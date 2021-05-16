« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68760 on: Today at 07:13:15 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:10:11 pm
A midfield re-build in one window for £145m is actually damn good going to be fair considering the stupid fees these days!

Indeed. An extensive rebuild for slightly more than what Chelsea paid for Caicedo
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68761 on: Today at 07:13:24 pm »
Reddy:

Deal negotiated by Jose Fortes Rodrigues from Raiola under tough conditions given Bayern have been unwilling sellers of Gravenberch (both in January and all through the summer). Midfielder buzzing at the chance to steer his development back on track
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68762 on: Today at 07:13:31 pm »
Midfield overhaul done in 1 transfer window, minus Endo our midfield has an average age of around 22.

Next Summer has to be the defence and a left footed wide player.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

« Reply #68763 on: Today at 07:13:59 pm »
Melissa Reddy
@MelissaReddy_
·
3m
Deal negotiated by Jose Fortes Rodrigues from Raiola under tough conditions given Bayern have been unwilling sellers of Gravenberch (both in January and all through the summer). Midfielder buzzing at the chance to steer his development back on track

Now this is what we want to hear, fuck you Caicedo and Lavia.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68764 on: Today at 07:14:13 pm »
Excellent now go and get Hincapie and weve had a stellar window.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68765 on: Today at 07:14:27 pm »
I understand the doubts, but I love this transfer. Such high upside if we get it right.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68766 on: Today at 07:14:51 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 07:09:33 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KTAHmNAecD8&amp;t=366s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KTAHmNAecD8&amp;t=366s</a>

He seems to have great technique and be incredibly press-resistant. Not sure about providing protection to the defense or winning tackles (just based on that video - I know nothing about him otherwise) but he seems to have been a long-term target for us. So, really pleased he's joining us!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68767 on: Today at 07:15:11 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 07:13:31 pm
Midfield overhaul done in 1 transfer window, minus Endo our midfield has an average age of around 22.

Next Summer has to be the defence and a left footed wide player.

We still need a top class Fabinho replacement. Hopefully that'll be Andre in January or whoever the recruitment team deem it to be, next summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68768 on: Today at 07:15:35 pm »
Jose Enrique told us all this in March

And we ignored him!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68769 on: Today at 07:15:42 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:10:11 pm
A midfield re-build in one window for £145m is actually damn good going to be fair considering the stupid fees these days!

8/10 in terms of midfield rebuild imo honestly cant complain IMO.

If we can get that lad from Bayern it would be an amazing window.

If Andre comes in Jan, then 9/10 for mid rebuild.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68770 on: Today at 07:16:15 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 07:11:17 pm
Twice the fee they paid for him while playing fuck all for them :D
Inflation innit.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68771 on: Today at 07:16:22 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:15:35 pm
Jose Enrique told us all this in March

And we ignored him!
Only the doubters ignored Jose.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68772 on: Today at 07:17:35 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68773 on: Today at 07:17:54 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:15:35 pm
Jose Enrique told us all this in March

And we ignored him!

Rightly so. If it was Rickie Lambert on the other hand...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68774 on: Today at 07:18:03 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:10:11 pm
A midfield re-build in one window for £145m is actually damn good going to be fair considering the stupid fees these days!

The midfield already looks much stronger than last season (which isn't saying much but still) and we got decent money for Henderson and Fabinho whose legs had gone.

Still potentially a DM away from being a rounded enough midfield but we'll see how Gravenberch gets on. We're absolutely stacked with number 8's.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68775 on: Today at 07:18:16 pm »
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 07:05:16 pm
Ah ok - maybe they realised the big dipper would be closed by the time it got there, so changed plans
;D

Great news though. 4 quality midfielders joining in a single window is great going.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68776 on: Today at 07:18:21 pm »
Quote from: Zizou on Today at 06:58:30 pm
David Ornstein
@David_Ornstein
·
2m
🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool have reached agreement with Bayern Munich to sign Ryan Gravenberch. Fixed fee 40m. Netherlands international to join on long-term contract. 21yo flying to Liverpool this evening before medical Friday @TheAthleticFC
 #LFC #FCBayern

Great news. £34m is really nothing in this market.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68777 on: Today at 07:18:27 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:15:35 pm
Jose Enrique told us all this in March

And we ignored him!

The new Joycey
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68778 on: Today at 07:18:32 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 07:16:15 pm
Inflation innit.
He only had a year on his contract then of course.

