventful thats for sure. How many last minute winners will he get? Bet Evertonians are terrified at the prospect of his return.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70328 on: Today at 05:51:49 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 05:47:13 pm
I just worked out the weight of those £300bn coins. 75 million tonnes. Wed need 1.7 million trucks at a 44 tonne payload (max capacity for a lorry with 6 or more axles).

I need to get a life.
Hi, Peabea, have you met Tepid?

Thats his sorta tweet  ;D
Online the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70329 on: Today at 05:52:10 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 05:48:43 pm
Divock to Forrest! Shame it hasn't worked out for him in Milan but if he'd have been used better who knows. He's going to another club with a successful European history and seeing him back at Anfield will be delightful.
Awww happy for the lad.
Hes gunna get a proper welcome at Anfield.  A twatting... followed by his name echoing around the Kop! ;D
Online Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70330 on: Today at 05:52:46 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 05:48:43 pm
Divock to Forrest! Shame it hasn't worked out for him in Milan but if he'd have been used better who knows. He's going to another club with a successful European history and seeing him back at Anfield will be delightful.

Shame Sheffield United didn't manage to get him, Forest probably have enough to stay ahead of Everton anyway, whereas Origi could have helped relegate the bitters.
Online disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70331 on: Today at 05:54:22 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 05:52:10 pm
Awww happy for the lad.
Hes gunna get a proper welcome at Anfield.  A twatting... followed by his name echoing around the Kop! ;D

So he should, a proper cult hero in every sense of the term.

If he can do the business against Everton then it'd be biblical. Tottenham may also not wish to see him following his exploits off the bench in Madrid.
Online decosabute

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70332 on: Today at 05:54:30 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 05:51:01 pm
Itll be eventful thats for sure. How many last minute winners will he get? Bet Evertonians are terrified at the prospect of his return.

Forest go to Goodison April 24th - the day Divock seals the Blues' relegation?
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70333 on: Today at 05:55:10 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 05:51:49 pm
Hi, Peabea, have you met Tepid?

Thats his sorta tweet  ;D
Correct :lmao
Online mikey_LFC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70334 on: Today at 05:55:16 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 05:47:13 pm
I just worked out the weight of those £300bn coins. 75 million tonnes. Wed need 1.7 million trucks at a 44 tonne payload (max capacity for a lorry with 6 or more axles).

I need to get a life.

Should be 30 billion coins if its £300m times 100
Online Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70335 on: Today at 05:55:29 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 05:51:49 pm
Hi, Peabea, have you met Tepid?

Thats his sorta tweet  ;D

 ;D

I actually went on the gov.uk website to look up maximum payload capacities of articulated lorries.

Waiting for Rob to come in and correct me though.
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70336 on: Today at 05:56:23 pm »
Deadline Day is mad when you think about it. All summer to get shut done and everyone leaves it til the last minute. Like remembering that project you were meant to do in the school holidays the night before you go back.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70337 on: Today at 05:56:50 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:55:10 pm
Correct :lmao
haha remember that time someone mentioned slamming money down on a table. And you came at em with facts tellin em the table couldnt handle that much weight  ;D
Offline Claire.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70338 on: Today at 05:56:56 pm »
Has anything happened over the last 50 pages, or more Salah guff?
Online Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70339 on: Today at 05:57:13 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 05:55:16 pm
Should be 30 billion coins if its £300m times 100

He said £300bn in pennies, which is 300 billion x 100.
Online Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70340 on: Today at 05:57:27 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 05:56:56 pm
Has anything happened over the last 50 pages, or more Salah guff?

Joyce confirming Gravenberch still on despite Bayern not getting Palhinha.
Online aka_da_saus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70341 on: Today at 05:57:36 pm »
Why didn't they do this months ago and we could fleeced them and got in replacement . they literally bidding at least likely time we accept
Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70342 on: Today at 05:57:49 pm »
Sky having a meltdown nothing happening on the Salah front  :lmao :lmao :lmao Wankers  :wave
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70343 on: Today at 05:58:00 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 05:55:29 pm
;D

I actually went on the gov.uk website to look up maximum payload capacities of articulated lorries.

