Mad that Bayern pretty much doubled their money on him.
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.
Compared to Pogba, hmmmm, not sure I want us to sign him now.But seriously, he's been highly rated for a while now. Haven't seen much of him but the clips I've seen, he looks like he'll fit in here. He looks to have shades of Wijnaldum in terms of being press resistant which'll do for me.
Would not be surprised one bit if it turns out in time weve got the best 1 of the 3 Reddys mentioned. Just cos of Klopp and the way this club can make a playerMade up
Derby County have made a late loan bid for Bobby Clark which Liverpool will consider. [@neiljonesgoal]
If Morton is staying until January, it will be wise to send Clark on loan ...
If we can get 2 defenders over the line tomorrow and ship the deadwood then his could be an 8/10 window.
Compared to Pogba, hmmmm, not sure I want us to sign him now.
If Gravenberch signs I'd be curious if our stance on Morton changes.
Rafael Van der Vaart on Ryan Gravenberch: "I think Gravenberch is better than him [Bellingham] in everything, especially physically."
To be honest, Pogba could have been a true World class, if only he had the right mentality ...
This is fantasy!
After paying his wages and with the fact that Ajax also had a %7.5 sell on clause it's not that great.
Have they cancelled his plane again? Poor lad must have gone mad in duty free by now.
I bit like Stan Collymore *sigh*
Flight CL60 is cancelled!!Was originally to Blackpool and then it changed to John Lennon.Now cancelled.Hope this isnt a hitch in the deal!
Turned 15 in June and had his first lesson the day after. Hopes to fly solo on his 16th and join the RAF as a fighter pilot at 18.
Seen that myself. Unless theyve made it not trackable?
Interesting that Graeme Kelly has tweeted that an old face is returning as SD under a new structure.
Flight cancelled according to Flight Radar.
You can;t be this gullible mate? Flight cancelled = Deal off to you now is it?
Great signing for #LFC #YNWA
They're just going off grid to avoid all the stalkers
