Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 2053050 times)

Offline SP

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68200 on: Today at 11:31:19 am »
Quote from: Roger Federer on Today at 09:46:20 am
Agree with this take. I'm probably a bit closer to 6.5 rather than 9 as I'm focused more on our lack of defensive capabilites, but the front five positions in the team look great and we have a lot more energy in the squad. Not sure how we'll develop or give enough time to Mac Allister, Szobo, Jones, Elliott and Gravenberch all at once, but if only two-three of those reach their full potential, we're sorted for years.

5 players for 3 positions. With subs youd expect to see them all most match days. Add in Bajcetic too. They will all get plenty of game time.
Online Vote For Pedro

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68201 on: Today at 11:32:57 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:30:44 am
Must be very close. If it wasn't for the Caicedo/Lavia situation I'd be pretty confident this is all but done.
Difference being the club want to sell and the player wants to come
Online lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68202 on: Today at 11:33:24 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 10:21:39 am
The Hincapie and Theate links are from absolute chancers like Francois Plateau ;D

I'd worry that Francois Plateau has peaked....
Online Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68203 on: Today at 11:35:46 am »
Ryan Gravenberch is close to joining Liverpool. - @cfbayern & @altobelli13 via @iMiaSanMia
Online Andy82lfc

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68204 on: Today at 11:36:18 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:29:44 am
✅ Ryan Gravenberch was not at the Team-Training today
✅ Negotations between Bayern and Liverpool for the Transfer are ongoing
@BILD_Sport @unverhofft @altobelli13

If we are negotiating then I honestly am worried. Just pay the money at this stage surely, not like it's a massive fee.

Hopefully we have learnt and it goes more like the Endo transfer. Not like we exactly underpaid for him.

Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:35:46 am
Ryan Gravenberch is close to joining Liverpool. - @cfbayern & @altobelli13 via @iMiaSanMia

That improved rapidly.  ;D
Online disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68205 on: Today at 11:37:40 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:35:46 am
Ryan Gravenberch is close to joining Liverpool. - @cfbayern & @altobelli13 via @iMiaSanMia

Might still depend on their pursuit of Palinha but good news if he joins. If we could just sign a good defender out of nowhere now then it'd turn into a good window IMO. Gravenberch and a CB would help out massively numbers wise if we wish to succeed in four competitions, which we should be doing.

Start tracking those fucking planes, boys.
Online axlrose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68206 on: Today at 11:37:44 am »
I'm not worried about players not getting enough playtime. I mean we will be in 4 competitions, there will be injuries, suspensions, international duties and injuries. In the winter we will have African Nations Cup, Asian Cup (?) too. We need bodies!!
Online BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68207 on: Today at 11:37:59 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:33:24 am
I'd worry that Francois Plateau has peaked....

AKA Plastic Bertrand.
Online CowboyKangaroo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68208 on: Today at 11:38:54 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:39:23 am
Sorry! Didn't meant to give that impression, should have prefaced with more,  'in my opinion'. There's loads on here who know way more than me.

I don't think people need to do this. It is implied that every unqualified qualitative/subjective assessment includes an unspoken "in my opinion". We know a qualitive assessment can only be an opinion so I don't think it is necessary to draw attention to this. If you want to (it is a natural part of language after all), great, go ahead, but we shouldn't call people out for failing to do so.

Take the following statement: "Maguire is crap."

Even though this is an opinion that many agree with with, everyone knows that there isn't an objective standard of crapness, and by making the statement I am not making the claim that there is an objective standard of crapness. Contextually in the language I am proffering an opinion that Maguire is crap (and contextually, crap at football) and it doesn't enhance the statement to qualify that it is my opinion.

That being said it has a valid place in softening the strength of a point you are making (i.e. opening the floor to alternative views), and has a valid place in matters where there is a grey area between the qualitative and the quantitive. (E.g. "Maguire is crap in the air in my opinion" is something which can be quantitively measured to some degree, but is still sufficiently qualitive to draw attention to the fact that this is not an objective claim).

