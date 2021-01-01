« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1740 1741 1742 1743 1744 [1745]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 2097395 times)

Online Butter Keks

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,960
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69760 on: Today at 01:15:08 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 01:04:58 pm
Not once seen a bidding war between Saudi clubs for any player. That's strange and worth some kind of investigation itself.

Because if you look at the wording of the news it's not the clubs actually bidding on the players. The league itself buys the players and then gives them to the clubs.


''Liverpool reject verbal bid worth more than £100m + substantial add-ons from Saudi Pro League to sign Mohamed Salah for Al Ittihad''
Logged

Online naka

  • Lennart Skoglund Ultra
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69761 on: Today at 01:15:42 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 12:37:14 pm
What use is the money when we can't buy anyone with it?
Ledge it in the back and get 5.5% interest with nationwide
Means we will have 157-5m and the saving on his wages next year 17.5m
2024 mbappe
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,293
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69762 on: Today at 01:17:31 pm »
£500m and not a penny less you Saudi c*nts.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,095
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69763 on: Today at 01:18:15 pm »
Pretty obvious solution to all this is that Salah goes to Saudi next summer, and we get a shit ton of money (although maybe not quite as much) for an ageing player with only a year left on his contract, plus plenty of time to find his replacement (and to see to what extent we can rely on Doak). Everyone is happy in that situation, I think.

Why the fuck have they left it until now to bid? Start of the summer I reckon we accept £150 million.

Part of me thinks we should bring in someone like Bakayoko today, if the interest is genuine. Just in case the Saudi's continue to bid ridiculous amount over the next two weeks to the point where we can't not accept - I'm talking like £300 million.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,759
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69764 on: Today at 01:19:21 pm »
If they're that desperate to sign Mo then do a Kieta type deal now and stump up the £150m+ now and he's yours next summer
Logged

Online Aeon

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 92
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69765 on: Today at 01:20:17 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 01:04:58 pm
Not once seen a bidding war between Saudi clubs for any player. That's strange and worth some kind of investigation itself.

What kind of investigation do you expect?

There is ONE pocket, ONE family and ONE business in Saudi Arabia. The country itself is called "Saudi" for a reason, they are named after the ruling family. The country is very young. The Saud family are rulling the country since its foundation, and the founder essentially managed to create a consent among different tribes.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,365
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69766 on: Today at 01:20:32 pm »
Quote from: HARD AS HELL on Today at 01:14:16 pm
Fucking hell, nobody fucking cares.

I like this serious version of HARD AS HELL.
Logged

Online Higgins79

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,323
  • return of the king
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69767 on: Today at 01:21:50 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:17:31 pm
£500m and not a penny less you Saudi c*nts.
That would clear the clubs debts and fund a replacement for Salah and three of the back four. Its a fair price!
Logged

Offline johnybarnes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,424
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69768 on: Today at 01:23:50 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 12:57:44 pm
If Salahs worth £175 million. Imagine how much Jack Grealish an Declan Rice are worth now. Ya know, Cos of the Branston Churchill Tax

Salah has the Arab tax to be fair.
Logged

Online vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,315
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69769 on: Today at 01:23:51 pm »
Quote from: Higgins79 on Today at 01:21:50 pm
That would clear the clubs debts and fund a replacement for Salah and three of the back four. Its a fair price!
and a Kop rebuild.
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,137
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69770 on: Today at 01:24:35 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:48:24 pm
So it's not even Al Ittihad bidding? It's the actual Saudi Pro League itself?  What do they do - go around buying up players and behalf of the clubs? That sounds well dodgy if so!

Yes. and Yes. Well Dodgy.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online PaleBlueDot

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69771 on: Today at 01:25:04 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:18:15 pm
Pretty obvious solution to all this is that Salah goes to Saudi next summer, and we get a shit ton of money (although maybe not quite as much) for an ageing player with only a year left on his contract, plus plenty of time to find his replacement (and to see to what extent we can rely on Doak). Everyone is happy in that situation, I think.

Why the fuck have they left it until now to bid? Start of the summer I reckon we accept £150 million.

Part of me thinks we should bring in someone like Bakayoko today, if the interest is genuine. Just in case the Saudi's continue to bid ridiculous amount over the next two weeks to the point where we can't not accept - I'm talking like £300 million.

I was honestly just thinking this. Sign Bakayoko today even if it means loaning him back with a recall option. You just know this will drag into next week and these insane people will put ridiculous money on the table that will leave everyone scratching their heads as to what to do.
Logged

Online Aeon

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 92
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69772 on: Today at 01:25:15 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 01:19:21 pm
If they're that desperate to sign Mo then do a Kieta type deal now and stump up the £150m+ now and he's yours next summer

Anything less than 300m would be a daylight robbery.

