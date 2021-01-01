« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

Schmidt

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 15,215
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #69240 on: Today at 01:08:06 am
I was one of those who believed we were done for the summer. I don't think it was an outrageous take, it's hard to imagine we were certain Bayern would make a move two days before the window closed, we appear to have hoped an opportunity would come up and it did.

I'm happy with the signing, he's been a target for a long time so it's obviously not a panic target, and you couldn't really ask for a more reasonable fee. It'll be interesting to see what the plan for the current group is with no clear out and out 6, the assumption is Gravenberch plays there but equally it could be Endo or MacAllister, at least to start with.
harleydanger

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 9,393
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #69241 on: Today at 01:08:28 am
Gravenberch, Macalister, Dom and a workman DM, thats a pretty good window.

Sign another defender and its a fantastic one.
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Avens

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,991
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #69242 on: Today at 01:14:52 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:08:06 am
Sure but you also said it before we signed Endo. Maybe sometimes we could just wait and see 🤷🏻‍♂️
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Razors Razor

  Main Stander
  Posts: 242
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #69243 on: Today at 01:17:36 am
Number 7

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 14,735
  • And the sweet silver song of a lark..
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #69244 on: Today at 01:21:14 am
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 01:05:33 am
Private jet scheduled to fly to Liverpool from Nice tomorrow morning?  ???


Is this a windup?
YWNA

WhereAngelsPlay

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 23,409
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #69245 on: Today at 01:24:59 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:08:06 am
I did as well mate but that was down to my low expectations for those that shall not be named.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

tray fenny

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,552
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #69246 on: Today at 01:25:00 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:15:46 am
Always gunna be there pool. Always.

It's the age-old good vs evil... and we both think we are the "good". Like I say- live and let live.

Without one, there won't be the other. And it's good to disagree- even vehemently, sometimes even bitterly. Iron sharpens iron...
Just while your here mate, has that one in the middle got a fella?
'Germany are a very difficult team to play, they had 11 internationals out there today.' - Steve Lomas

Samie

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 61,725
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #69247 on: Today at 01:25:31 am
Thuram lads and I don;'t mean Lilian.
WhereAngelsPlay

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 23,409
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #69248 on: Today at 01:26:22 am
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 01:21:14 am
Is this a windup?

No it's a jet.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Number 7

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 14,735
  • And the sweet silver song of a lark..
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #69249 on: Today at 01:26:51 am
So anyone expecting an out of the blue defender signing right at the deadline tomorrow?
YWNA
