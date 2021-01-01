« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1699 1700 1701 1702 1703 [1704]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 2050536 times)

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,189
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68120 on: Today at 09:58:18 am »
Word on the street is that it's now dependant on Fulham getting a replacement for Paulinha.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,310
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68121 on: Today at 09:58:51 am »
If Ryan Gravenberch was a long term target made possible by a Bayern change of heart.

Do people think we would have signed Endo if we had a crystal ball about Gravenberch'
availability.?


Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,641
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68122 on: Today at 09:59:20 am »
Quote from: axlrose on Today at 09:57:42 am
is there a way that he can become a ball-playing CB? Smth like Yaya Toure but in reverse??
I want him to also be a striker.








possibly end his career as a goalie for us as well?


With a stint at at right-sided forward in-between.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Tobez

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 937
  • We all Live r pool
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68123 on: Today at 10:00:09 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:39:23 am
Sorry! Didn't meant to give that impression, should have prefaced with more,  'in my opinion'. There's loads on here who know way more than me.

It's "more than I do", mate...


 ;D
Logged

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,409
  • @tharris113
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68124 on: Today at 10:00:41 am »
Quote from: Saus76 on Today at 09:57:50 am
If we want him then we need to get a move on. Knowing our luck we will be gazumped!
United can't afford him and they are the only other club linked
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,907
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68125 on: Today at 10:02:01 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 09:57:19 am
I think this assessment is close to where Im at. Except the Endo being 20th choice bit.

Hugely exciting squad with some potential weaknesses this season. Long term potential is huge though

On board with this assessment. We're saying we could be immense on the ball, this is a great thing. Imagine we can batter teams and get the first two goals in games-surely that helps paper over defensive issues, especially if we can keep the ball better.

Our issues will be away at Brentford-type teams, and away at City (of course). Anywhere else in the land, we should be aiming to batter and fry them.

Get Dominic tuned into Darwin's runs, we might just master the Universe in a goalstorm of Fifa '99 proportions.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,707
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68126 on: Today at 10:03:03 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:21:05 am
Is there nothing in football you know absolutely every detail of?

Are you a football manager or coach somewhere that you know all the answers?
Bit unnecessary that Debs, we should be welcoming detailed posts with people sharing their views - especially relative to all of the unpleasantness that often appears in this thread.

If a perfectly polite, non-controversial post isn't your cup of tea, just stop reading it and move on instead of attacking the person for adding detail to their views
« Last Edit: Today at 10:05:05 am by classycarra »
Logged

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,732
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68127 on: Today at 10:04:53 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:58:18 am
Word on the street is that it's now dependant on Fulham getting a replacement for Paulinha.

Don't know they know Mctomminay is available?
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,189
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68128 on: Today at 10:06:27 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:58:51 am
If Ryan Gravenberch was a long term target made possible by a Bayern change of heart.

Do people think we would have signed Endo if we had a crystal ball about Gravenberch'
availability.?

Yes I think the club see Endo as a stop gap no.6 and when we finally realise we need a high quality one urgently Endo will become the Milner of the team.

Gravenberch will be used as a no.8 I think. He could have even been brought in to be the long-term replacement for Thiago. Yes I know they are totally different types of player. But maybe they want more physical no.8s again. I'd be surprised if we wanted to mould him into a 6. But whilst not impossible the two managers at Bayern tried it and concluded he doesn't suit it.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online n00bert

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,251
  • Born a Red, die a Red.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68129 on: Today at 10:06:41 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:11:45 am
We tried to spend £110 million on one DM and £40+ million on another. Now we obviously need our DM to do certain in possession things very well, like be press resistant and have the ability to progress the ball. There are 'on the ball' elements of the DM role that matter lots. And we'd probable be very happy if our DM popped up with the occasional goal/assist as long as he wasn't vacating that central area and leaving us vulnerable as a result. However, Klopp would definitely like genuine defensive skills in that role - interceptions, tackles, tracking runners, occupying a zone. You mentioned Rodri a couple of pages back and suggested his 8 type offensive output makes him a bit of an 8 for City, but that's not right. He's City's 6 and does 6 type things and then on top of that, perhaps because City effectively play 4 CBs who all stay behind the ball, he ALSO offers some offensive output. The question with Gravenberch is can he offer the off the ball DM stuff, which is necessary although not sufficient to be a loan 6 for us.

So why try and sign a player who doesn't fit perfectly within the group we currently have? Because, I suspect, we're driven both by player specific recruitment and role specific recruitment. Ideally we like a player in a role we need but if we don't, or our targets that fit into that box aren't available, we're willing to compromise on role to get a player.

The thing is, when you say a DM are you talking a destroyer or just someone who plays in front of the back 4? Because to me those are quite different things. Like for example, I feel like Rodri is less than a DM and more of a deep-lying mid. He plays in the 6, but he's not a DM if you get what I'm saying. Is he more adept at defensive things? Yes. But I think to label him a destroyer completely underplays all the other stuff he does. He also gets into some ridiculous goalscoring positions, positions you'd rarely ever see Fab be in. Same with Caicedo. I've watched City a bit and the number of times he touches the ball in the box for what you'd classify as a DM is insane. He may play in the 6, but he's anything but from a numbers perspective.

And if you want to see what a more traditional six would look like, you'd just look at Caicedo and Fab. Those two are closer to your traditional DM type player IMO. I think, numbers wise, from passing to shots to progressive ball movement, Rodri is much closer to a Thiago and Mac Alister (who we'd classify as 8s) than either Caicedo or Fab.

I personally think Klopp went for Caicedo as the quintessential, destroyer type DM role not because he wanted a destroyer type DM per se, but it was an opportunity and if he got an elite destroyer type DM he could potentially build his tactics around that. Klopp, IMO, is quite tactically flexible. Lavia, I think, is young enough that while he possesses the potential to be a DM, would have been converted into the reverse Gravenberch - and with that came risk. And I think that's why there was a ceiling on what we decided we were willing to pay for him. I don't know, that's just conjecture.

Our recruitment strategy plus the moving of players into certain roles (Jones into the second pivot, Elliott in the second pivot on the weekend, Mac Alister in the second pivot) has shown  to me at least, that a 'DM' is not what he wants, he wants someone who could play the second pivot and play it well. I think he wants interchangeability. If that's the case, Gravenberch makes perfect sense.

I'll caveat all this with the fact that I don't really know, and it's me extrapolating with my existing biases what I'm seeing on the field and in our recruitment.
Logged

Online klopptopia

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 402
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68130 on: Today at 10:07:21 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:58:51 am
If Ryan Gravenberch was a long term target made possible by a Bayern change of heart.

Do people think we would have signed Endo if we had a crystal ball about Gravenberch'
availability.?

Possibly not, the signing of Endo though I think was to mitigate against an Athur/Davies type sign on the last day.
Logged

Online Gerard00

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 196
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #68131 on: Today at 10:08:28 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:58:18 am
Word on the street is that it's now dependant on Fulham getting a replacement for Paulinha.

Bit of a theoretical question as believe Fulham would want more but if we were offered Paulinha for 60m and Gravenberch for 30m - which one would you take?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1699 1700 1701 1702 1703 [1704]   Go Up
« previous next »
 