« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1703 1704 1705 1706 1707 [1708]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 2055815 times)

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,711
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68280 on: Today at 12:43:40 pm »
Gutted weve missed out on Amrabat.

Klopps only got a couple of years left with us and yet again hes missed out on players he wants.

Couldve been the difference between us winning the League Cup or not.

hope we dont look back on this as an if only moment
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,769
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68281 on: Today at 12:44:21 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 12:35:50 pm
Wait, when did we want him?  :lmao

Man Utd are really not taking well the rejection of Gravenberch :lmao
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,711
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68282 on: Today at 12:44:28 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:40:05 pm
The flight from Munich to Blackpool hasnt left yet.  Its been delayed until 3.40pm
Thats 2.40pm uk time, so Ive got time to pop to the shops? Right!
And you lot want a raise?

Cheeky bastards
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,844
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68283 on: Today at 12:50:50 pm »
Quote from: axlrose on Today at 12:41:23 pm
perhaps Ryan is stocking up on some wurst!

I hope he's trying to curry favour with Klopp.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,013
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68284 on: Today at 12:50:56 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:28:24 pm
Well we're pretty close to agreeing with each other on our transfer window given I basically agree with the below! Although I'd make Endo about 17th choice ;)
 

Maybe everyone , or close to everyone, agrees with weaknesses and strengths of current squad.

I think the difference maybe the expectations each poster has  and emphasis each poster puts on the impact of doing or not doing certain things (for example not buying a defender)
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Kalito

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 732
  • ***JFT97***
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68285 on: Today at 12:54:57 pm »
Quote from: Dubred on Today at 09:22:44 am
Yep - he's getting his Dembele's mixed up....

Moussa Dembélé - was a striker for Fulham/ Celtic (is still a striker)
Mousa Dembélé - was a midfielder for Spurs (now retired)
Don't think he is mixed up.

He also played for Fulham - was an attacker. Spurs bought him and he turned out to be an excellent CDM.

He was a fucking pest when he used to play against us.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

Prof. Feynman: Never confuse education with intelligence, you can have a PhD and still be an idiot!

Online Hoenheim

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,909
  • Lovely cushioned header for Gerrard...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68286 on: Today at 12:55:50 pm »


Get to tracking lads, close to departure
Logged
Quote from: Working Class Hero on May  5, 2016, 09:57:09 pm
I love Emre Can more than both of my children. Fact

Online terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 803
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68287 on: Today at 12:56:43 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 12:43:40 pm
Gutted weve missed out on Amrabat.

Klopps only got a couple of years left with us and yet again hes missed out on players he wants.

Couldve been the difference between us winning the League Cup or not.

hope we dont look back on this as an if only moment

Another Clint Dempsey moment.
Logged

Offline Doc Red

  • Chills before posting and wishes others had too
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,857
  • The eye cannot see what the mind does not know.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68288 on: Today at 12:57:45 pm »
Quote from: SP on Today at 11:40:46 am
It's not today que le ciel me tombera sur la tête



*Edit- my pic link doesn't seem to be working, Chief Vitalstatistix
« Last Edit: Today at 12:59:25 pm by Doc Red »
Logged
The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.
There go my people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,074
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68289 on: Today at 01:01:00 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 12:43:40 pm
Gutted weve missed out on Amrabat.

Klopps only got a couple of years left with us and yet again hes missed out on players he wants.

Couldve been the difference between us winning the League Cup or not.

hope we dont look back on this as an if only moment

Klopp has never won the Premiership without a bald player at 6 either.

Proper bald by the way, like a billiard ball, not closely shaved.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:03:02 pm by Draex »
Logged

Online Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,227
  • Justice for the 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68290 on: Today at 01:02:54 pm »
I might have missed something but what's all this fascination with flights to Blackpool ? Has it suddenly become the international hub for the north of England ?!!  ;D
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,674
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68291 on: Today at 01:03:19 pm »
Quote from: Hoenheim on Today at 12:55:50 pm


Get to tracking lads, close to departure

If there's another non-Gravenberch party flying privately from Munich to Blackpool today I'll be fucking fuming.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,074
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68292 on: Today at 01:03:33 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 01:02:54 pm
I might have missed something but what's all this fascination with flights to Blackpool ? Has it suddenly become the international hub for the north of England ?!!  ;D

Klopp loves to take them on the big one whilst he whispers into their ears.

