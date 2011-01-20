You’re admirably defending the abuse those pessimists are getting. Do you not think it’s odd the ones who were adamant no more signings were coming in never admit they were wrong?



Not naming any names by the way, I don’t actually know who said what but there were plenty speaking with absolute certainty that no more signings were coming in and it wasn’t good enough. It goes both ways.

Thanks Nick! Not setting out to, just seen the odd wildly emotive stuff from people the last few days with people blowing up over nothing. Including from posters who used to always be worth a read. And I say that knowing full well I've caught myself guilty of it before too.So someone on an internet forum takes a more optimistic/pessimistic view on the lay of the land than you? And? It's not that interesting! And definitely not something worth stressing over, which is what it seems to be doing to some of the people going on about it constantly.And then they vent about it and set other posters off, then more people adopt it and take it into other threads - starting to back each other up (whether laughing at an unfunny dig cos they're at least a poster they agree with on stuff) or directly seeking out posters whose views they don't like. Then people obviously respond to this, and that feeds into the same vicious circle of more posts like this and ultimately noone here benefits!I think people generally are good on RAWK about 'i didn't think we needed to upgrade fabinho/hendo but i'm happy we did'/'i didn't think we'd sign a midfielder at this stage but i'm glad gravenberch is done' or whatever - but when there are people who refuse to admit their mistakes, or are quick to dish stuff out for things they've done themselves, people can have some fun with it!EDIT: and thanks Kenny's Jacket - much more concise, that's what I mean!