A midfield re-build in one window for £145m is actually damn good going to be fair considering the stupid fees these days!
Midfield overhaul done in 1 transfer window, minus Endo our midfield has an average age of around 22.Next Summer has to be the defence and a left footed wide player.
Twice the fee they paid for him while playing fuck all for them
Jose Enrique told us all this in March And we ignored him!
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
D-AAAY
Ah ok - maybe they realised the big dipper would be closed by the time it got there, so changed plans
David Ornstein@David_Ornstein·2m🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool have reached agreement with Bayern Munich to sign Ryan Gravenberch. Fixed fee 40m. Netherlands international to join on long-term contract. 21yo flying to Liverpool this evening before medical Friday @TheAthleticFC #LFC #FCBayern
Inflation innit.
Indeed. An extensive rebuild for slightly more than what Chelsea paid for Caicedo
LPL not BPL!
Excellent now go and get Hincapie and weve had a stellar window.
Melissa Reddy@MelissaReddy_·3mDeal negotiated by Jose Fortes Rodrigues from Raiola under tough conditions given Bayern have been unwilling sellers of Gravenberch (both in January and all through the summer). Midfielder buzzing at the chance to steer his development back on trackNow this is what we want to hear, fuck you Caicedo and Lavia.
Either Klopp will be proven right or Tuchel will.
What a bizarre tweet...
Blackpool will be closed by the time he is due in