It's probably why the Caicedo deal feel through.
Logged

Online Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,114
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68293 on: Today at 01:04:19 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:02:04 pm
At least that's something we can agree on.
Oh look another one 😂😂😂😂
Logged

Offline Oh Campione

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68294 on: Today at 01:04:50 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:03:33 pm
Klopp loves to take them on the big one whilst he whispers into their ears.

It's probably why the Caicedo deal feel through.

Not tall enough to ride?
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,074
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68295 on: Today at 01:06:20 pm »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 01:04:50 pm
Not tall enough to ride?

Exactly he was fuming he only got a go on the blue flyer.
Logged

Online BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,169
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68296 on: Today at 01:06:34 pm »
Has Rottentomatoes rated our transfer window yet?
Logged

Online Jayo10

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 809
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68297 on: Today at 01:07:48 pm »
Andre being talked about for January now. Would make sense, Thiago replacement in waiting come January, 4-5 months to settle.
Logged

Online vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,304
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68298 on: Today at 01:08:19 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 12:40:17 pm
Great shout! That movie is an absolute classic and Donald Sutherland's character is brilliant. He even looks a bit like Jurgen in a tank, which I think is quite fitting considering how he turns doubters into believers ;D

'Knock it off with those negativity waves. Have a little faith baby, have a little faith...'

I'll leave this clip here, which sums up this thread perfectly - no need for so much crying, bitching, moaning and doom-mongering when there's plenty of things to be positive about...
Thanks for posting that clip Keyop. Its even more like this thread than I remembered 😂😂😂. Perfect.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ncbEucjsNFU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ncbEucjsNFU</a>
[/quote]
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,711
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68299 on: Today at 01:09:05 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 01:06:34 pm
Has Rottentomatoes rated our transfer window yet?
Philip Parsons in The Times called it 'Moribund'
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,650
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68300 on: Today at 01:09:48 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:22:25 pm

Yeah saw LOTS of United-Amrabat transfer news this window where it seemed like we were in an eternal battle for his signature.
The United supporters of course- not interested in any Liverpool-related news was lapping it up and following that "battle" like when we was doing the Lavia/Caicedo business!

;D

I just ignored it.

The way they painted the news to their lot via the media, was bonkers! ;D
You'd swear he was our number 1 priority for a while and you'd expect the RAWK transfer thread to be 50% filled with Amrabat happenings.

Meanwhile... in Liverpooldom...
« Last Edit: Today at 01:12:01 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,227
  • Justice for the 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68301 on: Today at 01:09:49 pm »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 01:07:48 pm
Andre being talked about for January now. Would make sense, Thiago replacement in waiting come January, 4-5 months to settle.
Link ? That would be brilliant imo !! Yes, get him agreed !
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,767
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68302 on: Today at 01:09:50 pm »
Quote from: Hoenheim on Today at 12:55:50 pm


Get to tracking lads, close to departure

If that's really the plane, we value Gravenberch more than Bayern valued Kane, because this plane is slightly bigger than the one Kane used to fly from London to Germany. Different company as well..
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,512
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68303 on: Today at 01:15:06 pm »
Grown men getting excited about plane times, I fear for you all  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,899
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68304 on: Today at 01:15:33 pm »
Why must we fly everyone into Blackpool? Its not a good first impression.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/Udf8T8EpLJs?si=O2kP49pZ9LVM_JJk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/Udf8T8EpLJs?si=O2kP49pZ9LVM_JJk</a>

Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,073
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68305 on: Today at 01:15:53 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 01:09:50 pm
If that's really the plane, we value Gravenberch more than Bayern valued Kane, because this plane is slightly bigger than the one Kane used to fly from London to Germany. Different company as well..
Plus the plane's called Bombardier Challenger which is a cool name
Logged

Online paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,616
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68306 on: Today at 01:17:24 pm »
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Online Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,073
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68307 on: Today at 01:17:32 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 01:15:33 pm
Why must we fly everyone into Blackpool? Its not a good first impression.
I always thought of the golden mile as more a river of piss
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1703 1704 1705 1706 1707 [1708]   Go Up
« previous next »
 