« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1706 1707 1708 1709 1710 [1711] 1712   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 2058757 times)

Online Redman78

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68400 on: Today at 02:26:54 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 01:35:28 pm
Impressive amount of rubbish there in my opinion.

IF we sign Gravenberch on top of the 3 we already signed this summer I don't see how many can (although they will) complain.

That's if you ignore the glaring the issues in defence, where we could do with 2 signings as well as requiring a top defensive midfielder.
Obviously it's a tough market and I'm happy enough with some of the signings we've already made, but it's a bit ignorant to say that you can't see why some still think there are important issues we've not solved.

It's not just a case of expressing concern for the sake of it.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,521
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68401 on: Today at 02:27:07 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:08:45 pm

You stupid motherfucker the mancs want Gravenberch too and Amrabat has been average for pretty mcuh all his career bar this past World Cup which he was fantastic to be fair.

Also Klopp didn't kill the data department, Will Spearman is running the Analytics and Data department.

Samie you have my permission to call this twat every name under the sun.

you're welcome.

your mate

SamLad
:)
Logged

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,773
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68402 on: Today at 02:27:09 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 02:22:57 pm
City ITKs saying were after Phillips.

There is obviously a better chance of us signing Rodri than Phillips until tomorrow ...
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,822
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68403 on: Today at 02:27:33 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 02:25:14 pm
Honestly, I could stare at a page of teletext results after wed won for hours. :D

Just seeing the names of the scorers and the minutes and then having to imagine what the goals were like, or how the game wenthmmmmmarvellous.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,501
  • Believer
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68404 on: Today at 02:27:36 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 02:25:14 pm
Honestly, I could stare at a page of teletext results after wed won for hours. :D

Just seeing the names of the scorers and the minutes and then having to imagine what the goals were like, or how the game wenthmmmmmarvellous.

The 'refresh page' air of anticipation. Radio Merseyside or City commentary on in the background. Checking the pools and remembering you're shit at picking out score draws
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,910
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68405 on: Today at 02:27:51 pm »
Is it true that Andre has mongoose blood in him? I read somewhere this was factually proven
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,308
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68406 on: Today at 02:28:38 pm »
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,832
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68407 on: Today at 02:28:50 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 02:24:09 pm
It was mint. I remember how I felt when I saw signings of the likes of Collymore, Scales and Babb confirmed on there. Then a little pootle down to the library, return my book and get my cards back. Little 10p mix maybe on way back home with a sly slush puppie.

Lovely times

Saturday afternoons spent waiting for the page to turn to see if there was a goal. I had a superstition that I could only check scores on Ceefax (not Oracle, the ITV equivalent) and I could only do so every 5 minutes.  302 for footy, 340 for cricket, 449 on C4 text for NFL results. Those were the days.

Logged

Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,376
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68408 on: Today at 02:28:53 pm »
Quote from: fallenhd on Today at 02:26:12 pm
Andre is not a 6. Signing Gravenberch most likely means we're not sign-in Andre since they technically play the same role, or will in our side atleast

What is Andre then? He looked like he played at the base of the midfield. Also, by next year we would have MacAllister/Szoboslai/Gravenberch/Andre/Jones/Bajcetic/Endo/Elliot, I think, about right for a long CL season, and many of them can play alternate positions.
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,064
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68409 on: Today at 02:29:06 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:26:53 pm

Not a fan of Endo then mate?  ;D

He came with so little fanfare, it's easy to forget we signed him.

I've got a good feeling about him
Logged

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,773
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68410 on: Today at 02:29:18 pm »
Quote from: Redman78 on Today at 02:26:54 pm
That's if you ignore the glaring the issues in defence, where we could do with 2 signings as well as requiring a top defensive midfielder.
Obviously it's a tough market and I'm happy enough with some of the signings we've already made, but it's a bit ignorant to say that you can't see why some still think there are important issues we've not solved.

It's not just a case of expressing concern for the sake of it.

It is funny how some people are raising the bar with every new signing we make ;D
Logged

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 106,393
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68411 on: Today at 02:29:40 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 02:27:36 pm
The 'refresh page' air of anticipation. Radio Merseyside or City commentary on in the background. Checking the pools and remembering you're shit at picking out score draws

The Souness years were marred by seeing us go one or two down and thinking, were Liverpool, well come backand then being disappointed!

