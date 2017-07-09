« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 2064613 times)

Offline Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68640 on: Today at 05:17:56 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:54:27 pm
Rawk Poster ready and in position



Quote from: Capon Debaser on August 28, 2023, 01:29:25 pm
Im all set. Keep an eye out for a Susan Boyle looky likey with a giant red dildo. Thatll be me. Cant wait. Vinny OConnors getting it in the ear

IMG-1320" border="0
GHFGHFG" border="0
Online BobPaisley3

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68641 on: Today at 05:19:17 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 05:07:05 pm
Get some rest Pam. You look tired.

[Moby]
Extreme ways, tune.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68642 on: Today at 05:20:25 pm »
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68643 on: Today at 05:21:35 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 05:16:08 pm
Sky desperate for something to happen with Salah 😂

Lol its so obvious the narrative they want to spin
Online Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68644 on: Today at 05:21:45 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 05:17:56 pm
GHFGHFG" border="0
;D ;D

Vinny is a right blueshite prick.
Online JRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68645 on: Today at 05:22:23 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 05:16:08 pm
Sky desperate for something to happen with Salah 😂
Yeah, the Abu Dhabi supporting presenter
( from Portsmouth) would love to break news of him going.
Online Angelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68646 on: Today at 05:23:13 pm »
Sorry as I've been out all day but what's the latest with the Grav transfer? Is it still on? Hit any snags? Close to being done?

And any links to any other players, particularly defenders, as we hit the 11th hour?

Thanks in advance!
Online smicer07

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68647 on: Today at 05:24:55 pm »
Quote from: Angelius on Today at 05:23:13 pm
Sorry as I've been out all day but what's the latest with the Grav transfer? Is it still on? Hit any snags? Close to being done?

And any links to any other players, particularly defenders, as we hit the 11th hour?

Thanks in advance!

He's currently on the Blackpool Tower ballroom doing the cha cha cha.
Online rob1966

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68648 on: Today at 05:25:20 pm »
Online KurtVerbose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68649 on: Today at 05:25:34 pm »
Quote from: Angelius on Today at 05:23:13 pm
Sorry as I've been out all day but what's the latest with the Grav transfer? Is it still on? Hit any snags? Close to being done?

And any links to any other players, particularly defenders, as we hit the 11th hour?

Thanks in advance!

He's too busy catching up with RAWK to do a medical and sign a contract.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68650 on: Today at 05:29:46 pm »
Fulham looking at Yann M'Villa. Fuckin' Hell! What happened to him?  ;D
Online HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68651 on: Today at 05:30:08 pm »
Schmadtke: I am Klopps assistant as Liverpool Sporting Director

WRITTEN BY SIMON AUSTIN  AUGUST 31, 2023

JORG SCHMADTKE has said he is effectively Jurgen Klopps assistant in his role as Liverpools Sporting Director - and revealed that he will sit down with the clubs hierarchy at the end of the transfer window to discuss his future.

The 59-year-old German came out of retirement at the start of June to take over at Anfield following the resignation of Julian Ward at the end of last season.

He was recommended to Liverpool by Klopp's agent, Marc Kosicke, and signed a one-year contract with the Reds. In an interview in German with Welt am Sontagg, Schmadtke, who has previously been Sporting Director at Wolfsburg, Cologne, Hannover and Alemannia Aachen, said the role was very different in England compared to his homeland.

I was aware of my position from the outset, he said. I knew the job description and went for it. I accept and respect this British combination in general. And in the specific case with Jurgen Klopp as my superior, it's even easier for me. The name Klopp stands for itself.

"It is well known that things are a little different in England than in Germany. The coach, who is called the manager here, is the decision-maker and determiner.

So Jurgen Klopp is the pacesetter in Liverpool. In principle, I am a service provider, the assistant for Jurgen and the one who is responsible for the implementation of ideas and activities.

Dan Ashworth, Phil Giles and Stuart Webber will be discussing 'The Evolution of the Sporting Director' at TGG Live in Manchester on October 9th. To find out more about the event and how to buy tickets, please click the button below.

"Even earlier [in my career], when there were arguments with coaches, I always emphasised that everyone has to have the same understanding of roles. In England, this is perfectly clear  and there is no question mark in my head. If I had thought that everyone had to dance to my tune, I would be completely wrong here.