You immediately write off two seasons and CL qualification.

And do you really trust this Jorg fella to identify and recruit Salah's replacement?

The only replacement should be Mbappe
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,962
  • Meh sd f
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69773 on: Today at 01:25:24 pm »
It's kind of interesting though that we dont have any other natural right wingers in the squad, while all 4 of our attackers could play on the left.
We havent prepared at all for a scenario of a late mega bid for Salah
Logged

Online Higgins79

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,323
  • return of the king
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69774 on: Today at 01:25:50 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 01:19:21 pm
If they're that desperate to sign Mo then do a Kieta type deal now and stump up the £150m+ now and he's yours next summer
Wonder if well try and get Salah to sign an extension with a conditional release clause of £150m, protect the clubs future prospects but allows Salah to move on if thats where his head is.

My gut is he will want to stay next season if we give him another shot at a Champs League, but we cant have him leave for peanuts.
Logged

Online Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,923
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69775 on: Today at 01:26:09 pm »
Quote from: Shady Craig on Today at 12:56:48 pm
No.

And can people stop constantly posting what SSN are saying, most of us don't watch it for a reason which is because it's fucking shite.

And to add to that. Please stop with the absurd hypotheticals, "would you take [insert whatever weird number/figure/clause..]"
Logged
@Yvanicuzz

Online PaleBlueDot

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69776 on: Today at 01:26:54 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 01:25:24 pm
It's kind of interesting though that we dont have any other natural right wingers in the squad, while all 4 of our attackers could play on the left.
We havent prepared at all for a scenario of a late mega bid for Salah

Just goes to show how important it is having a player who is available 24/7. You can do stuff like this.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,681
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69777 on: Today at 01:27:18 pm »
Quote from: naka on Today at 01:15:42 pm
Ledge it in the back and get 5.5% interest with nationwide
Means we will have 157-5m and the saving on his wages next year 17.5m
2024 mbappe
Or invest it wisely for the next 5 months at +12%
Then reinvest again until the Summer at that same rate, if we can't find someone in Jan.


But personally- fuck em! He's our's.
I dunno why they waited up until now to do this.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Razors Razor

  • Sworn enemy of Occam's Occam.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69778 on: Today at 01:27:22 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 01:11:13 pm
So even though you can't provide any actual posts of mine that were an issue you still went on a 3 paragraph rant about my posts claiming that I spent...
It's good of you to apologise 'if I felt' you were targeting me though. The, 'if you feel I've...' apologies have the most integrity.


Take it to PM guys ffs
Logged

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,239
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69779 on: Today at 01:28:46 pm »
Wait till next summer so the other Saudi clubs get involved as well and tell them £200m is the price. Spend 100m rebuilding the defense and the rest of it on reshaping the attack.
Logged

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,347
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69780 on: Today at 01:29:27 pm »
Quote from: Butter Keks on Today at 01:15:08 pm
Because if you look at the wording of the news it's not the clubs actually bidding on the players. The league itself buys the players and then gives them to the clubs.


''Liverpool reject verbal bid worth more than £100m + substantial add-ons from Saudi Pro League to sign Mohamed Salah for Al Ittihad''

That's a bit mental. So the league are paying their wages as well I take it?

That means it's a bit pre-determined who the strongest clubs would be, and who would probably win the league. It really is just an series of grandiose friendlies then. And the players are not just going there for the money as well.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,681
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69781 on: Today at 01:30:11 pm »
Quote from: Razors Razor on Today at 01:27:22 pm

Take it to PM guys ffs
It's like when people are trying to have serious conversations over here, while 2 guys are screaming at each other over there in a corner, about to slam dunk each other. ;D
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online HARD AS HELL

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 209
  • Hitachi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69782 on: Today at 01:30:30 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:20:32 pm
I like this serious version of HARD AS HELL.

😁
Logged

Online reddazforever

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 267
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69783 on: Today at 01:31:28 pm »
Tell them they can have him for £200m with £150m guaranteed and payable up front. But he only transfers in Jan - we get the money and player till Jan when we can bring in a replacement 😁
Logged
Proudest ever moment was in the Ataturk stadium - i'm sure the wife will understand!

