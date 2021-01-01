« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1709 1710 1711 1712 1713 [1714]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 2061636 times)

Online Le Westalero

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 116
  • You can count on Jürgen Norbert Klopp
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68520 on: Today at 03:51:57 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:47:54 pm
Whos tracking that plane?

Also waiting for the answer.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,752
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68521 on: Today at 03:52:24 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 03:45:53 pm
Palhinha is one year younger than Fabinho, no thanks

The annoying thing with Palhinha was why we didn't go for him last year when Fulham signed him for 20 million (and just turned 27 that summer).   I know we didn't foresee the Fabinho drop off but one of the reasons for it was the lack of cover for him, we ran him into the ground.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,212
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68522 on: Today at 03:53:08 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 03:50:08 pm

we will sign Gravenberch + Andre for the same price as Paulinha but will have to wait a few months

I doubt we sign Andre now, we seem pretty rigid when it comes to the number of players we have in a given position and we'll have quite a few if Gravenberch happens, albeit with no clear idea who'll play at 6 regularly yet.
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,896
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68523 on: Today at 03:53:27 pm »
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,694
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68524 on: Today at 03:53:43 pm »
https://twitter.com/Danny7Gallagher/status/1697205993862574175

Quote
Talks remain ongoing between Liverpool and Fluminense regarding Andre and a deal for January, though zero chance of a #deadlineday summer move.
Logged

Online T.Mills

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68525 on: Today at 03:59:36 pm »
Whats the latest peeps?
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,300
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68526 on: Today at 03:59:56 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:18:31 pm
Match going Liverpool fans don't do negative.
Go to Goodison if you want that.


Tickets are easier to come by for some these days but I get your drift, we would be in the shit if everyone in this forum managed to get to the game.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online TheMan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 69
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68527 on: Today at 04:00:20 pm »
I would prefer if we signed Palhinha rather than Gravenberch particularly if Fulham are willing to sell at around 60 million. His defensive numbers last season were insane and he is exactly what we need. People say he is 28 like that is over the hill, he has five good seasons left in him minimum.

I really hope the club surprise us with a defender signing tomorrow, there are some good young prospects available like Theate, Hincapie, Luca Netz and Jordan Teze. I don't necessarily subscribe to the idea that the clubs won't sell as it's too late in the window. If the player agitates and the fee is big enough then you have every chance to complete the deal. Hopefully we have something cooking in the background
Logged

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,235
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68528 on: Today at 04:00:28 pm »
Seriously doubt we'll be bringing in Andre after Grav, very likely he was another option for the multi-functional midfielder but we've decided to go with Gravenberch
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,230
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68529 on: Today at 04:01:09 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 03:49:41 pm
Tepid, you have gone down the flight rabbit hole today haven`t you mate. You need to get back to school soon. I fear for your students if we don`t sign anyone now and that plane doesn`t take off
Hey, Ive been back for three weeks!

Working from home today though  in breaks between monitoring flight radar!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,300
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68530 on: Today at 04:02:38 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 03:53:08 pm
I doubt we sign Andre now, we seem pretty rigid when it comes to the number of players we have in a given position and we'll have quite a few if Gravenberch happens, albeit with no clear idea who'll play at 6 regularly yet.


Fluminense have the away leg of their Copa match at 1.30 tomorrow morning (our time), they lead 2-0 from the first leg
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,505
  • Believer
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68531 on: Today at 04:03:12 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:01:09 pm
Hey, Ive been back for three weeks!

Working from home today though  in breaks between monitoring flight radar!

3 weeks ?  Where the hell do you teach ?!
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,836
  • Truthiness
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68532 on: Today at 04:04:17 pm »
Quote from: T.Mills on Today at 03:59:36 pm
Whats the latest peeps?
@LFC

Nat Phillips has today joined Celtic on loan for the first half of the 2023-24 season 🔴
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,230
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68533 on: Today at 04:04:40 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 04:03:12 pm
3 weeks ?  Where the hell do you teach ?!
First day of term is next Monday.

