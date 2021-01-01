I would prefer if we signed Palhinha rather than Gravenberch particularly if Fulham are willing to sell at around 60 million. His defensive numbers last season were insane and he is exactly what we need. People say he is 28 like that is over the hill, he has five good seasons left in him minimum.



I really hope the club surprise us with a defender signing tomorrow, there are some good young prospects available like Theate, Hincapie, Luca Netz and Jordan Teze. I don't necessarily subscribe to the idea that the clubs won't sell as it's too late in the window. If the player agitates and the fee is big enough then you have every chance to complete the deal. Hopefully we have something cooking in the background