Waiting for Rob to come in and correct me though.
;D
Online Barryg21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70344 on: Today at 05:58:13 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 05:56:23 pm
Deadline Day is mad when you think about it. All summer to get shut done and everyone leaves it til the last minute. Like remembering that project you were meant to do in the school holidays the night before you go back.

And the hilarious thing is if they extended the deadline for 3 days.....nothing would happen for the next 2.....and it would be chaos on the last day (again)
Online mikey_LFC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70345 on: Today at 05:58:34 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 05:57:13 pm
He said £300bn in pennies, which is 300 billion x 100.

Think that was a typo but fair enough so you did the weight of 30 trillion coins?
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70346 on: Today at 05:59:36 pm »
Quote from: aka_da_saus on Today at 05:57:36 pm
Why didn't they do this months ago and we could fleeced them and got in replacement . they literally bidding at least likely time we accept

It's because they DO not own Newcastle & they have no intention of using that stupid blood soaked head chopper league to help Newcastle (who they DO not own) get around ffp & weaken other sides in the league.
Online anfieldash

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70347 on: Today at 05:59:49 pm »
Quote from: Barryg21 on Today at 05:58:13 pm
And the hilarious thing is if they extended the deadline for 3 days.....nothing would happen for the next 2.....and it would be chaos on the last day (again)

Its the coursework deadline at school thing!
Offline Claire.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70348 on: Today at 06:00:23 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 05:57:27 pm
Joyce confirming Gravenberch still on despite Bayern not getting Palhinha.

Oh, whats happened with Palhinha?
Online Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70349 on: Today at 06:00:41 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 05:56:50 pm
haha remember that time someone mentioned slamming money down on a table. And you came at em with facts tellin em the table couldnt handle that much weight  ;D

 ;D ;D

Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70350 on: Today at 06:01:31 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 06:00:23 pm
Oh, whats happened with Palhinha?

Deal is off as Fulham couldn't find a replacement.

Gravenberch deal wasn't linked to that deal.
Online Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70351 on: Today at 06:02:13 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 05:58:34 pm
Think that was a typo but fair enough so you did the weight of 30 trillion coins?

Yeah, but £300bn sounds more dramatic when you work it out. £300m is only 1.7k lorries.  :D
Offline Claire.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70352 on: Today at 06:02:29 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:59:36 pm
It's because they DO not own Newcastle & they have no intention of using that stupid blood soaked head chopper league to help Newcastle (who they DO not own) get around ffp & weaken other sides in the league.

The maddest thing was on that nauseating video someone posted on here the other day that theyre using football to diversify their economy - Im no economist, but how does giving loads of money to footballers and European teams help their economy?
Online RJH

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70353 on: Today at 06:03:20 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 05:47:13 pm
I just worked out the weight of those £300bn coins. 75 million tonnes. Wed need 1.7 million trucks at a 44 tonne payload (max capacity for a lorry with 6 or more axles).

I need to get a life.


Problem is that I don't think there are that many pennies in circulation - estimated at £105m in 2016.

So would need to get the Royal Mint to step up production.
Offline Claire.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70354 on: Today at 06:03:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:01:31 pm
Deal is off as Fulham couldn't find a replacement.

Gravenberch deal wasn't linked to that deal.

Oh well, none of our business, though long as ours goes through, thanks for your help Fulham 😊
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70355 on: Today at 06:03:37 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:47:16 pm
Tuchel is a pretender & a twat.
A dwad and a dosser
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70356 on: Today at 06:04:07 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 05:56:23 pm
Deadline Day is mad when you think about it. All summer to get shut done and everyone leaves it til the last minute. Like remembering that project you were meant to do in the school holidays the night before you go back.

Reminds me of this:





Online Keita Success

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70357 on: Today at 06:06:22 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 05:57:49 pm
Sky having a meltdown nothing happening on the Salah front  :lmao :lmao :lmao Wankers  :wave
any more context?
Online JerseyKloppite

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70358 on: Today at 06:07:12 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 06:00:23 pm
Oh, whats happened with Palhinha?



The pens at Bayern were not of sufficient quality.
Online rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70359 on: Today at 06:10:57 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:01:31 pm
Deal is off as Fulham couldn't find a replacement.

Gravenberch deal wasn't linked to that deal.

At this stage I cant see Bayern stopping it