But theres other stuff that happens in the summer ..!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,028
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68534 on: Today at 04:05:01 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:18:31 pm
Match going Liverpool fans don't do negative.

kin ell, when was the last time you went the match!  ;D
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,505
  • Believer
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68535 on: Today at 04:05:47 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:04:40 pm
First day of term is next Monday.

But theres other stuff that happens in the summer ..!

And there was me thinking teachers have most of the year off. Not like us lot who have to go to work and post on RAWK

p.s. good luck, there will be a lot of very happy parents
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,230
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68536 on: Today at 04:06:09 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 04:05:47 pm
And there was me thinking teachers have most of the year off. Not like us lot who have to go to work and post on RAWK
:lmao
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,300
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68537 on: Today at 04:06:36 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 03:53:27 pm
delayed til after 5

https://www.flightradar24.com/data/aircraft/d-aaay#


https://www.munich-airport.com/departure-260464





At Munich Airport you'll never be bored! Enjoy your time before departure and take advantage of our wide range of services including free wi-fi


Why not check on the RAWK transfer forum and watch all those desperate, transfer starved posters watching your every move. You'll never feel as wanted ever again but you may develop paranoia
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,655
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68538 on: Today at 04:06:44 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 03:21:44 pm
The obsession with characterising the tone or mood of this thread is such a weird and interesting phenomenon
Hmmm... yes. Interesting indeed.
Tell me good doctor... shall we write an essay on this phenomena?
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online tgi91

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 60
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68539 on: Today at 04:06:47 pm »
For anyone interested how close we are to Gravenberch....

A plane he is expected to be on should depart from Munich in an hour...

Logged

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,703
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68540 on: Today at 04:07:20 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:37:57 pm
9the flight from Munich to Blackpool is now not due to take off until 17:10 which is 16:10 our time..

If ever there was a flight waiting for a transfer deal to be done, it was this one.
So can we assume Ryan is in the Munich airport VIP lounge, bags packed and bored shitless?

On take off, I expect nothing less on here than real time flight co-ordinates and check-in updates. Do any of you live near Blackpool airport to report on any sightings?
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,479
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68541 on: Today at 04:07:38 pm »
I wanted Andre, he like a mix of Thiago and Mascherano.

I saw on Twitter that Gravenberch under Klopp could be the nearest thing we could get to Patrick Viera, that's a pretty good consolation prize.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,169
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68542 on: Today at 04:07:56 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:18:31 pm
Match going Liverpool fans don't do negative.
Go to Goodison if you want that.
On no planet is this true  ;D
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,752
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68543 on: Today at 04:08:13 pm »
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 04:00:20 pm
I would prefer if we signed Palhinha rather than Gravenberch particularly if Fulham are willing to sell at around 60 million. His defensive numbers last season were insane and he is exactly what we need. People say he is 28 like that is over the hill, he has five good seasons left in him minimum.

I really hope the club surprise us with a defender signing tomorrow, there are some good young prospects available like Theate, Hincapie, Luca Netz and Jordan Teze. I don't necessarily subscribe to the idea that the clubs won't sell as it's too late in the window. If the player agitates and the fee is big enough then you have every chance to complete the deal. Hopefully we have something cooking in the background

Palhinha doesn't have the miles on the clock Fabinho did either. He is exactly what we need in midfield. Does all the dirty work in there. Andre added in would have been ideal.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:09:46 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,300
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68544 on: Today at 04:09:04 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 04:07:38 pm
I wanted Andre, he like a mix of Thiago and Mascherano.

I saw on Twitter that Gravenberch under Klopp could be the nearest thing we could get to Patrick Viera, that's a pretty good consolation prize.


"I saw on Twitter"


Key extract
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,718
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68545 on: Today at 04:09:23 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 04:05:01 pm
kin ell, when was the last time you went the match!  ;D
was about to post the same - are they going somewhere different?! ;D
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,300
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68546 on: Today at 04:09:51 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 04:07:38 pm
I wanted Andre, he like a mix of Thiago and Mascherano.