Although those games where youd see us go behind, get one back, or see one of their players being sent off and knowing wed come back were great.
Logged

Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,910
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68412 on: Today at 02:29:45 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:26:53 pm

Not a fan of Endo then mate?  ;D

Everyone forgets Endo, the Japan captain no less.

Endo has the hallmarks of a cult hero etched all over him. Our samurai hacking up all comers in deep quadrants
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,343
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68413 on: Today at 02:30:06 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 02:16:52 pm
Is calling someone a stupid motherfucker that necessary?

Twitter has ruined debate.
Samie was a twat well before twitter existed. ;D
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,822
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68414 on: Today at 02:31:11 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 02:30:06 pm
Samie was a twat well before electricty twitter existed. ;D
Logged

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,308
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68415 on: Today at 02:31:33 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 02:27:51 pm
Is it true that Andre has mongoose blood in him? I read somewhere this was factually proven

That is a fact.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,910
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68416 on: Today at 02:31:39 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 02:28:50 pm
Saturday afternoons spent waiting for the page to turn to see if there was a goal. I had a superstition that I could only check scores on Ceefax (not Oracle, the ITV equivalent) and I could only do so every 5 minutes.  302 for footy, 340 for cricket, 449 on C4 text for NFL results. Those were the days.



Hold the remote, pray to the Lord, screen refreshes and weve scored.

OCD confirmed for life 😂
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,910
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68417 on: Today at 02:33:33 pm »
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,254
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68418 on: Today at 02:33:39 pm »
Just want KP announced.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68419 on: Today at 02:34:57 pm »
Kalvin Phillips on loan actually wouldn't be terrible at this point given what a mess it's been. Unpopular opinion we need someone like him more than Gravenberch.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 106,393
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68420 on: Today at 02:35:50 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 02:28:50 pm
Saturday afternoons spent waiting for the page to turn to see if there was a goal. I had a superstition that I could only check scores on Ceefax (not Oracle, the ITV equivalent) and I could only do so every 5 minutes.  302 for footy, 340 for cricket, 449 on C4 text for NFL results. Those were the days.



At 3pm it might be two pages long for Premier League scores. By half time it would have grown another pageand then when the page with Liverpool on ticked round again youd figure out something extra was on there and have that mild panic trying to take it all in.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68421 on: Today at 02:35:52 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 02:09:27 pm
fgfhfgh" border="0
Ahhh the days of waiting for the pages to change to see if we had scored.
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,822
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68422 on: Today at 02:35:54 pm »
Logged

Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,376
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68423 on: Today at 02:36:15 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:34:57 pm
Kalvin Phillips on loan actually wouldn't be terrible at this point given what a mess it's been. Unpopular opinion we need someone like him more than Gravenberch.

do we really need him for a top 4 finish during a Europa League season?  We have just gained 6 points with 10 men!!
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68424 on: Today at 02:37:14 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:34:57 pm
Kalvin Phillips on loan actually wouldn't be terrible at this point given what a mess it's been. Unpopular opinion we need someone like him more than Gravenberch.
overweight & cant stay fit?
Seems perfect for the rehab team as a Naby replacement
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,015
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68425 on: Today at 02:37:18 pm »
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 01:29:50 pm
Amrabat is a good signing by United. His physicality, stamina and all-action style will suit the Premier League.

On the other hand I have serious doubts about the suitability of Gravenberch. I am getting Bruno Cheyrou vibes off the guy in that he is technically good, an elegant player but may not have the stomach for the fight or the competitive edge you need to really make an impact. I hope I'm wrong.

Our window has been a real disappointment. Two good signings early on and the rest has been an absolute disaster. We have a small squad and we haven't spent much (despite FSG briefing to their media shills in May that they would).

We desperately need a defender and we haven't solved the number 6 connundrum, this despite every man and his dog identifying these two issues.

Schmadtke has just done an interview with a German publication where he essentially says he is just a facilitator for Klopp and does what he is asked. The fault lies with FSG (for their restrictive and overly cautious criteria to signing players) and Klopp (for stubbornly failing to address genuine needs, killing off the data department and having excessive loyalty to existing squad players and a dogmatic approach to signing new players i.e. I want him and only him, and if I can't get him, then I don't want anybody else). All in all a total shit-show with nobody authoritative enough to call out these worsening system flaws.

Everyone is entitled to their opinion- negative or positive.

