FWIW I think Klopp talking about agreeing a deal with Brighton was very intentional and part of our (unsuccessful) strategy.



I think it was maybe something the club asked him to do as it may 'help', but he certainly didn't seem very enthused about it or on board, especially as he uttered 'whatever that means' afterwards as nothing had been agreed with the player as he then said also.So he obviously seemed to have reservations about the whole thing, as far as he was concerned the player had not agreed so what's the point, but may have been asked to say it.Looks like he's reverted to the usual and probably will never go back on it again after that fiasco!