"There is only one press conference per week [at Liverpool]. I find it extremely pleasant that only Jurgen speaks and no one else. Klopp is the face of Liverpool, the sole mouthpiece. I am happy that I no longer have to pursue many things that are part of it in a negative sense when you are in the public eye.

Schmadtkes comments dont reflect the reality of the whole English game, however. Many clubs DO use the title Head Coach rather than manager, from Thomas Frank at Brentford to Roberto De Zerbi at Brighton to Unai Emery at Aston Villa. Every Premier League club now has a Sporting Director or equivalent, while the majority in the Championship do as well.

Speaking on Episode #48 of the TGG Podcast, Norwich City Sporting Director Stuart Webber said: For me, it's a job where, in its purest form - like on the Continent - you appoint the Head Coach, make decisions on player recruitment, Academy pathway, facility development.

Otherwise, if youre just signing players, youre Head of Recruitment. I did that job at Wolves. Here is definitely one of the purest ones. I would imagine Dan (Ashworth) has now probably got it at Newcastle, seeing the work he talks about up there.

I think that's how the role should be as well. How can you be accountable for something if you havent got that autonomy? Really, then its like theres someone whos hiding whos making those decisions.

It could reflect the reality at Liverpool though, where Klopp has undoubtedly become the main football decision-maker following the departures of Sporting Directors Michael Edwards and Julian Ward, as well as Head of research Ian Graham.

Meanwhile, Schmadtke dismissed reports that he was only at Liverpool for the summer transfer window and explained that his position would be reviewed next month.

"A three-month contract? That's not true," he said. "We agreed on a year of co-operation and agreed to see what would happen after three months. We sit down together, look each other in the eye and decide how to proceed.

Both sides are so sovereign and serious that the question is then answered - does it still make sense or not? It could be that we shake hands and part.

"I'm thrilled with this club, fascinated by the atmosphere there. It's a big club, but it exudes zero arrogance. I observe a great sense of togetherness, an optimal sense of togetherness, which is documented, for example, in the fact that in the canteen the professionals sit next to the secretaries and employees and the managers of the individual sections at the table of the young players.

There is not such a strict separation as in Germany. And further [to that] top people work there at all levels who communicate well with each other. I enjoy working for this company.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Schmadtke operates primarily from his home in Ibiza while flying into Merseyside on an ad-hoc basis for discussions at the AXA Training Centre in Kirkby.

https://trainingground.guru/articles/schmadtke-klopp-assistant-as-liverpool-sporting-director

We really do need to get a proper SD in place. I can't see Paul Mitchell wanting to work under this structure as it seems Klopp has a lot of power.

Online Jamesy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68652 on: Today at 05:30:36 pm »
Quote from: Higgins79 on Today at 04:55:11 pm
Mbappe. If they agree to pay whatever it would take for us to sign Mbappe, then ok. If not then no chance, nobody else could come in at this late stage and deliver Salahs numbers.

It's completely ridiculous where this has all got to.

But this is it. They buy Mbappe and once that has gone through, a straight swap for Salah.

It really is this or nothing else.

Online redmark

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68653 on: Today at 05:33:33 pm »
Quote from: Angelius on Today at 05:23:13 pm
Sorry as I've been out all day but what's the latest with the Grav transfer? Is it still on? Hit any snags? Close to being done?

And any links to any other players, particularly defenders, as we hit the 11th hour?

Thanks in advance!
They won't let his plane take off.

Bayern want Palhinha, but Fulham have supposedly rejected a 50m offer. Fulham may need a replacement. Maybe we'll offer them Tyler Morton.
Online dutchkop

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68654 on: Today at 05:33:48 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 05:07:05 pm
Get some rest Pam. You look tired.

[Moby]

One of the Matt Damon Jason Bourne films
Online Jacob Ian

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 583
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68655 on: Today at 05:36:27 pm »
Patrick Strasser
@AZ_Strasser
João #Palhinha wird
@FCBayern
-Profi.
Letzte Details zum Vertrag werden noch mit
@FulhamFC verhandelt, die fixe Ablöse sowie die Höhe der Boni.
Nach #Kane und Hernandez könnte der Portugiese der drittteuerste Einkauf aller Zeiten werden.
Bis zu 70 Mio.  werden wohl fällig

João #Palhinha becomes
@FCBayern
 professional.
The final details of the contract are still being negotiated with
@FulhamFC , the fixed fee and the amount of the bonuses.
After #Kane and Hernandez, the Portuguese could become the third most expensive purchase of all time.
Up to 70 million  will probably be due
Online Razors Razor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68656 on: Today at 05:41:39 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 04:39:41 pm
It is mate. His lad is learning to fly.

