Can we go back to the biscuit chat? You can't beat a digestive biscuit dunked in Earl Grey tea. As long as it's not a Sainsbury's own digestive biscuit. For some reason they are totally rank.
How much would Arsenal want for Saka? It'd be craaazy money. And would he even want to move? He'd be absolutely perfect though. I'd swap him and Salah today. Not because he's better than Salah, he really, really isn't, but because we'd have him for the next decade and he's going to be a superstar.
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere clo
It was a Nice distraction
I am not sure there is a man to man replacement for Salah anyway. His injury record alone defies belief, thats before you look at his overall goal scoring record. Its a big, big decision for the club.
What's all this about Salah? I haven't kept up. Has anyone reliable tweeted that he's going?
Tell the Saudis to persuade Mbappe to sign for us. Transfer fee for Salah will be whatever Mbappe costs to sign plus x. Make the sale contingent in the replacement.
You're right of course but it shouldn't be a big decision. It should be categorically "No" right now, but if Mo still fancies it next season and they still want him, then he can go in 12 months.
