This article makes it sound like Gravenburg flopped at Bayern.



Another article describes him has lacking off ball workrate, i.e. defensive discipline and more of a no. 8 than a 6



So it all depends on what exactly we're buying him for, and whether he can develop in a pressing system like ours.



The key word is looking like develop.



He's looking like he might be a project player like Balotelli or Ryan Babel that we're taking a punt on for cheap.



There's nothing more corrosive in a working environment then managers/coaches playing favourites. I have no idea if Nagelsmann was doing this but he was playing Sabitzer ahead of him every game. Sabitzer is a solid and reliable player who served Nagelsman well at RB Leipzig, but everyone can see Gravenberch is more talented and potentially able to offer more explosive impact to the side and yet never got a chance to really impress. Coming on as a sub when Bayern are up 3-0 is as much about keeping the ball than it's about making an impression. I just think Nagelsmann saw playing Gravenberch as too risky and so erred on the side of caution and it probably ended both their Bayern careers.Like many have said, I think we can all give him a pass based on last season. Bayern despite winning the league had a season about as disjointed and dysfunctional as us. That's just not an environment for any young player to prosper in.