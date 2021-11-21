LIV golf mainly targeted aging stars first then a couple of blockbusters before agreeing a merger deal, that could easily be the plan here too.



Theyve already signed:



Neymar, Milinkovic-Savic, Benzema, Ronaldo, Mane, Henderson, Firmino, Fabinho, Viega, Saint-Maximin, Neves, Fofana, Brozovic, Bono, Mahrez, Demiral, Laporte, Mendy, Kante, Koulibaly, Mitrovic, Kessie, Malcom, Saiss, Telles, Jota, Talisca, Ibanez, Otavio, Bounou, Dembele, Hendry



in a year and tried to sign dozens more.



By next year it could well be a hundred players.



Theyre serious about creating a competitive league and dont think theyll stop until its seen as its own super league of sorts or UEFA cave and let them join the Champions League.



They still havent signed a current top player.If they would get a CL spot now, they would be massacred and humiliated.Imagine a team with 2-3 ex-stars and then a bunch of local lads. They could get crushed by 7,8 goals by Liverpool or Real.They would struggle to make it pass the qualifying round.Not sure that would be great PR