« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1726 1727 1728 1729 1730 [1731]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 2080038 times)

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69200 on: Today at 10:58:18 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 10:17:05 pm
Youre admirably defending the abuse those pessimists are getting. Do you not think its odd the ones who were adamant no more signings were coming in never admit they were wrong?

Not naming any names by the way, I dont actually know who said what but there were plenty speaking with absolute certainty that no more signings were coming in and it wasnt good enough. It goes both ways.

I think CC is referring to those posters who pop in and say crap like, "have whinging you children got all the shiny new toys you wanted"

actual quotes changed to protect the guilty

Those wrong about no more signings shouldnt really be held to account more than say, Karius is going to be brilliant thats our goalie position sorted for the next xx years.

Formola predicted Chelsea would sign Caicedo and Lavia and peopled scoffed.

Like you say mate it goes both ways.




'
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,810
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69201 on: Today at 10:59:32 pm »
Quote from: anandg_lfc on Today at 10:13:38 pm
Strong chances that it is Bastoni for a similar fee to VVD.

Neh, he has just signed a contract extension, and would cost a fortune. Also, no release clause ...
Logged

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,028
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69202 on: Today at 11:00:56 pm »
Quote from: HARD AS HELL on Today at 10:26:58 pm
This forum sure is privileged to have members with an inside track on the club's transfer policy and the very thoughts and beliefs of the manager himself.
Inside track? No idea what you are talking about, I have literally described the transfer process as it unfolded in the public domain. As for the thoughts of the manager, he himself stated those sentiments in an interview a few years back.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,733
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69203 on: Today at 11:01:08 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 10:17:05 pm
You’re admirably defending the abuse those pessimists are getting. Do you not think it’s odd the ones who were adamant no more signings were coming in never admit they were wrong?

Not naming any names by the way, I don’t actually know who said what but there were plenty speaking with absolute certainty that no more signings were coming in and it wasn’t good enough. It goes both ways.
Thanks Nick! Not setting out to, just seen the odd wildly emotive stuff from people the last few days with people blowing up over nothing. Including from posters who used to always be worth a read. And I say that knowing full well I've caught myself guilty of it before too.

So someone on an internet forum takes a more optimistic/pessimistic view on the lay of the land than you? And? It's not that interesting! And definitely not something worth stressing over, which is what it seems to be doing to some of the people going on about it constantly.

And then they vent about it and set other posters off, then more people adopt it and take it into other threads - starting to back each other up (whether laughing at an unfunny dig cos they're at least a poster they agree with on stuff) or directly seeking out posters whose views they don't like. Then people obviously respond to this, and that feeds into the same vicious circle of more posts like this and ultimately noone here benefits!

I think people generally are good on RAWK about 'i didn't think we needed to upgrade fabinho/hendo but i'm happy we did'/'i didn't think we'd sign a midfielder at this stage but i'm glad gravenberch is done' or whatever - but when there are people who refuse to admit their mistakes, or are quick to dish stuff out for things they've done themselves, people can have some fun with it!


EDIT: and thanks Kenny's Jacket - much more concise, that's what I mean!
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,105
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69204 on: Today at 11:02:29 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:58:18 pm
I think CC is referring to those posters who pop in and say crap like, "have whinging you children got all the shiny new toys you wanted"

actual quotes changed to protect the guilty

Those wrong about no more signings shouldnt really be held to account more than say, Karius is going to be brilliant thats our goalie position sorted for the next xx years.

Formola predicted Chelsea would sign Caicedo and Lavia and peopled scoffed.

Like you say mate it goes both ways.



'

Fromola predicted wed lose the title when we were way ahead in 19/20. He just picks the most negative prediction. At least hes consistent though.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,223
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69205 on: Today at 11:03:26 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 10:55:29 pm
Oiii anyone got that net spend table over the last 10 years? Trying to win an argument with a Villa supporting friend, cheers

The last five-years. They usually update it daily.

https://www.football365.com/news/transfers-premier-league-five-year-net-spend-man-utd-man-city
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say, 'We're Liverpool'.
by the great man, Bill Shankly!