The suggestion here is that the transfer window is an unmitigated disaster. I think the general consensus is between decent window but still some holes to decent window but how does it all fit together.

What would have you realistically liked to seen happen this summer for it to be raised from your current evaluation to something that is more acceptable?
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,210
  • Legacy fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68426 on: Today at 02:37:20 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:34:57 pm
Kalvin Phillips on loan actually wouldn't be terrible at this point given what a mess it's been. Unpopular opinion we need someone like him more than Gravenberch.
How much centre back has Endo played? Wondering whether hell be deployed more at the back than midfield.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,678
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68427 on: Today at 02:37:59 pm »
Quote from: shook on Today at 02:36:15 pm
do we really need him for a top 4 finish during a Europa League season?  We have just gained 6 points with 10 men!!

I'd rather we just signed someone good so it's a title challenging season as opposed to a scrape top 4 (or 5th) spot
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,318
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68428 on: Today at 02:39:07 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 02:27:36 pm
The 'refresh page' air of anticipation. Radio Merseyside or City commentary on in the background. Checking the pools and remembering you're shit at picking out score draws

I used to count Mississippi's until the page refreshed, if it changed when I was on an odd number, it meant we would win.

Night before an away game at Norwich I dreamt I was looking at ceefax and seeing us wining 1-0 from a Whelan goal and it actually happened.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,343
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68429 on: Today at 02:40:39 pm »
The end of a game when we were holding on to a slender lead was torture.
Logged

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,220
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68430 on: Today at 02:41:55 pm »
The fucking Pensioners are out in force up in here. Is Facebook down?
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say, 'We're Liverpool'.
by the great man, Bill Shankly!

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,969
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68431 on: Today at 02:42:52 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:34:57 pm
Kalvin Phillips on loan actually wouldn't be terrible at this point given what a mess it's been. Unpopular opinion we need someone like him more than Gravenberch.

Im lost on this why would we want someone like Kalvin Phillps?!
Is this a puts his foot in shout or something because hes never been very good
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,343
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68432 on: Today at 02:43:21 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 02:41:55 pm
The fucking Pensioners are out in force up in here. Is Facebook down?
Thefacebook? Friends Reunited is where it's at buddy.
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,822
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68433 on: Today at 02:43:31 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 02:41:55 pm
The fucking Pensioners are out in force up in here. Is Facebook down?
Cheeky twat.
Fancy a race around the block?
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,501
  • Believer
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68434 on: Today at 02:44:21 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 02:43:31 pm
Cheeky twat.
Fancy a race around the block?

 ;D
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,678
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68435 on: Today at 02:44:55 pm »
Got a feeling Gravnberch doesn't happen giving the timing of them wanting a Fulham player meaning Fulham themselves have to find a replacement and so on so forth. If he was missing training sessions a few weeks ago to discuss moves I'd say it's on. We'll see.

Please not that fat piece of shit Kalvin Phillips though, City will be laughing their arses off if we take him off their hands. You are Leeds personified son and if you join I won't let you forget it. Fucking shite.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,316
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68436 on: Today at 02:45:35 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 12:33:06 pm
We did. You just failed to notice ...

Who is he then?
Logged

Online Jean Girard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 570
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68437 on: Today at 02:46:37 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:44:55 pm
Got a feeling Gravnberch doesn't happen giving the timing of them wanting a Fulham player meaning Fulham themselves have to find a replacement and so on so forth. If he was missing training sessions a few weeks ago to discuss moves I'd say it's on. We'll see.

Please not that fat piece of shit Kalvin Phillips though, City will be laughing their arses off if we take him off their hands. You are Leeds personified son and if you join I won't let you forget it. Fucking shite.

It's the team that need to find a replacement, after Fulham find the replacement from them, that I feel sorry for.
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,380
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68438 on: Today at 02:47:47 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:44:55 pm
Got a feeling Gravnberch doesn't happen giving the timing of them wanting a Fulham player meaning Fulham themselves have to find a replacement and so on so forth.
If that was taken literally, no one would ever move until everyone moved all at once. I think its often just a negotiating tactic to squeeze a few more million.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,033
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68439 on: Today at 02:48:04 pm »
Why do Bayern need a replacement, they hardly play him .
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1706 1707 1708 1709 1710 [1711] 1712   Go Up
« previous next »
 