LIV golf mainly targeted aging stars first then a couple of blockbusters before agreeing a merger deal, that could easily be the plan here too.
Theyve already signed:
Neymar, Milinkovic-Savic, Benzema, Ronaldo, Mane, Henderson, Firmino, Fabinho, Viega, Saint-Maximin, Neves, Fofana, Brozovic, Bono, Mahrez, Demiral, Laporte, Mendy, Kante, Koulibaly, Mitrovic, Kessie, Malcom, Saiss, Telles, Jota, Talisca, Ibanez, Otavio, Bounou, Dembele, Hendry
in a year and tried to sign dozens more.
By next year it could well be a hundred players.
Theyre serious about creating a competitive league and dont think theyll stop until its seen as its own super league of sorts or UEFA cave and let them join the Champions League.
They still havent signed a current top player.
If they would get a CL spot now, they would be massacred and humiliated.
Imagine a team with 2-3 ex-stars and then a bunch of local lads. They could get crushed by 7,8 goals by Liverpool or Real.
They would struggle to make it pass the qualifying round.
Not sure that would be great PR