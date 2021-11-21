« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 2104679 times)

Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70120 on: Today at 04:33:41 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 04:33:18 pm
Have we signed Gravenberch?

Not yet
Online mikey_LFC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70121 on: Today at 04:33:51 pm »
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 04:31:49 pm
I would accept 200 million for Salah on condition that

a) we get a top-class replacement in January
b) he indicates he wants to go
c) the transfer goes through in January and not now

Should any of those conditions not be met we have the option to pull out of the deal

Be interested who we target. Id think we would change our system quite dramatically if Salah left.

Maybe move to more of a 4-4-2 of sorts, utilising Nunez more often. So could be that funds would be used on other positions like with the Coutinho deal.
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70122 on: Today at 04:34:14 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 04:31:24 pm
LIV golf mainly targeted aging stars first then a couple of blockbusters before agreeing a merger deal, that could easily be the plan here too.

Theyve already signed:

Neymar, Milinkovic-Savic, Benzema, Ronaldo, Mane, Henderson, Firmino, Fabinho, Viega, Saint-Maximin, Neves, Fofana, Brozovic, Bono, Mahrez, Demiral, Laporte, Mendy, Kante, Koulibaly, Mitrovic, Kessie, Malcom, Saiss, Telles, Jota, Talisca, Ibanez, Otavio, Bounou, Dembele, Hendry

in a year and tried to sign dozens more.

By next year it could well be a hundred players.

Theyre serious about creating a competitive league and dont think theyll stop until its seen as its own super league of sorts or UEFA cave and let them join the Champions League.
Golf is dependent on individuals.
Football is still mostly tribal with people supporting clubs rather than players. No one cares about the Saudi league bar Ronaldo fan boys.
I dont doubt the league will grow but it will slow down as they wont generate enough tv money or interest in the league.
Offline TAA66

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70123 on: Today at 04:35:01 pm »
Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70124 on: Today at 04:35:08 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 04:33:41 pm
Not yet

Ta, I couldn't find anything definitive.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online west_london_red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70125 on: Today at 04:36:08 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:08:02 pm
If Salah believes Saudi are serious about 'buying the league' and attract the best talent over there. Then by going he's not 'retiring' but competing against the best still.  Again think Liv-Golf.
I hate the idea so much I don't want to take it seriously

Id get used to it, I cant see anyway in which we turn down a similar offer next Summer, the club would be mad not to to be honest.
Online mikey_LFC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70126 on: Today at 04:36:34 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:34:14 pm
Golf is dependent on individuals.
Football is still mostly tribal with people supporting clubs rather than players. No one cares about the Saudi league bar Ronaldo fan boys.
I dont doubt the league will grow but it will slow down as they wont generate enough tv money or interest in the league.

Agree, to be fair. Although I dont know if they care/are dependent on revenue. The governing bodies might care because of their egos though and losing top players consistently may lead to something significant.
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online Redwhiteandnotblue

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70127 on: Today at 04:36:48 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:25:41 pm

Just a negotiating tactic. I can imagine him muttering out the side of his mouth, "stuff more in the brown envelope and we'll talk"

We're the biggest sport in the world, with both the global game and that of [by far] the biggest/richest regional organisation governed by corrupt scumbags.



Name a single multi-billion pound industry that isn't corrupt.
Online Arrowsmith

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70128 on: Today at 04:37:39 pm »
Quote from: Razors Razor on Today at 04:11:42 pm
Are we having to wait for Bayern to sign Paulinho, who isnt being let go yet as Fulham havnt got a replacement. Are we looking at losing out on Grav?

I suggested that a few pages ago but was reliably informed... "Gravenberch is ours, he's passed his medical already. We'll announce it whenever we decide to."
Online Shady Craig

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70129 on: Today at 04:37:50 pm »
Quote from: danscib on Today at 02:01:51 pm
In all fairness here in England it's a Kingdom... except here the King pays for nothing, we pay him for everything
The rest of the British Isles have to pay for your fucking King n'all
Online jepovic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70130 on: Today at 04:40:28 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 04:31:24 pm
LIV golf mainly targeted aging stars first then a couple of blockbusters before agreeing a merger deal, that could easily be the plan here too.

Theyve already signed:

Neymar, Milinkovic-Savic, Benzema, Ronaldo, Mane, Henderson, Firmino, Fabinho, Viega, Saint-Maximin, Neves, Fofana, Brozovic, Bono, Mahrez, Demiral, Laporte, Mendy, Kante, Koulibaly, Mitrovic, Kessie, Malcom, Saiss, Telles, Jota, Talisca, Ibanez, Otavio, Bounou, Dembele, Hendry

in a year and tried to sign dozens more.

By next year it could well be a hundred players.

Theyre serious about creating a competitive league and dont think theyll stop until its seen as its own super league of sorts or UEFA cave and let them join the Champions League.
They still havent signed a current top player.

If they would get a CL spot now, they would be massacred and humiliated. 

Imagine a team with 2-3 ex-stars and then a bunch of local lads. They could get crushed by 7,8 goals by Liverpool or Real.
They would struggle to make it pass the qualifying round.
Not sure that would be great PR
Offline lfc_col

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #70131 on: Today at 04:42:03 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 04:40:28 pm
Imagine a team with 2-3 ex-stars and then a bunch of local lads. They could get crushed by 7,8 goals by Liverpool or Real.
They would struggle to make it pass the qualifying round.
Not sure that would be great PR

Especially when they only want good publicity