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69206 on: Today at 11:05:02 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:01:08 pm
Thanks Nick! Not setting out to, just seen the odd wildly emotive stuff from people the last few days with people blowing up over nothing. Including from posters who used to always be worth a read. And I say that knowing full well I've caught myself guilty of it before too.

So someone on an internet forum takes a more optimistic/pessimistic view on the lay of the land than you? And? It's not that interesting! And definitely not something worth stressing over, which is what it seems to be doing to some of the people going on about it constantly.

And then they vent about it and set other posters off, then more people adopt it and take it into other threads - starting to back each other up (whether laughing at an unfunny dig cos they're at least a poster they agree with on stuff) or directly seeking out posters whose views they don't like. Then people obviously respond to this, and that feeds into the same vicious circle of more posts like this and ultimately noone here benefits!

I think people generally are good on RAWK about 'i didn't think we needed to upgrade fabinho/hendo but i'm happy we did'/'i didn't think we'd sign a midfielder at this stage but i'm glad gravenberch is done' or whatever - but when there are people who refuse to admit their mistakes, or are quick to dish stuff out for things they've done themselves, people can have some fun with it!


EDIT: and thanks Kenny's Jacket - much more concise, that's what I mean!

 :thumbup
Logged

Online Juan Kerr

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69207 on: Today at 11:05:49 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:44:50 pm
I agree no-one knows what the plan, is but the fact Klopp has chased three DMs this summer suggests he sees it as an important position.
And yet all he has bought from what we can see is a journeyman one so does he really see it as that important off a position in the way he wants us to play now?
Logged

Online Garnier

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,430
  • thought Brendan could tame Balotelli
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69208 on: Today at 11:06:18 pm »
Gravenberch impressed me greatly in the CL group stage game in 2020.
Logged
don't sign Jude Bellingham for 100 million pounds when you need 3 other midfielders.

feb. 2023

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,105
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69209 on: Today at 11:09:26 pm »
The average age of our squad, especially midfield, will be lower now. Good work really.

Btw, Schmadtke has a 12 month contract not 3 months.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,420
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69210 on: Today at 11:12:08 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:01:08 pm
Thanks Nick! Not setting out to, just seen the odd wildly emotive stuff from people the last few days with people blowing up over nothing. Including from posters who used to always be worth a read. And I say that knowing full well I've caught myself guilty of it before too.

So someone on an internet forum takes a more optimistic/pessimistic view on the lay of the land than you? And? It's not that interesting! And definitely not something worth stressing over, which is what it seems to be doing to some of the people going on about it constantly.

And then they vent about it and set other posters off, then more people adopt it and take it into other threads - starting to back each other up (whether laughing at an unfunny dig cos they're at least a poster they agree with on stuff) or directly seeking out posters whose views they don't like. Then people obviously respond to this, and that feeds into the same vicious circle of more posts like this and ultimately noone here benefits!

I think people generally are good on RAWK about 'i didn't think we needed to upgrade fabinho/hendo but i'm happy we did'/'i didn't think we'd sign a midfielder at this stage but i'm glad gravenberch is done' or whatever - but when there are people who refuse to admit their mistakes, or are quick to dish stuff out for things they've done themselves, people can have some fun with it!


EDIT: and thanks Kenny's Jacket - much more concise, that's what I mean!

I was extremely definite on needing to replace Fabinho, but I thought Henderson would stay because he was club captain and wouldn't fetch much, even though I'd like to replace him too. Getting rid of both for decent money was a windfall. I can't see any areas left in the squad where it's screaming out for outgoings, as it was with our extremely well stocked and costly yet simultaneously poor midfield. Adrian maybe, whose continued taking of one of the non-HG spots baffles me.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,326
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69211 on: Today at 11:13:38 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 10:54:29 pm
Great piece of business, and fair play to those who've been championing him for a while.

It has a really good story feel - talented player who came through the Ajax Academy, wins most promising talent award, plays for Ajax, gets a big move to Bayern at 19 but is under-used/overlooked. Just the sort of ingredients Jurgen needs to turn him into an elite monster of a player.

Great end to the window, and there may yet be more surprises and more to come in January. Happy days.

