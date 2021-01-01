We tried to spend £110 million on one DM and £40+ million on another. Now we obviously need our DM to do certain in possession things very well, like be press resistant and have the ability to progress the ball. There are 'on the ball' elements of the DM role that matter lots. And we'd probable be very happy if our DM popped up with the occasional goal/assist as long as he wasn't vacating that central area and leaving us vulnerable as a result. However, Klopp would definitely like genuine defensive skills in that role - interceptions, tackles, tracking runners, occupying a zone. You mentioned Rodri a couple of pages back and suggested his 8 type offensive output makes him a bit of an 8 for City, but that's not right. He's City's 6 and does 6 type things and then on top of that, perhaps because City effectively play 4 CBs who all stay behind the ball, he ALSO offers some offensive output. The question with Gravenberch is can he offer the off the ball DM stuff, which is necessary although not sufficient to be a loan 6 for us.



So why try and sign a player who doesn't fit perfectly within the group we currently have? Because, I suspect, we're driven both by player specific recruitment and role specific recruitment. Ideally we like a player in a role we need but if we don't, or our targets that fit into that box aren't available, we're willing to compromise on role to get a player.



The thing is, when you say a DM are you talking a destroyer or just someone who plays in front of the back 4? Because to me those are quite different things. Like for example, I feel like Rodri is less than a DM and more of a deep-lying mid. He plays in the 6, but he's not a DM if you get what I'm saying. Is he more adept at defensive things? Yes. But I think to label him a destroyer completely underplays all the other stuff he does. He also gets into some ridiculous goalscoring positions, positions you'd rarely ever see Fab be in. Same with Caicedo. I've watched City a bit and the number of times he touches the ball in the box for what you'd classify as a DM is insane. He may play in the 6, but he's anything but from a numbers perspective.And if you want to see what a more traditional six would look like, you'd just look at Caicedo and Fab. Those two are closer to your traditional DM type player IMO. I think, numbers wise, from passing to shots to progressive ball movement, Rodri is much closer to a Thiago and Mac Alister (who we'd classify as 8s) than either Caicedo or Fab.I personally think Klopp went for Caicedo as the quintessential, destroyer type DM role not because he wanted a destroyer type DM per se, but it was an opportunity and if he got an elite destroyer type DM he could potentially build his tactics around that. Klopp, IMO, is quite tactically flexible. Lavia, I think, is young enough that while he possesses the potential to be a DM, would have been converted into the reverse Gravenberch - and with that came risk. And I think that's why there was a ceiling on what we decided we were willing to pay for him. I don't know, that's just conjecture.Our recruitment strategy plus the moving of players into certain roles (Jones into the second pivot, Elliott in the second pivot on the weekend, Mac Alister in the second pivot) has shown to me at least, that a 'DM' is not what he wants, he wants someone who could play the second pivot and play it well. I think he wants interchangeability. If that's the case, Gravenberch makes perfect sense.I'll caveat all this with the fact that I don't really know, and it's me extrapolating with my existing biases what I'm seeing on the field and in our recruitment.