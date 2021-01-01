« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 02:28:19 am
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 02:25:03 am
and now their calling me old to my face  !!!!

 ;D

Thank you carra.
no mention of numbers mate ;)

Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 02:25:03 am
But now its time to play football and we will see who was right or if it comes down somewhere in the middle.
yep, can't wait to see what we have in stall with the new mix in midfield. saying that, i can just imagine the anti-football tactics villa start using after two minutes of play might dampen that just in the short term
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 02:32:26 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:08:03 am
Maybe you should stay out the thread then if it causes you so much angst, theres a news only thread which you can read just to cut out all the nonsense and get straight to the relevant news.

I did coolie. I did.

But now im about to be proven right on the pitch im just gonna come back in and crow about it like i said i would when i left.  Turnabout is fair play, no?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 02:34:00 am
Happy Birthday Bobin!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 02:36:31 am
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 02:32:26 am
I did coolie. I did.

But now im about to be proven right on the pitch im just gonna come back in and crow about it like i said i would when i left.  Turnabout is fair play, no?

You've earnt that much, especially at your age  ;) happy birthday! Here's a Gravenberch for you.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 02:37:53 am
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 02:34:00 am
Happy Birthday Bobin!

Also Ta. ;D

And Up the mighty Reds!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 02:39:55 am
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 02:40:35 am
Anyway good news about Gravenberch.

I really dont know much about him as Ive only been watching our games the last few seasons, but if hes as talented as Klopp and the analysts think, then we should have a young, exciting midfield.

Can he play as a 6? Or is Klopp planning something different?

Oh, and happy birthday, Bobin.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 02:43:28 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 02:36:31 am
You've earnt that much, especially at your age  ;) happy birthday! Here's a Gravenberch for you.


mmmmm. Gravenberch.


Actually pretty excited to see what Klopp does with this guy. Hopefully the new Gini but 6 foot 3. Think the mentality monster team ethic/Klopp arm around could work magic for him.

to be honest my greatest optimism of all comes from Sbozo's first three games though. Kinda stunned by that. This guy is a baller.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 02:45:16 am
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:40:35 am
Anyway good news about Gravenberch.

I really dont know much about him as Ive only been watching our games the last few seasons, but if hes as talented as Klopp and the analysts think, then we should have a young, exciting midfield.

Can he play as a 6? Or is Klopp planning something different?

Oh, and happy birthday, Bobin.

He can play as a 6. Played 20 matches at DM for Ajax. His last season there he was quite box to box.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 02:47:06 am
Not quite sure this is the right thread, but a link to the Olimpia/Fluminense match. (There are options on the linked page.)

https://livetv612.me/enx/eventinfo/149322166_olimpia_fluminense/
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 02:48:18 am
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 02:32:26 am
I did coolie. I did.

But now im about to be proven right on the pitch im just gonna come back in and crow about it like i said i would when i left.  Turnabout is fair play, no?


Fair play, Hapoy birthday mate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 02:49:39 am
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:40:35 am
Anyway good news about Gravenberch.

I really dont know much about him as Ive only been watching our games the last few seasons, but if hes as talented as Klopp and the analysts think, then we should have a young, exciting midfield.

Can he play as a 6? Or is Klopp planning something different?

Oh, and happy birthday, Bobin.

If he does end up as a 6, it seems very unlikely that it will be as a destroyer type. His natural style of play is definitely focused on progression, but I can see him potentially being a progressive 6.

Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 02:43:28 am

mmmmm. Gravenberch.


Actually pretty excited to see what Klopp does with this guy. Hopefully the new Gini but 6 foot 3. Think the mentality monster team ethic/Klopp arm around could work magic for him.

to be honest my greatest optimism of all comes from Sbozo's first three games though. Kinda stunned by that. This guy is a baller.

Agreed, looks to have settled so quickly (along with Mac) and he's clearly an incredible footballer. I think in years to come we'll look back at the 60m he cost us and laugh.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 02:50:34 am
I rewatched some of his Ajax highlights tonight. They gave me strong Patrick Vieira vibes. I hope he is still that player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 02:51:29 am
Thank you everyone. Next guy mentions my birthday gets a punch in the nuts .   ;D

too old for birthdays  just have anniversary's of my 36th one   22 of those so far  iirc

Sorry for the rants   all on same side in the end really 

Really think we can have decent go at it now  hopefully.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 02:54:08 am
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 02:25:03 am
But now its time to play football and we will see who was right or if it comes down somewhere in the middle.

Hold your horses there, birthday boy - Andre and a CB to come, THEN it's back to the football  ;)

I can't wait. I hope we catastrophize Villa all to fuck.

Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 02:51:29 am
Thank you everyone. Next guy mentions my birthday gets a punch in the nuts .   ;D

Oh, shit.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:56:38 am by red mongoose »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 02:59:51 am
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:40:35 am
Anyway good news about Gravenberch.

I really dont know much about him as Ive only been watching our games the last few seasons, but if hes as talented as Klopp and the analysts think, then we should have a young, exciting midfield.

Can he play as a 6? Or is Klopp planning something different?

Oh, and happy birthday, Bobin.