These things happen
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68779 on: Today at 07:19:00 pm »
Either Klopp will be proven right or Tuchel will.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68780 on: Today at 07:19:03 pm »
Excited to see him but we really needed a CB a lot more
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68781 on: Today at 07:19:10 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:10:11 pm
A midfield re-build in one window for £145m is actually damn good going to be fair considering the stupid fees these days!

Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 07:13:15 pm
Indeed. An extensive rebuild for slightly more than what Chelsea paid for Caicedo

Yep, dead excited about this new midfield.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68782 on: Today at 07:19:30 pm »
Quote from: MikeD on Today at 06:57:38 pm
LPL not BPL!

Blackpool will be closed by the time he is due in
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68783 on: Today at 07:19:35 pm »
Quote from: Racer on Today at 07:14:13 pm
Excellent now go and get Hincapie and weve had a stellar window.
Yep, good business - hope the lad does well....and YES to Hincapie please !
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68784 on: Today at 07:19:35 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:13:59 pm
Melissa Reddy
@MelissaReddy_
·
3m
Deal negotiated by Jose Fortes Rodrigues from Raiola under tough conditions given Bayern have been unwilling sellers of Gravenberch (both in January and all through the summer). Midfielder buzzing at the chance to steer his development back on track

Now this is what we want to hear, fuck you Caicedo and Lavia.

What a bizarre tweet...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #68785 on: Today at 07:19:46 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:19:00 pm
Either Klopp will be proven right or Tuchel will.

I'll take that bet.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68786 on: Today at 07:19:51 pm »
Honestly over the moon with this one. The fact that he is 21 and has insane potential, if someone can mould him it's Klopp. Fee might seem high right now given his last season, but this might turn out to be a bargain if he clicks.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68787 on: Today at 07:19:58 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:19:00 pm
Either Klopp will be proven right or Tuchel will.

Ill put the money on Klopp!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68788 on: Today at 07:20:04 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:13:59 pm
Melissa Reddy
@MelissaReddy_
·
3m
Deal negotiated by Jose Fortes Rodrigues from Raiola under tough conditions given Bayern have been unwilling sellers of Gravenberch (both in January and all through the summer). Midfielder buzzing at the chance to steer his development back on track

Now this is what we want to hear, fuck you Caicedo and Lavia.

I love that bit at the end  ;D  Can never go wrong with a bit of spite.

This is a hell of a midfield rebuild. Just get me Andre in January and I'll be whizzing. Still time for a cheeky CB purchase, too. WOO!

Now we're cooking with gas.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68789 on: Today at 07:20:20 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 07:19:35 pm
What a bizarre tweet...

The " fuck you Caicedo and Lavia." part is very odd for a journalist.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68790 on: Today at 07:20:23 pm »
34m for him is stupid value in this market, I wonder if hell be a high earner? Bayern pay big wages.

A left footed CB makes this a 9/10 window.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68791 on: Today at 07:20:34 pm »
Rob the ITK!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68792 on: Today at 07:20:35 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:19:00 pm
Either Klopp will be proven right or Tuchel will.

I know which one I back
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68793 on: Today at 07:20:37 pm »

Great news, gives us much better depth in midfield.

Trust Klopp to get the best out of him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68794 on: Today at 07:20:58 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:13:59 pm
Melissa Reddy
@MelissaReddy_
·
3m
Deal negotiated by Jose Fortes Rodrigues from Raiola under tough conditions given Bayern have been unwilling sellers of Gravenberch (both in January and all through the summer). Midfielder buzzing at the chance to steer his development back on track

Now this is what we want to hear, fuck you Caicedo and Lavia.

Usually I don't care too much about player motivations, if they're going for money or whatever, but this is what I want to hear. Someone leaving a great club like Bayern because he knows himself he needs to come to the reds. Welcome son  :wave
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68795 on: Today at 07:20:58 pm »
Spoiler
tumblr llbaxdLFVa1qizhaoo1 400" border="0
[close]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68796 on: Today at 07:21:14 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 07:19:35 pm
What a bizarre tweet...

I added the "Now this is what we want to hear, fuck you Caicedo and Lavia." part mate not Reddy.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68797 on: Today at 07:21:24 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:19:00 pm
Either Klopp will be proven right or Tuchel will.

Either you're aware of Klopp's track or you're not.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68798 on: Today at 07:21:54 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:19:30 pm
Blackpool will be closed by the time he is due in

Never mind Blackpool, bring him to New Brighton, lets see if he stands up to a force 10 gale.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68799 on: Today at 07:22:13 pm »
That Sky goon is reading this thread, isn't he?