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,223
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69784 on: Today at 01:31:35 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 01:19:21 pm
If they're that desperate to sign Mo then do a Kieta type deal now and stump up the £150m+ now and he's yours next summer

Fuck that, we don't need that kind of talking point hanging over us all season, particularly as there seem to be constant leaks coming from the Saudi side. Just reject any bids before the deadline, make it clear we won't sell during the season and then reevaluate next summer.
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,943
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69785 on: Today at 01:32:00 pm »
Quote from: reddazforever on Today at 01:31:28 pm
Tell them they can have him for £200m with £150m guaranteed and payable up front. But he only transfers in Jan - we get the money and player till Jan when we can bring in a replacement 😁

Who do we bring in in Jan?
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,738
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69786 on: Today at 01:32:30 pm »
Quote from: Ycuzz on Today at 01:26:09 pm
And to add to that. Please stop with the absurd hypotheticals, "would you take [insert whatever weird number/figure/clause..]"
Also, can people stop putting the spoon in the sugar after theyve used it first in the coffee? Im a Tea drinker and i dont want coffee bits in my cuppa ffs
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,850
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69787 on: Today at 01:33:05 pm »
The idea that we HAVE to sell Salah to them is weird. Like they've issued a fatwa without our involvement.
Logged

Online HARD AS HELL

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 209
  • Hitachi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69788 on: Today at 01:33:46 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 01:32:30 pm
Also, can people stop putting the spoon in the sugar after theyve used it first in the coffee? Im a Tea drinker and i dont want coffee bits in my cuppa ffs

😁😁😁😁😁
Logged

Online hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,228
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69789 on: Today at 01:34:08 pm »
Quote from: plura on Today at 11:51:13 am
Can't find many clips of him playing, but some decent analysis of him as a player and his mentality https://www.skysports.com/watch/video/sports/football/competitions/championship/12780559/21-under-21-dan-neil-of-sunderland.
Don't expect us to move for him right now.
If cheap  enough  and we like him itd be daft not getting him now.
Logged

Online jlb

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 273
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69790 on: Today at 01:34:34 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:18:15 pm
Part of me thinks we should bring in someone like Bakayoko today, if the interest is genuine. Just in case the Saudi's continue to bid ridiculous amount over the next two weeks to the point where we can't not accept - I'm talking like £300 million.

This, absolutely. Sign him and loan him back to PSV for the season, maybe even agreeing a premium to bring him here in January if we wish.

Would send the speculation even more into overdrive, if possible.
Logged

Online Reflexivity

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69791 on: Today at 01:35:32 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 01:27:18 pm
Or invest it wisely for the next 5 months at +12%
Then reinvest again until the Summer at that same rate, if we can't find someone in Jan.


But personally- fuck em! He's our's.
I dunno why they waited up until now to do this.
Do tell. ;)
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,555
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69792 on: Today at 01:35:37 pm »
What I would say is the idea that Salah wouldnt go there is extremely optimistic for me.

The Saudis have made national news of the fact that theyre going to sign him, hes to be the figurehead of their project and theyll now probably end up bidding a world record fee to try to sign him. Do people honestly think theyre going to do all of that to potentially end up in a scenario where we accept the bid and the player rejects them? Theyd look like absolute mugs in front of the world - theyll have spoken to his reps and gotten assurances that hed join them.
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,137
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69793 on: Today at 01:35:39 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 01:11:13 pm
So even though

I withdraw my apology. you are right it wasn't sincere. i just dont like your outlook style and presentation very much. I was simply trying to draw a line under it because nobody else cares. So, you leave me alone i'll leave you alone and everyone in the world will be happier including us. definitely me.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,695
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69794 on: Today at 01:36:29 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:33:05 pm
The idea that we HAVE to sell Salah to them is weird. Like they've issued a fatwa without our involvement.

Seems to have become something of a grudge match for them. Their ego has got in the way and pride is on the line. As if they'll look like prize chumps if they don't get Salah.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,439
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69795 on: Today at 01:37:16 pm »
Not even remotely concerned about the bid. If it had happened in June, it would be a completely different story, but we wouldnt even be able to use the money and a similar bid will be there next summer.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,344
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69796 on: Today at 01:37:57 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:35:39 pm
I withdraw my apology. you are right it wasn't sincere. i just dont like your outlook style and presentation very much. I was simply trying to draw a line under it because nobody else cares. So, you leave me alone i'll leave you alone and everyone in the world will be happier including us. definitely me.

I disagree, this spat has become the most interesting part of the thread since Gravenberch looked nailed on
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,681
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69797 on: Today at 01:38:03 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 01:32:30 pm
Also, can people stop putting the spoon in the sugar after theyve used it first in the coffee? Im a Tea drinker and i dont want coffee bits in my cuppa ffs
Ya bloody nutter! ;D
You're a strange man, Cap!
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist
Pages: 1 ... 1740 1741 1742 1743 1744 [1745]   Go Up
« previous next »
 