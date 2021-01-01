



Yeah saw LOTS of United-Amrabat transfer news this window where it seemed like we were in an eternal battle for his signature.The United supporters of course- not interested in any Liverpool-related news was lapping it up and following that "battle" like when we was doing the Lavia/Caicedo business!I just ignored it.The way they painted the news to their lot via the media, was bonkers!You'd swear he was our number 1 priority for a while and you'd expect the RAWK transfer thread to be 50% filled with Amrabat happenings.Meanwhile... in Liverpooldom...