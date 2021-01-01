« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #68960 on: Today at 08:40:11 pm
Quote from: WorldChampions on Today at 08:35:21 pm
Mad that Bayern pretty much doubled their money on him.

They got him for cheap because he had a year left on his youth contract with Ajax.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #68961 on: Today at 08:40:13 pm
If we can get 2 defenders over the line tomorrow and ship the deadwood then his could be an 8/10 window.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #68962 on: Today at 08:40:27 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:38:42 pm
Compared to Pogba, hmmmm, not sure I want us to sign him now.

But seriously, he's been highly rated for a while now. Haven't seen much of him but the clips I've seen, he looks like he'll fit in here. He looks to have shades of Wijnaldum in terms of being press resistant which'll do for me.

He's only 21 as well so plenty of time for development under the right type of coach. It's easy to forget that some moves don't work out for players, if circumstances at the club change all of a sudden it's not ideal for them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #68963 on: Today at 08:41:11 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 08:37:45 pm
Would not be surprised one bit if it turns out in time  weve got the best 1 of the 3 Reddys mentioned. Just cos of Klopp and the way this club can make a player

Made up
But, but, FSG..But, but
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #68964 on: Today at 08:42:22 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:34:02 pm
Derby County have made a late loan bid for Bobby Clark which Liverpool will consider. [@neiljonesgoal]

If Morton is staying until January, it will be wise to send Clark on loan ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #68965 on: Today at 08:43:25 pm
Quote from: WorldChampions on Today at 08:35:21 pm
Mad that Bayern pretty much doubled their money on him.

To be fair, they only got him cheap because he had 12 months left on his contract...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #68966 on: Today at 08:44:13 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 08:42:22 pm
If Morton is staying until January, it will be wise to send Clark on loan ...

If Gravenberch signs I'd be curious if our stance on Morton changes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #68967 on: Today at 08:45:38 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 08:40:13 pm
If we can get 2 defenders over the line tomorrow and ship the deadwood then his could be an 8/10 window.

One CB and I'm rating it a 10/10 [assuming it's not a Caulker like signing]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #68968 on: Today at 08:45:39 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:38:42 pm
Compared to Pogba, hmmmm, not sure I want us to sign him now.

To be honest, Pogba could have been a true World class, if only he had the right mentality ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #68969 on: Today at 08:46:47 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 08:44:13 pm
If Gravenberch signs I'd be curious if our stance on Morton changes.

Possible. If there is a good loan destination for Morton, I am sure we will consider it ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #68970 on: Today at 08:46:48 pm
Quote
Rafael Van der Vaart on Ryan Gravenberch: 

"I think Gravenberch is better than him [Bellingham] in everything, especially physically."
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #68971 on: Today at 08:47:34 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 08:45:39 pm
To be honest, Pogba could have been a true World class, if only he had the right mentality ...
I bit like Stan Collymore *sigh*
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #68972 on: Today at 08:48:03 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #68973 on: Today at 08:48:05 pm
Have they cancelled his plane again? Poor lad must have gone mad in duty free by now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #68974 on: Today at 08:48:31 pm
Quote from: WorldChampions on Today at 08:35:21 pm
Mad that Bayern pretty much doubled their money on him.

After paying his wages and with the fact that Ajax also had a %7.5 sell on clause it's not that great.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #68975 on: Today at 08:48:37 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 08:44:13 pm
If Gravenberch signs I'd be curious if our stance on Morton changes.

I'm thinking they want to give him a go in the cups at least until Jan, maybe some Europa minutes off the bench if the games done.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #68976 on: Today at 08:49:07 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:48:03 pm
:lmao

This is fantasy!

Always rated Van der Vaart. Thought he was better than Sneijder.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #68977 on: Today at 08:49:12 pm
Flight cancelled according to Flight Radar.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #68978 on: Today at 08:49:12 pm
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 08:48:31 pm
After paying his wages and with the fact that Ajax also had a %7.5 sell on clause it's not that great.

Depends if it was on the profit or the total sale.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #68979 on: Today at 08:49:51 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 08:48:05 pm
Have they cancelled his plane again? Poor lad must have gone mad in duty free by now.
Flight CL60 is cancelled!!

Was originally to Blackpool and then it changed to John Lennon.

Now cancelled.

Hope this isnt a hitch in the deal!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #68980 on: Today at 08:49:52 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 08:47:34 pm
I bit like Stan Collymore *sigh*
Stan had it all. Couldve been one of the very best. Shame he couldnt handle it mentally.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #68981 on: Today at 08:50:50 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:49:51 pm
Flight CL60 is cancelled!!

Was originally to Blackpool and then it changed to John Lennon.

Now cancelled.

Hope this isnt a hitch in the deal!

Seen that myself. Unless theyve made it not trackable?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #68982 on: Today at 08:51:10 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:51:45 pm
Turned 15 in June and had his first lesson the day after. Hopes to fly solo on his 16th and join the RAF as a fighter pilot at 18.
Wish your lad all the luck in the world with his ambitions .

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #68983 on: Today at 08:51:17 pm
Flight is now cancelled. Boehly put in a bid for 60m to "show us whos boss".
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #68984 on: Today at 08:51:42 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 08:50:50 pm
Seen that myself. Unless theyve made it not trackable?

You can;t be this gullible mate? Flight cancelled = Deal off to you now is it?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #68985 on: Today at 08:51:50 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:49:51 pm
Flight CL60 is cancelled!!

Was originally to Blackpool and then it changed to John Lennon.

Now cancelled.

Hope this isnt a hitch in the deal!

I would be surprised probably engine problems with the plane, we can't take a chance with him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #68986 on: Today at 08:52:25 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:32:17 pm
Interesting that Graeme Kelly has tweeted that an old face is returning as SD under a new structure.

Kelly is a chancer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #68987 on: Today at 08:52:43 pm
Some of you are pathetic really if this is serious.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #68988 on: Today at 08:52:56 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:48:03 pm
:lmao

This is fantasy!

Actually, I was pretty surprised that Dortmund didn't go for Gravenberch after Bellingham left, and signed Sabitzer from Bayern instead ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #68989 on: Today at 08:52:57 pm
Quote from: HARD AS HELL on Today at 08:49:12 pm
Flight cancelled according to Flight Radar.
They're just going off grid to avoid all the stalkers
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #68990 on: Today at 08:53:12 pm
I flew from Munich in April, he's probably lost in the airport like I was at one point.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #68991 on: Today at 08:53:31 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:51:42 pm
You can;t be this gullible mate? Flight cancelled = Deal off to you now is it?

No I mean, theyve taken it off flight radar so people cant track it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #68992 on: Today at 08:54:28 pm
We can always use the BAbelcopter.

https://twitter.com/Ryanbabel/status/1697323353684562356

Quote
Great signing for #LFC #YNWA

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #68993 on: Today at 08:54:28 pm
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 08:52:57 pm
They're just going off grid to avoid all the stalkers

Exactly, reports of groups of bald men tracking plane, so they are taking no chances.
