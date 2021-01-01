I was one of those who believed we were done for the summer. I don't think it was an outrageous take, it's hard to imagine we were certain Bayern would make a move two days before the window closed, we appear to have hoped an opportunity would come up and it did.



I'm happy with the signing, he's been a target for a long time so it's obviously not a panic target, and you couldn't really ask for a more reasonable fee. It'll be interesting to see what the plan for the current group is with no clear out and out 6, the assumption is Gravenberch plays there but equally it could be Endo or MacAllister, at least to start with.