He just has to get into learning to become a top player. The Bellingham stuff is a laugh but a few years ago he was on that level of talent, but getting a move to a top club early and earning a fair wedge hasnt done him any favours.
Logged

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,481
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69212 on: Today at 11:15:38 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 10:04:49 pm
Interesting tone change here



I am sick of how the Saudi media is so confident it's done. Wish the window is closed already.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,326
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69213 on: Today at 11:15:53 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 11:02:29 pm
Fromola predicted wed lose the title when we were way ahead in 19/20. He just picks the most negative prediction. At least hes consistent though.

I dont want to kick Fromola about that but I remember when City went 1-0 up in late December at Wolves, he said on this forum that City are definitely getting 100 points. Later that evening and a day or so later was the point in which we all knew the title was won.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69214 on: Today at 11:18:22 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:15:53 pm
I dont want to kick Fromola about that but I remember when City went 1-0 up in late December at Wolves, he said on this forum that City are definitely getting 100 points. Later that evening and a day or so later was the point in which we all knew the title was won.

 ;D

Leicester away for me
Logged

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,706
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69215 on: Today at 11:28:03 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 09:08:25 pm

This is Knight being over the moon ecstatic after3 months of pissing in everybody's cornflakes for about 8 hours a day in tandem with all the other usual suspects.  Cant resist a thinly disguised shot at Endo even whilst doing the snoopy happy dance.

Not really working for me brother. You and your brethren were wrong about just about everything all along and you are wrong about that too. Except the great work part. Anybody with eyes can see we have a great team in a very determined mood with an highly inspirational manager and we are going to take some real beating this year. That was obvious some time ago to anybody that wasn't writing off half the squad in favor of shiny new toys of whatever description for whatever reasons came to mind.

You chips pissing guys can all sit back and watch how wrong you were now and just be glad as hell about it like you all professed you would be. The nattering nabobs of negativity and their hopelessly hysterical hypochondria have one more day and then they are going to have to sit back and watch us produce magical football game after game and pretend they are happy about it. and hopefully, finally stfu about how the lack of a cm cdm dm another dm left footed cb is sure to ruin us without considering or caring about for a second the incredible players we already do have and the incredible things we have already done and are now poised to do all over again under the watchful eye of the greatest man manager in decades.
This is bang on the money. Lots of faux positivity through gritted teeth from some, or damning of signings with faint praise - whilst still focusing on what we haven't got, or future problems we might have.

It's no coincidence some of the usual suspects are quieter now, although they'll resurface again in other threads at the first bad result or injury.

It's been a great window, and the boost these new players will give to Jurgen and the team is massive.

We're still at 9-1 for the title. Place your bets!
« Last Edit: Today at 11:47:02 pm by keyop »
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,676
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69216 on: Today at 11:31:52 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 11:15:38 pm
I am sick of how the Saudi media is so confident it's done. Wish the window is closed already.

They're clearly not used to being told no or not being able to throw enough money at something to get what they want. Really could do with a few clubs (and players) sticking to their principles and rejecting big money offers to try and nip some of this in the bud before the amounts get into really ridiculous territory.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Mozology

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,091
  • FSG, spend some fucking money, miserable bastards
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69217 on: Today at 11:36:58 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:18:22 pm
;D

Leicester away for me

Spurs away for me.

 
Logged

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 106,421
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69218 on: Today at 11:46:20 pm »
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 11:36:58 pm
Spurs away for me.

 

Palace at home for me. After the third went in. :D
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,702
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69219 on: Today at 11:49:41 pm »
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 11:36:58 pm
Spurs away for me.
Flanagan hitting one in off the crossbar and during the replays the camera panning to the King smiling like a Cheshire cat.
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,988
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69220 on: Today at 11:55:29 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 11:49:41 pm
Flanagan hitting one in off the crossbar and during the replays the camera panning to the King smiling like a Cheshire cat.

Wrong season but thats a great moment!
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline Wingman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,836
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #69221 on: Today at 11:56:16 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:01:41 pm
if we get a cb it's been decent. However no top DM and no CB I disagree it's been average at best. We've not fixed our biggest weaknesses.

Quelle surprise. We could have signed the 2017 versions of Virgil and Kante this summer and youd still be finding fault
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1726 1727 1728 1729 1730 [1731]   Go Up
« previous next »
 