In my opinion anyway  ;D (Rant over!)
Offline classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68209 on: Today at 11:39:04 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:29:44 am
✅ Ryan Gravenberch was not at the Team-Training today
✅ Negotations between Bayern and Liverpool for the Transfer are ongoing
@BILD_Sport @unverhofft @altobelli13
Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:35:46 am
Ryan Gravenberch is close to joining Liverpool. - @cfbayern & @altobelli13 via @iMiaSanMia
Good signs!

Like Amir said, would normally expect this is more or less done - but the last tiny % of doubt will be gone if we can get an Orny banger (just for Del, who's owed at least one positive one)
Online Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68210 on: Today at 11:39:07 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 11:36:18 am
If we are negotiating then I honestly am worried. Just pay the money at this stage surely, not like it's a massive fee.

Hopefully we have learnt and it goes more like the Endo transfer. Not like we exactly underpaid for him.

That improved rapidly.  ;D

There's always a period of negotiation even if both sides are happy with the overall fee, defining the structure takes a little bit of time.
Online disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68211 on: Today at 11:39:41 am »
Quote from: axlrose on Today at 11:37:44 am
I'm not worried about players not getting enough playtime. I mean we will be in 4 competitions, there will be injuries, suspensions, international duties and injuries. In the winter we will have African Nations Cup, Asian Cup (?) too. We need bodies!!

I think AFCON wise we're only down to Salah now, better than what it used to be with three or four gone but still, not the player you'd want to be losing. Endo will miss a few games apparently too.
Online Wigwamdelbert

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68212 on: Today at 11:39:43 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 11:36:18 am
If we are negotiating then I honestly am worried. Just pay the money at this stage surely, not like it's a massive fee.

Hopefully we have learnt and it goes more like the Endo transfer. Not like we exactly underpaid for him.

That improved rapidly.  ;D
What fee? Bayern didn't initially want to sell, so the only way to find out the actual cost is to speak to them, i.e. "negotiate"
Online Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68213 on: Today at 11:39:53 am »
Quote from: Roger Federer on Today at 09:46:20 am
Agree with this take. I'm probably a bit closer to 6.5 rather than 9 as I'm focused more on our lack of defensive capabilites, but the front five positions in the team look great and we have a lot more energy in the squad. Not sure how we'll develop or give enough time to Mac Allister, Szobo, Jones, Elliott and Gravenberch all at once, but if only two-three of those reach their full potential, we're sorted for years.

All of them cant make it here as mainstays, thats about 6 midfielders all from 19-24 who have high potential, good problem to have though.
Offline SP

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68214 on: Today at 11:40:46 am »
It's not today que le ciel me tombera sur la tête
Online RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68215 on: Today at 11:40:48 am »
Hopefully we get Gravenberch wrapped up, leaves us time to sort out a defender. ;D (wishful thinking)
Offline Qston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68216 on: Today at 11:40:50 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:39:07 am
There's always a period of negotiation even if both sides are happy with the overall fee, defining the structure takes a little bit of time.

Ah, the Everton Structured Payment. Bag of knock off Aldi Monster Munch now, 'titan' bar next year and then £30m in 3 years
Offline SP

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68217 on: Today at 11:41:44 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 11:40:48 am
Hopefully we get Gravenberch wrapped up, leaves us time to sort out a defender. ;D (wishful thinking)

LFC can multitask.
Online axlrose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68218 on: Today at 11:42:36 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:39:41 am
I think AFCON wise we're only down to Salah now, better than what it used to be with three or four gone but still, not the player you'd want to be losing. Endo will miss a few games apparently too.
yup, though we do have a large South American contingent - if they play some games on Wedn/Thursday night and we have an early Saturday kickoff, Klopp might want to give them some rest. Apart from Alisson, I suppose.
Online the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68219 on: Today at 11:44:04 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:40:30 am
Why do Bayern need a replacement for someone who barely plays?

Palhinha is also not the same type of player.

Unless they just want a replacement body, 1 in 1 out type of thing.


I guess it's replacement "money".
They prolly don't have the money - or need to balance the books. So they can't spend, unless they earn FIRST.

It's obviously not driven by the need to get rid of Gravenberg or our interest in him. This would be driven by THEIR need for a 6/DM.