Oooo happy days. Ta la
Online PeterTheRed...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68657 on: Today at 05:42:04 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:52:24 pm
The annoying thing with Palhinha was why we didn't go for him last year when Fulham signed him for 20 million (and just turned 27 that summer).   I know we didn't foresee the Fabinho drop off but one of the reasons for it was the lack of cover for him, we ran him into the ground.

Have you ever thought about the possibility that we were never after a defensive midfielder of that type?
Online Dench57

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68658 on: Today at 05:42:37 pm »
Hearing reports that Chelsea FC have launched a surface-to-air missile at the Munich to Blackpool flight
Online Cafe De Paris

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68659 on: Today at 05:42:51 pm »
There is something wrong with Capon Debaser.
Online Razors Razor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68660 on: Today at 05:43:52 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:51:00 pm
Deadly serious. My lads having lessons and the instructor told us all the clubs use Blackpool now, so I thought I'd ask. I think he said they go via the heliport terminal a few hangars down from his

Took this photo from his hangar during the airshow the other week



Oh thats awesome news mate. Thanks for info.

How old your lad? Learning to fly *shudder* Never been on a plane. Too shit scared. Boss pic too
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68661 on: Today at 05:44:17 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 05:42:51 pm
There is something wrong with Capon Debaser.

His ma said the very same thing when he entered the world.
Online Razors Razor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68662 on: Today at 05:44:53 pm »
Online Terry de Niro

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68663 on: Today at 05:45:22 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 05:42:51 pm
There is something wrong with Capon Debaser.
Have you only just come to that conclusion?
Online Razors Razor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68664 on: Today at 05:45:24 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:54:27 pm
Rawk Poster ready and in position




Hahahaha that's what I expect; D
Online Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68665 on: Today at 05:46:59 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 05:45:22 pm
Have you only just come to that conclusion?

 ;D

And we wouldnt have him any other way, the big weirdo!
Online JerseyKloppite

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68666 on: Today at 05:47:11 pm »
Quote from: Jacob Ian on Today at 05:36:27 pm
Patrick Strasser
@AZ_Strasser
João #Palhinha wird
@FCBayern
-Profi.
Letzte Details zum Vertrag werden noch mit
@FulhamFC verhandelt, die fixe Ablöse sowie die Höhe der Boni.
Nach #Kane und Hernandez könnte der Portugiese der drittteuerste Einkauf aller Zeiten werden.
Bis zu 70 Mio.  werden wohl fällig

João #Palhinha becomes
@FCBayern
 professional.
The final details of the contract are still being negotiated with
@FulhamFC , the fixed fee and the amount of the bonuses.
After #Kane and Hernandez, the Portuguese could become the third most expensive purchase of all time.
Up to 70 million  will probably be due

5,000 followers.

Plateau has more than that ;D

Going to be a long day tomorrow waiting for various transfers to get over the line.
Online PeterTheRed...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68667 on: Today at 05:47:24 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:31:24 pm
We have seen this before last season. At least three of those options are injury prone and unfortunately they are our 2nd, 3rd and 4th best centreback options. Given the context of our options, it isnt enough.

Well, just like last year with the midfielders, we can't pretend that they don't exist. That might work in some imaginary world, but not in the real life ...
Online Razors Razor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68668 on: Today at 05:47:42 pm »
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68669 on: Today at 05:51:30 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 05:47:11 pm
5,000 followers.

Plateau has more than that ;D

Going to be a long day tomorrow waiting for various transfers to get over the line.
I remember when you said exactly the same aboot Plateau ;D

Quote from: JerseyKloppite on August 11, 2023, 02:25:48 pm
He's got 100 followers and knows fuck all ;D
Online rob1966

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68670 on: Today at 05:51:45 pm »
Quote from: Razors Razor on Today at 05:43:52 pm
Oh thats awesome news mate. Thanks for info.

How old your lad? Learning to fly *shudder* Never been on a plane. Too shit scared. Boss pic too

Turned 15 in June and had his first lesson the day after. Hopes to fly solo on his 16th and join the RAF as a fighter pilot at 18.