Hard to say with any certainty what Jürgen and Pep are cooking up in defensive midfield. Going by the profile of scouted, pursued and signed midfielders they're looking to go for more possession in midfield in general and I suppose that can also extend to the DM role. Having Trent there as an auxiliary 6 might mean that in terms of numbers, defensive duties can be somewhat shared and so that specialist DM can then become more a 6/8 anchor rather than the much mooted 'destroyer' type.

Also, any of Wataru, Thiago, Stefan and even Ryan can be tasked to play there in that case. Ryan can also be deployed as an 8 so he'd be a great sub for either Macca or Szobo - particularly if more physicality is needed there.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:12:29 am by The Final Third »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 03:03:42 am
I cant believe I checked, bored, but that flight from Munich to Blackpool is now scheduled to arrive at JLA this morning.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 03:11:17 am
1 - 2 Fluminense 79min. Game over. Possibly get Andre in the winter window then?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 03:25:06 am
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 01:21:14 am
Is this a windup?

Nope actually for real.

Imagine being the rich fella from Liverpool flying in from Nice on deadline day for bants.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 03:33:02 am
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 02:39:55 am


Looks like I cant win on here. Even when I post something nice.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 03:36:16 am
That Andre is a very very good player. Whoever ends up with him will have a gem in their hands.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 03:41:17 am
Quote from: zabadoh on Today at 02:04:00 am
This article makes it sound like Gravenburg flopped at Bayern.

Another article describes him has lacking off ball workrate, i.e. defensive discipline and more of a no. 8 than a 6

So it all depends on what exactly we're buying him for, and whether he can develop in a pressing system like ours.

The key word is looking like develop. 

He's looking like he might be a project player like Balotelli or Ryan Babel that we're taking a punt on for cheap.

There's nothing more corrosive in a working environment then managers/coaches playing favourites.  I have no idea if Nagelsmann was doing this but he was playing Sabitzer ahead of him every game.  Sabitzer is a solid and reliable player who served Nagelsman well at RB Leipzig, but everyone can see Gravenberch is more talented and potentially able to offer more explosive impact to the side and yet never got a chance to really impress.  Coming on as a sub when Bayern are up 3-0 is as much about keeping the ball than it's about making an impression.  I just think Nagelsmann saw playing Gravenberch as too risky and so erred on the side of caution and it probably ended both their Bayern careers. 

Like many have said, I think we can all give him a pass based on last season.  Bayern despite winning the league had a season about as disjointed and dysfunctional as us.  That's just not an environment for any young player to prosper in.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 03:46:00 am
Wow nice news to wake up to! 35m is a steal imo. Also I was the one who mentioned he gives me Mousa Dembele vibes with the way he carries the ball. Just seems to maintain his balance effortlessly, with defenders bouncing off him.

So with Macca, Szobozlai and now Gravenberch. We have 3 midfielders who can contribute a lot defensively, and are adept at making progressive and driving runs. Exciting times!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 03:47:57 am
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 03:33:02 am
Looks like I cant win on here. Even when I post something nice.

Piss of loser  ;)  (joke)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 03:52:07 am
As someone who has tried to tune out all this transfer malarky for the last few years and doesn't follow any other league very closely - how good is this Gravenberch? Is he an immediate first-team candidate or one for the future?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 03:55:23 am
Happy with Gravenberch. Super talented and got all the physical tools to be the #6 type. I think he can play father ahead too. I dont think he a btw the line player as much as a deeper player and the only current spot for that really fits that is a 6.
Virgil, Konate, Gravenberch(Or Bajcetic), Szoboszlai, Nunez or Gakpo is basically possible starters at 6'1 or taller
I think height wise this might be tallest overall Klopp  team at Liverpool
Jones,Matip, Gomez(not best aerially player), Quansah also all over 6 feet tall, Jota, Thiago, Endo are good in the air even with their Height.

8 very Press resistant Midfielders is very nice and all very technical, along with good Physical mix too, pretty good balance

Left footed CB would be a bonus at this point but a very nice midfield rebuild
.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 05:06:46 am
 :scarf :scarf :scarf


Quote from: Peabee on Today at 03:03:42 am
I cant believe I checked, bored, but that flight from Munich to Blackpool is now scheduled to arrive at JLA this morning.

Love it
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 05:24:56 am
Quote from: thisyearisouryear on Today at 03:52:07 am
As someone who has tried to tune out all this transfer malarky for the last few years and doesn't follow any other league very closely - how good is this Gravenberch? Is he an immediate first-team candidate or one for the future?


I genuinely think he is a diamond. His ball control, physicality, vision, passing range and touch is world class. He has lost a lot of belief in himself, and Klopp will need to get him back to his best mentally.
He is not a 6, he is an offensive dribbler but can connect defense to attack well. He is like the flank midfielders Klopp likes Henderson, Gini in terms of positioning. He can play the double pivot, but I think the LCM is where he will be used in rotation with MacAllister.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 05:27:42 am
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 05:24:56 am
I genuinely think he is a diamond. His ball control, physicality, vision, passing range and touch is world class. He has lost a lot of belief in himself, and Klopp will need to get him back to his best mentally.
He is not a 6, he is an offensive dribbler but can connect defense to attack well. He is like the flank midfielders Klopp likes Henderson, Gini in terms of positioning. He can play the double pivot, but I think the LCM is where he will be used in rotation with MacAllister.

The Klopp wannabee has a history of dong that to youngsters, little twat that he is.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 05:46:08 am
The jet has taken off, currently just past Schweinfurt.
