Online Razors Razor

  • Sworn enemy of Occam's Occam.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 282
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69960 on: Today at 03:00:11 pm »
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on Today at 02:11:22 pm
Can we go back to the biscuit chat? You can't beat a digestive biscuit dunked in Earl Grey tea. As long as it's not a Sainsbury's own digestive biscuit. For some reason they are totally rank.

Fucking Tory ;D
Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,536
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69961 on: Today at 03:01:28 pm »
I am not sure there is a man to man replacement for Salah anyway. His injury record alone defies belief, thats before you look at his overall goal scoring record. Its a big, big decision for the club.
Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,743
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69962 on: Today at 03:02:24 pm »
Nowt to do with anything goin on now but we were linked with Youssoufa Moukoko around chrimbo cos he was out of contract this summer. Did he sign a new deal?
Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,957
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69963 on: Today at 03:02:35 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 02:56:50 pm
How much would Arsenal want for Saka? It'd be craaazy money. And would he even want to move? He'd be absolutely perfect though. I'd swap him and Salah today. Not because he's better than Salah, he really, really isn't, but because we'd have him for the next decade and he's going to be a superstar.
He's priceless to Arsenal, and they don't need the money right now. I'd take him but he won't come to us so that's a moot point.
Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,460
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69964 on: Today at 03:04:05 pm »
Bunch of twitter accounts saying Gravenberch will wear #38.
Online BigRedFeetBed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 127
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69965 on: Today at 03:04:11 pm »
Quote from: Razors Razor on Today at 02:59:27 pm
It was a Nice distraction :D

Beats the constant Wagon Wheeling over transfers!
Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,704
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69966 on: Today at 03:04:55 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 03:01:28 pm
I am not sure there is a man to man replacement for Salah anyway. His injury record alone defies belief, thats before you look at his overall goal scoring record. Its a big, big decision for the club.

Not if those in charge have their heads screwed on straight,  Jill. All they have to do is keep saying no!
Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,793
  • SPQR
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69967 on: Today at 03:05:13 pm »
What's all this about Salah? I haven't kept up. Has anyone reliable tweeted that he's going?
Online jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,951
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69968 on: Today at 03:05:54 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 03:05:13 pm
What's all this about Salah? I haven't kept up. Has anyone reliable tweeted that he's going?

Saudi have offered 100 million + 50 in add ons. We have rejected the bid.
Online MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,775
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69969 on: Today at 03:06:01 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 03:01:28 pm
I am not sure there is a man to man replacement for Salah anyway. His injury record alone defies belief, thats before you look at his overall goal scoring record. Its a big, big decision for the club.

You're right of course but it shouldn't be a big decision. It should be categorically "No" right now, but if Mo still fancies it next season and they still want him, then he can go in 12 months.
Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,226
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69970 on: Today at 03:06:04 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 03:05:13 pm
What's all this about Salah? I haven't kept up. Has anyone reliable tweeted that he's going?

The opposite, they've all tweeted that a bid went in and we rejected it with no interest in selling at all.
Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,460
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69971 on: Today at 03:06:12 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 03:05:13 pm
What's all this about Salah? I haven't kept up. Has anyone reliable tweeted that he's going?

Not going. But a bid came in and we rejected it. Club says thats the end of the matter while Saudi says the opposite.
Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,909
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69972 on: Today at 03:07:20 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 03:05:13 pm
What's all this about Salah? I haven't kept up. Has anyone reliable tweeted that he's going?

Saudis bid £100m (up to £150m with addons) the club rejected the deal and said they consider that the end of things.  As things stand here isnt going anywhere.
Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,279
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69973 on: Today at 03:08:51 pm »
Quote from: SP on Today at 02:19:00 pm
Tell the Saudis to persuade Mbappe to sign for us. Transfer fee for Salah will be whatever Mbappe costs to sign plus x. Make the sale contingent in the replacement.

Yep - that's what I've been saying all along - I'd take a swap from Mbappe (and would even take it as a straight swap, not for a profit)
Online will2003

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,346
  • God and a Legend
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69974 on: Today at 03:09:02 pm »
Sorry guys its all over Paul Mersin says so https://youtu.be/5svjIuVvAg4?si=m-4yw4Xw0Lbedeqn 😂😂
Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,138
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69975 on: Today at 03:10:07 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 03:06:01 pm
You're right of course but it shouldn't be a big decision. It should be categorically "No" right now, but if Mo still fancies it next season and they still want him, then he can go in 12 months.

When we do sell him we wont replace him directly anyway. No other player in world football can get the production from right forward that Salah gets. We'll need more goals from elsewhere and buy an actual human for Salah's position.