Like a shaved terrier you mean or is that a new drink
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,655
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68547 on: Today at 04:11:59 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:46:18 pm

Is it though? Really?
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:47:01 pm
Pace signings dont count
.. Before the 1st 10 games of the season...
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68548 on: Today at 04:13:01 pm »
strange move for Phillips on loan until January.
Surprised he cant get a better move
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68549 on: Today at 04:14:23 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 03:59:56 pm

Tickets are easier to come by for some these days but I get your drift, we would be in the shit if everyone in this forum managed to get to the game.

There are plenty of negative match goers.

Im also sceptical about the claim on tickets being easier to come by.
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,896
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68550 on: Today at 04:14:46 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:06:36 pm

https://www.munich-airport.com/departure-260464





At Munich Airport you'll never be bored! Enjoy your time before departure and take advantage of our wide range of services including free wi-fi


Why not check on the RAWK transfer forum and watch all those desperate, transfer starved posters watching your every move. You'll never feel as wanted ever again but you may develop paranoia
announce the babel copter
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Higgins79

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,316
  • return of the king
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68551 on: Today at 04:15:39 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:13:01 pm
strange move for Phillips on loan until January.
Surprised he cant get a better move
Celtic might be waiting to see how far they go in Europe. If they drop into the Europa I imagine theyll keep him, but if they drop out they wont need such a big squad.
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,300
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68552 on: Today at 04:16:37 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:14:23 pm
There are plenty of negative match goers.

Im also sceptical about the claim on tickets being easier to come by.


I see plenty of tourists in there, maybe it's a money thing
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,312
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68553 on: Today at 04:16:56 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 04:07:38 pm
I wanted Andre, he like a mix of Thiago and Mascherano.

I saw on Twitter that Gravenberch under Klopp could be the nearest thing we could get to Patrick Viera, that's a pretty good consolation prize.

No, we're doing both, mate. I can feel it in my waters.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,300
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68554 on: Today at 04:17:29 pm »
Quote from: Higgins79 on Today at 04:15:39 pm
Celtic might be waiting to see how far they go in Europe. If they drop into the Europa I imagine theyll keep him, but if they drop out they wont need such a big squad.


We might also be seeing how many centre halves we still have by christmas, we've already lost game time from two of them, 3 games in


It's happened before, ask Nat
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,655
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68555 on: Today at 04:17:31 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 03:51:14 pm
You made promises you couldn`t keep didn`t you. Admit it
;D
Sometimes your "2nd option" turns out to be the best one!

She keeps my life interesting.
(Oh yeah- beats Johansson hands down! ;) )
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online davidlpool1982

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,846
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68556 on: Today at 04:18:01 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:06:36 pm

https://www.munich-airport.com/departure-260464





At Munich Airport you'll never be bored! Enjoy your time before departure and take advantage of our wide range of services including free wi-fi


Why not check on the RAWK transfer forum and watch all those desperate, transfer starved posters watching your every move. You'll never feel as wanted ever again but you may develop paranoia

As someone who is in Munich airport frequently visiting family, that's a fucking lie. Depending what terminal you are in its very easy to get bored.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,752
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68557 on: Today at 04:18:57 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 04:07:38 pm
I saw on Twitter that Gravenberch under Klopp could be the nearest thing we could get to Patrick Viera, that's a pretty good consolation prize.

You'd certainly hope so. The danger is we end up a bit like late-era Wenger where they've got all these technically brilliant midfielders but what they really needed was Patrick Vieira (who they never really replaced).

That 6 position is vital and vital enough to put a British record bid in for one.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,300
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68558 on: Today at 04:19:32 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 04:17:31 pm
;D
Sometimes your "2nd option" turns out to be the best one!

She keeps my life interesting.
(Oh yeah- beats Johansson hands down! ;) )


Just keep this one in your collection for 30 years or so


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OTJ3RQSa1PU
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,718
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68559 on: Today at 04:20:23 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:16:37 pm
I see plenty of tourists in there, maybe it's a money thing
agreed, definitely a lot more tourists these days than even ten years ago

would say, on the negative supporters front, the main demographic in common between large majority of the miserable types I encounter are that they're local (or at least from NW), appear over 60 and are male. often not there are 85 minutes, or 5 minutes either side of 45 mins too.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1709 1710 1711 1712 1713 [1714]   Go Up
« previous next »
 